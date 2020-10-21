Live Oct. 20-31
CHILI FOR CHARITY: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano will benefit from a chili feed fundraiser organized by Realty One Group Clarity and the Picnic Pantry and Parlour. For a minimum donation of $5, hot chili will be available 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Picnic Pantry, 8706 271st St NW, Stanwood. Show up to order, or preorder online and call Picnic Pantry at 360-631-5218 upon arrival; people will bring food to the car. Masks are required. Details: warmthforeveryone.com or kerri@camanokerri.com
AMERICANA ART: Oct. 10 to Nov. 15 at Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park. "A Little Bit of Americana" features the oils, cyanotype photos, reclaimed metal sculptures, cast glass and mixed media paintings by Mike Adams, Erika Bass, Sarah Denby and John Wilmot. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday at 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island; 360-387-2759.
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Camano Island artist Sue Ryan’s art show runs daily in October at Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island.
POP UPS: Oct. 22-24. A Guilded Gallery hosts Pop Up Art shows in its classroom Thursdays-Saturdays through October. This week’s offerings are: Thursday, Norm Kearsley; Friday, Denise Jackson; Saturday, Erin Bradshaw.
ART ALOFT: Now through Oct. 29. Stanwood Camano Arts Guild members are featured in Art Aloft show. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday at A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
TRICK OR TREAT ON MAIN STREET: 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, with high-risk trick or treating at 2-3 p.m. Downtown Eastside merchants will host a modified trick or treating and online costume contest. Follow a one-way path that starts on the corner of 88th Street and 271st Avenue NW by the Police Station and ends in front of Nana's Rings N Things. Sidewalks will be marked for social distancing. Masks are required for over age 2. Those with participating businesses will wear masks and gloves.
TREBUCHET FIRING: Saturday, Oct. 24 at Kristoferson Farm, 332 NE Camano Drive, Camano Island. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Kristoferson Farm, 332 NE Camano Drive, Camano Island. The farm can't let October go by without a bit of pumpkin chucking launched from the trusty trebuchet. Masks and social distancing required.
GIANT PUMPKINS: Through Oct. 31 at Kristoferson Farm, 332 NE Camano Drive, Camano Island. Pacific Northwest Giant Pumpkin Growers weigh-off. Stop by, get your photo taken and guess the weight of the largest pumpkin for $1; winner gets a prize. All donations go to Stanwood Camano Food Bank. Masks and social distancing observed.
CONCRETE HAUNTED TOWN TOUR: At 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 31, join a unique drive-through experience that highlights the spirit of Concrete. Presented by the Concrete Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the Concrete Heritage Museum and District 10 Fire Association. Tickets must bought in advance at hauntedtowntours.bpt.me.
HOPE UNLIMITED ART SHOW: Opening at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Sunnyshore Studio, 2803 SE Camano Drive, Camano Island. Jed Dorsey presents new artwork with the themes of hope, peace, courage and comfort. Online gallery at sunnyshorestudio.com.
TRUNK-OR-TREAT: 6-7:30 p.m on Friday, Oct. 30 at the Camano Chapel, 867 SW Camano Drive, Camano Island. All are invited to a fun-filled night of candy, pumpkin decorating and Trunk-Or-Treating. Masks and social distancing observed.
HALLOWEEN BREAKFAST: South Camano Grange is serving a fundraising breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Oct. 31. The menu: pancakes, French toast, scrambled eggs, ham, sausage, and biscuits and gravy along with coffee, juice or tea. Social distancing will be maintained. Masks required; costumes encouraged.
CAMANO ECHO TRICK OR TREAT TRAIL: 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 families are invited to a Trick or Treat Trail of candy stations at a safe distance at Echo Chernik Studios, 2070 Parker Road, Camano Island. Bring a flashlight and wear a costume. Masks and social distancing observed. RSVP at echotrickortreat@gmail.com. Donations of candy accepted prior to event.
STANWOOD CAMANO FOOD BANK DRIVE-THRU FUNDRAISING BREAKFAST: 8-11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, Hope Against Hunger annual fundraising event in the parking lot of the Floyd and Stanwood Methodist Church, 27130 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Drive through to receive coffee compliments of Shipwreck Coffee and breakfast to-go from the Mustard Seed. Watch "The Effects of COVID" before attending: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org/hope-against-hunger.
STILLAGUAMISH GRANGE CRAFT FAIR: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, local vendors offer their wares in the Stillaguamish Grange Hall at the Stanwood Camano Fairgrounds, 6431 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Also included are a raffle for gift baskets and a visit from Santa. Mask and social distancing observed.
Online offerings
ART AUCTION: Live and online through Oct. 31 at Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park. This 11th annual art auction is a benefit to artists. Visit matzkefineart.com/annual-art-auction or in person 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends Friday-Sunday. 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Information: matzke@camano.net or 360-387-2759.
MAIN STREET HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST: Through Oct. 31. Submit a photo of your costumes at tinyurl.com/mainstreet-treat. Winner will be determined by the most "likes" and announced Oct. 31. Prizes will be awarded in three age groups: 0-5, 6-12 and 13-17.
COLOR ME SPOOKY: Deadline Oct. 31. Stanwood Tattoo Co. is sponsoring a coloring contest for kids under 18 in the Stanwood Camano area. The winner will be decided by a random drawing on Halloween and receive a gift card for local treats. Instructions: tinyurl.com/tattoo-color-contest
VIRTUAL HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST: Through Nov. 6, submit photos dressed up in a Halloween costume to the Camano Chamber at chamber@camanoisland.org. Prizes awarded to winners.
BIRD RESEARCH PRESENTATION: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, the internationally acclaimed crow and raven researcher John Marzluff virtually presents “In Search of Meadowlarks.” This is an Adopt A Stream Foundation Streamkeeper Academy Zoom event that costs $5 for AASF members and $7 for non-members. Registration: 425-316-8592 or streamkeeper.org.
SKAGIT VALLEY COLLEGE FUNDRAISER: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, Skagit Valley College and Foundation invite the public to the 18th annual SVC Athletic Fundraiser. This virtual event features SVC President Tom Keegan, SVC coaches, student athletes, SVC alum and emcee Mike Yeoman, with special keynote speaker, retired Seattle Seahawks Assistant Coach Pat Ruel. Information:skagitfoundation.org/vae and facebook.com/events/360114545425986.
2020 VIRTUAL FUNDRAISER: 10 am Saturday, Nov. 7, Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano invites the public to the Champions for Social Justice Virtual Fundraiser. Featuring keynote speaker Caprice D. Hollins and Experience Boxes from 5b’s Bakery. Registration and donations: src-sc.org/2020
LINCOLN THEATRE: Mount Vernon theater offers various shows to view online, including music, opera, and movies. Information: lincolntheatre.org.
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES EVENTS: The library offers online events, including story times, book groups, lectures and Trivia Night. Information: sno-isle.org.
