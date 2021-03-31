Masks and social distancing are observed at all live events. Check before attending for changes.
Live Ongoing
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Through March: Friday Girls mixed media and watercolor art is featured in the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. The show runs daily during clubhouse hours. In April, Michele Rushworth and her students’ oil paintings are featured. Information: camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
SCULPTURE ART SHOW: Through April 23: Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park and Sculpture Northwest present paintings and sculptures of 19 artists with works inside and outside in the sculpture park. Featured artists include Francie Allen, Penelope Crittenden, Anne Martin McCool and Kathleen Secrest. Open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Visit matzkefineart.com
ARTISTIC LEGACY OF LOVE AND COURAGE: Through May 3: Skagit County Historical Museum, 501 S. 4th St., La Conner, presents the work of Jesus Guillen, a noteworthy regional artist who died in 1994. Information: skagitcounty.net/museum or 360-466-3365
Live in April
HANDCRAFTED FURNITURE: April-June: Cassera Gallery South presents Outside the Box Handcrafted Furniture by Stuart Welch, who designs furniture that pushes the boundaries. Hours by appointment. 26915 102nd Drive NW, Suite 102/103, Stanwood. 310-691-9391
TULIP FESTIVAL: April 1-30: Skagit Valley Tulip growers RoozenGaarde and Tulip Town are selling tickets on their website to view tulips. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Other events will be held in a modified format. Information: tulipfestival.org
EARTH DAY PARK CLEANUP: 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 17: Help clean up Kayak Point Park. Volunteers will pull invasive English ivy from trees and trails. Loppers and yard-waste bags will be provided. Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves, snacks, water and any other tools they want. Meet at the day-use restroom near the playground for Ranger Kapica's orientation. All COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. Bring your mask. RSVP or questions: chelsea.kapica@snoco.org
5K FUN RUN: 9 a.m. check-in with 10 a.m. start, Saturday, April 24: The Stanwood Chamber presents the Goose is Loose 5k Fun Run at Heritage Park, 9600 276th St., Stanwood. Early online sign-up until April 10, $25. Information: runsignup.com/Race/WA/Stanwood/SnowGooseFunRun5k
Online offerings
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE PROGRAMS: Join virtual programs offered by Sno-Isle Libraries in a wide range of subjects, including storytimes for children, classes for adults and family trivia events. Programs are offered via Zoom and require registration. Information: sno-isle.org
- 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, Toddler Storytime
- 4 p.m. Thursday, April 1, Reading with Rover
- 5 p.m. Friday, April 2, Family Trivia – Musicals
- 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 3, Rock Painting
- 10 a.m. Monday, April 5, Baby Storytime
GROWING GROCERIES SERIES: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, WSU offers weekly online Growing Groceries classes through May 19 to teach how to grow food, at $5 per class. Information: tinyurl.com/wsu-growing-groceries
- March 31, Irrigation basics covers types of irrigation products and how to use them in the food garden.
- April 7, Raising perennial vegetables teaches how to grow crops that will be in your garden for many years: artichokes, cardoon, asparagus, horseradish, rhubarb, sea kale and sorrel.
SOIL AND CLIMATE: 7-8:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, the Snohomish Conservation District hosts “Soil — A Community Discussion Tied to Climate Change.” Learn how soil can help fight climate change. The district hopes to learn from you and provide resources and ideas for where you live. This is the second of five discussions tied to climate change. Registration: snohomishcd.org/events
- June 2, Livestock
- Aug. 4, Water
- Oct. 6, Technology
AMATEUR RADIO EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8, the Camano Preparedness Group presents a Zoom program with Bob Stephens, Island County radio officer and amateur radio emergency services coordinator and Ken Wolfe, assistant emergency coordinator. Information: camanopreparednessgroup.org
MASTER GARDENER SPEAKER: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, April 9: the Snohomish County Master Gardener Foundation offers the virtual presentation Plants and Fungi: A Match Made in Heaven with Jairul Rahaman. Register by Monday, March 29. Class fee is $20. Information: gardenlectures.com or 425-357-6010
NATURAL YARD CARE: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, learn about natural ways to keep lawns healthy without pesticides and wasteful watering. Register at snohomishcd.org/events.
LANDS BY STREAMS: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, “Putting the Right Plant in the Right Place” will discuss native plants that attract wildlife, stabilize stream banks, require no chemicals and little maintenance and provide other benefits to streamside landscapes. This class is for land near a stream or waterway, but much of the native plant information can be applied to almost any kind of garden in the Pacific Northwest. Register at snohomishcd.org/events.
SPRING GARDEN DESIGN: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22, Emily Bishton, a local garden expert, will explore options for landscaping with native plants, growing food, preventing stormwater runoff and creating backyard wildlife habitat. Register at snohomishcd.org/events.
LAKES AND MOTORIZED WATERCRAFT: 6- 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22: Snohomish County Conservation and Natural Resources answers questions and addresses concerns about lakes in Snohomish County that allow for motorized watercraft in a monthly Zoom meeting. Information: snohomishcountywa.gov/5784/Motorized-Watercraft-Conversation
ARBORETUM TOUR: Take a virtual tour of the Evergreen Arboretum and Gardens. View dozens of photos of the sculpture garden, rock garden, Japanese maple grove, conifer garden, small urban tree walk and more. Find it at evergreenarboretum.com/virtualtour. Or tour the gardens in person daily from dusk to dawn at 145 Alverson Blvd., Everett.
