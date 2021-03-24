Masks and social distancing are observed at all live events. Check before attending for changes.
Live March 23 - 29
ALL MEMBER ART SHOW: Through March 25: A Guilded Gallery features new artists and the work of current artists at the new gallery (located next door to the old gallery), which includes more room for hanging art, a designated co-op artist area and a front gallery for rotating shows. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday at A Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Appointments: 360-629-2787
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Through March: Friday Girls mixed media and watercolor art is featured in the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. The show runs daily during clubhouse hours. Information: camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
SCULPTURE ART SHOW: Through April 23: Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park and Sculpture Northwest present the painting and sculptures of 19 artists with works inside and outside in the sculpture park. Featured artists include Francie Allen, Penelope Crittenden, Anne Martin McCool, and Kathleen Secrest. Open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Visit matzkefineart.com
ARTISTIC LEGACY OF LOVE AND COURAGE: Through May 3: Skagit County Historical Museum, 501 S. 4th, La Conner, presents the work of Jesus Guillen, a noteworthy regional artist who died in 1994. Information: skagitcounty.net/museum or 360-466-3365
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8-11 a.m. March 27: The South Camano Grange hosts a monthly breakfast of pancakes, French toast, biscuits and gravy. Proceeds benefit the Stanwood Camano Food Bank. A raffle with items from local merchants will be held to fund a new roof for the grange building. Information: 360-629-3276
SPRING FLING: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 27: The Stillaguamish Grange hosts local vendors and a visit from the Easter Bunny in the Stillaguamish Fairgrounds Grange Hall, 6521 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Proceeds from a raffle will benefit local scholarships. Free raffle ticket for food bank donation.
TULIP FESTIVAL: April 1-30: Skagit Valley Tulip growers RoozenGaarde and Tulip town are selling tickets on their website to view tulips. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Other events will be held in a modified format. Information: tulipfestival.org
Online offerings
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE PROGRAMS: Join virtual programs offered by Sno-Isle Libraries in a wide range of subjects, including storytimes for children, classes for adults and family trivia events. Programs are offered via Zoom and require registration. Find more events: sno-isle.org
- 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, Toddler Storytime
- 4 p.m. Thursday, March 25, Reading with Rover
- 5 p.m. Friday, March 26, Family Trivia – Wonderful World of Disney
- 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, Talk Time for English Learners
- 10 a.m. Monday, March 29, Baby Storytime
GROWING GROCERIES SERIES: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 24: Raising Vegetables: Peas & Potatoes class covers the legume family, which includes peas, beans and lentils as well as the one member of the solanaceous family that can be planted early — potatoes.
The next class on March 31 is about irrigation basics. WSU offers weekly online Growing Groceries classes through May 19 to teach how to grow food, at $5 per class.
- Upcoming classes include raising perennial vegetables and pest management. Information: tinyurl.com/wsu-growing-groceries
AQUARIUM QUICK DIPS: 10 a.m. every Wednesday: Join aquarist Mark Olson and Padilla Bay educator Madi McKay for a series of short, virtual aquarium tours featuring various animals. Registration: tinyurl.com/aquarium-quick-dips
AMATEUR RADIO EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8: The Camano Preparedness Group presents a Zoom program with Bob Stephens, Island County radio officer and amateur radio emergency services coordinator and Ken Wolfe, assistant emergency coordinator. Log-on to meeting from website: camanopreparednessgroup.org
MASTER GARDENER SPEAKER: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, April 9: The Snohomish County Master Gardener Foundation offers a virtual presentation, Plants and Fungi: A Match Made in Heaven with Jairul Rahaman. Register by Monday, March 29. Class fee is $20. Information: gardenlectures.com or 425-357-6010
CREATE A RAIN GARDEN: Washington Stormwater Center and Washington State University Extension are offering online instruction to homeowners in ways to manage excess water on their property. Learn how to build a rain garden. Information: lid.inquiries@wsu.edu
SVC ENRICHMENT COURSES: Skagit Valley College’s Continuing and Community Education program offers virtual short-term, noncredit personal enrichment courses in various subjects including travel, painting, nutrition and gardening. Information: tinyurl.com/svc-short-courses
