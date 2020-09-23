Live Sept. 22-28
FARMERS MARKETS: Tuesday, Sept. 22 and Friday, Sept. 25. Wear a mask and keep social distance.
- Stanwood Farmers Market runs 2-6 p.m. on Fridays in Stanwood near the Amtrak platform.
- Camano Farmers Market runs 3-6 p.m. on Tuesdays at Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
NEW BEGINNINGS: Wednesdays-Saturdays through Sept. 24. A Guilded Gallery opens with a juried summer collection of original art by regional artists created during the lockdown. Gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 8700 271st St. NW., Stanwood.
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Camano Island artist John Hadley, Jr.’s art show runs daily in September at Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island.
LADIES AID CARRY-OUT HARVEST DINNER: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, at the Utsalady Ladies Aid building, 78 Utsalady Road, Camano Island. Dinner includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables and a piece of pie for $20. Dinners must be ordered by Oct. 15. Call Laurie Ware at 360-387-3700.
Online offerings
LAND TRUST’S SUMMER PHOTO SCAVENGER HUNT: The Whidbey Camano Land Trust’s Summer Photo Scavenger Hunt is underway through Sept. 30. Follow online clues to help identify properties on Whidbey and Camano islands protected by the Land Trust. Then, visit three of those places, snap a selfie or other photo from designated spots, submit them to the Land Trust and win a Land Trust sticker. Participants will also be entered in a drawing for a copy of an expanded Island County recreational guidebook, "Getting to the Water's Edge on Whidbey & Camano Islands." Get started at wclt.org/scavengerhunt.
ART AUCTION: Through Oct. 31 at Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park. This 11th annual art auction is a benefit for artists featuring 100 pieces in all mediums. Art can be seen anytime online at matzkefineart.com/annual-art-auction or in person 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends Friday-Sunday. People can leave an absentee bid or buy at full price. 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Email matzke@camano.net or call 360-387-2759.
GREATEST GALA ON EARTH: Visit the Camano Center’s virtual annual fundraising auction. The vintage circus-themed gala is being held online with a silent auction through Sept. 26 and a virtual live auction at 6 p.m. Sept. 26. Visit: camanocenter.org/gala-auction, call 360-387-0222.
COCOON HOUSE VIRTUAL FUNDRAISER: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. Cocoon House presents “A Virtual Evening in SILK” to celebrate the 15th anniversary of this non-profit organization that serves homeless and at risk youths. The auction begins with trivia followed by a live auction. Registration: event.gives/silk
FRIENDS OF THE POOR WALK: Sept. 26 through Oct. 2. The Society of St. Vincent de Paul invites the public to a virtual walk with the St. Vincent de Paul and parishioners from St. Cecilia Catholic Church to assist those in need. Participants pick the walk and start time and use the week to fulfill walking goals. Pledge and invite others to help neighbors in need. Pledges should be mailed to St. Cecilia Catholic Church, P.O. Box 1002, Stanwood, WA 98292 and marked St. Vincent de Paul Friends of the Poor Walk.
LINCOLN THEATRE: This local theater offers various shows to view online, including music, opera and movies. Information: lincolntheatre.org
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES EVENTS: The library offers online events, including story times, book groups, lectures and Trivia Night. Information: sno-isle.org
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES TRAINING: Various training programs are offered, including: Mango to learn languages; Brainfuse with live one-on-one academic tutoring for grades K through the first year of college; LearningExpress Library with interactive practice exams and guides for academic tests; and Lynda.com with tutorials for software packages, etc... Information: sno-isle.org/onlinelearning.
