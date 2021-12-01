Live Upcoming
MUSICAL THANKS: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1: Skagit Valley College’s music department presents “A Musical Thanksgiving,” with SVC choirs, student soloists and the inaugural performance of the new SVC Mariachi Ensemble. The event is free; donations and nonperishable food will be accepted for the SVC student food pantry. Audience members must wear masks in the building and show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. Phillip Tarro Theatre at SVC, 2405 E. College Way, Mount Vernon.
LINCOLN THEATRE: Through Sunday, Dec. 12: Theater offerings spice up the season at this historic theater. See schedule at lincolntheatre.org
- A Christmas Carol: Nov. 26-Dec. 11: Live performances of a Dickens classic. Evening shows at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.
- Celtic Yuletide: Sunday, Dec. 12: Magical Strings concert at 3 p.m.
CHOIR CONCERT: 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3: Cantabile Chamber Choir, directed by Dustin Willets, will perform a winter concert, "Only in Sleep” at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, 1318 Highway 532, Camano Island. Proof of COVID-19 vaccine is required. Find tickets on Eventbrite.
RETURN FOR REDEMPTION: Opening 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. Runs through Dec. 31: Paintings of NYC 1975 - present by Chaim Bezalel & Yonnah Ben Levy. Cassera Gallery, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Stanwood. casseraartspremiers.com
MCINTYRE HALL: Dec. 3-12: Seasonal theater entertainment at 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon; mcintyrehall.org
- Nutcracker: 7:30 Friday-Saturday, Dec. 3, 4 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5: Skagit Valley Academy of Dance takes Tchaikovsky’s magical Christmas journey through the Land of Snow and Kingdom of Sweets.
- Viennese Holiday: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. Skagit Symphony takes the audience on the Orient Express to Vienna.
CONWAY HOLIDAY: weekends 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 4, 5, 11, 12: Skagit River Produce Farmers Market hosts a Holiday Artisan Market at the northeast corner of I-5 exit 221, Conway. The barn will be full of artists and crafters with handmade gifts. The K-Kats Dixieland Band will play.
SANTA AT THE FARM: noon – 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4: Santa will listen to Christmas wishes and pose for photos at the Kristoferson Farm Stand, 332 N. East Camano Drive.
CAMANO TREE LIGHTING: 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4: Gather outdoors at the Camano Commons for the Christmas tree lighting. Goodie bags for the kids. Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd. Camano Island.
STANWOOD TREE LIGHTING: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4: Hometown Holidays features a block party on the historic block of east Stanwood on 271st Street near the railroad tracks. The street will be closed for festivities and live music. The Dance Project NW will perform at 5:30 p.m. and the tree will be lit at 6 p.m. Bring donations for the Stanwood Camano Food Bank and letters for Santa.
CHRISTMAS CARD TOUR: Dec. 5-30: Five giant Christmas Cards telling the story of Jesus’ birth between I-5 and Pioneer Highway, east of Stanwood. Tour route flyers will be available at the information box in Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church parking lot, 27201 99th Ave NW. Best viewing is at night. All are invited to join a caravan Dec.5 that leaves Our Saviour’s at 6 p.m. to tour the five cards.
OPERATION FACELIFT: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7: On Pearl Harbor Day, the American Legion will host an event to raise funds to repair the historic American Legion Post #92 building that needs a new roof, gutters, stucco, paint and flooring. Post Commander Chuck Seaburg and historian Robin Hanks will discuss the Spanish Revival building built by the WPA in 1940. Richard Hanks will talk about Pearl Harbor Day and about Camano Island resident Bob Neale, Ace of the Flying Tigers. Hanks will also be signing the book, “Solemn the Drums Thrill: Essays on the Fallen Heroes of Stanwood and Camano, World War I to Afghanistan.” Proceeds go to repair the Legion building, 26921 88th Ave. NW, Stanwood.
PIES TO GO: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11: Utsalady Ladies Aid bake sale features famous Ladies Aid pies, cookies, cakes, candies and preserves until sold out or 3 p.m. at the Utsalady Ladies Aid building, 78 Utsalady Road, Camano.
CAMA BEACH WINTER-FEST: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Cama Beach State Park. Enjoy treats and hot cocoa, create an ornament, make a wreath and other arts and crafts, meet Santa and see his sleigh and listen to live music by A Band of Friends. camabeachfoundation.org
ISLAND MUSIC: 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11: False Sense of Security plays rock, free admission, at Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive.
DRIVE-THRU SANTA PHOTO: 3-6 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 14: Families can get a photo with Santa in his sleigh as a festive holiday background. Drop off a letter to Mr. Claus in a special Santa mailbox. Take home a cookie decorating kit and craft project, while supplies last. Camano Community Center 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. 360-387-0222.
Live Ongoing
HONEY, I SHRUNK THE ART: Through Jan. 23: the 32nd Annual Small Works show features glass, paintings and sculptures of 45 artists. Open every Fri., Sat., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Jan. 23. Open weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. matzkefineart.com.
SCHOOLHOUSE LIGHTS: Evenings through Dec. 31: The historic 1906 Camano Schoolhouse at 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island will be adorned with thousands of white lights for drive-by viewing. Lights for the trees and schoolhouse will be switched on every evening until midnight through New Year’s Eve. Camanoschoolhouse.com
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Through December: Paul Anderson and Ron Cooper, woodturning artists, and Duane Hoekstra will display their woodworks at Beach 1 Gallery in Camano Country Club, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano. 360-387-1655
THINK SMALL: Through Jan. 13: Small Art Works, a regional juried art show is showing at the Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st St. NW, Stanwood. guildedgallery.com
GUITAR ON TAP: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays: Ford Giebrecht plays Brazilian classical, American and Latin jazz, rock and originals at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
DIG INTO HISTORY: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society’s Eldridge Center is open for research at 27122 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood, 360-629-6110, sahs-fncc.org
TEEN DROP-IN: 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays: Students in grades 6-12 have a place to hang out, make friends and play games at the Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Teens@crc-sc.org
PUB TRIVIA: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Plaza
OPEN MIC JAM: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, hosts a free open mike jam Thursday nights. locobillys.com
DANCE LESSONS: 8-9 p.m. Fridays: $10, plus open dancing with free admission at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. locobillys.com
MUSEUM TOUR: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society offers tours of historical buildings. 27112 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, sahs-fncc.org
Online offerings
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE: Find a wide range of subjects offered daily, such as storytimes for children and classes. sno-isle.org.
