Live Aug. 18-25
FARMERS MARKETS: Tuesday, Aug. 18 and Friday, Aug. 21. Wear a mask; keep social distance; let vendors handle the wares.
- Stanwood Farmers Market runs 2-6 p.m. on Fridays in Stanwood near the Amtrak platform.
- Camano Farmers Market runs 3-7 p.m. on Tuesdays at Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
NEW BEGINNINGS: Wednesdays-Saturdays through Sept. 24. A Guilded Gallery opens with a juried summer collection of original art of regional artists created during the lockdown. Gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
MATZKE FINE ART GALLERY AND SCULPTURE PARK: Through Aug. 20, Sculpture Northwest members show their work in the gallery and outside in the park. 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Show runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays or by appointment; 360-387-2759; matzkefineart.com.
KIWANIS ESTATE SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. Stanwood Camano Kiwanis Club is holding an estate sale — furniture, kitchen tools, an electric scooter for the disabled, books, collectible plates, antiques and other items available. 396 Starfield Lane, Camano Island.
HORSE CAMP: Aug. 24-28. Summer Horse Day Camp for all skill levels for kids ages 8 to 15 at Warm Beach Camp. Staff follows CDC guidelines and state requirements. Certified Horsemanship Association trained staff supervise and direct activities. Highlights include Western and English riding instruction, arena games and trail rides. Information: WBHorsemanship.com or 800-228-6724, ext. 2282.
Online offerings
LAND TRUST’S SUMMER PHOTO SCAVENGER HUNT: The Whidbey Camano Land Trust’s Summer Photo Scavenger Hunt is underway. Follow online clues to help identify properties on Whidbey and Camano islands protected by the Land Trust. Then, visit three of those special places, snap a selfie or other photo from designated spots, submit them to the Land Trust and win a cool Land Trust sticker. Participants will also be entered in a drawing for a copy of the recently updated and expanded Island County recreational guidebook, "Getting to the Water's Edge on Whidbey & Camano Islands" — see page A8 for more about the book. Find clues and get started at wclt.org/scavengerhunt.
BIKE ART CONTEST: Aug. 23 through Sept 5. The Sharing Wheels Community Bike Shop "Built with Bike" contest gives artists, families and makers of all kinds access to a variety of new and used bike parts and a challenge to create something beautiful, fun or functional with the parts. Information: sharingwheels.org/classes/art-contest/
LINCOLN THEATRE: Offers various shows to view online, including music, opera, movies and the Quarantine Cat Film Fest. Information: lincolntheatre.org
CAMANO WILDLIFE PROGRAM: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19. Friends of Camano Island Parks present “Camano Island’s Sound Habitats: In our Backyards and Beyond” with Jerilyn Ritzman, Shore Stewards Coordinator for WSU Extension Island County. This program on Zoom highlights the nearshore habitats citizens protect when taking good care of their property. Information: camanowildlifehabitat.org
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES EVENTS: Offers a mix of online events, including story times, book groups, lectures, Talk Time for English Learners, Online Craft and Chat, Trivia Night, Silver Kite Social Hours. Find listings at sno-isle.org.
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES TRAINING: Programs include: Mango, to learn languages; Brainfuse, with their live one-on-one academic tutoring in a variety of subjects (grades K through the first year of college); LearningExpress Library, with interactive practice exams and guides for academic tests, including GED, ACT, SAT, GRE, U.S. citizenship, civil service, military and professional licensing and certification; Lynda.com, with instructional video tutorials for software packages, web design, business and management skills, financial literacy, job and career skills, etc. Information: sno-isle.org/onlinelearning
COCOON HOUSE VIRTUAL FUNDRAISER: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. Cocoon House presents “A Virtual Evening in SILK” to celebrate the 15th anniversary of this non-profit organization that serves homeless and at risk youth. The auction begins with trivia followed by a live auction and Raise the Paddle. Registration: event.gives/silk
FRIENDS OF THE POOR WALK: Sept. 26 through Oct. 2. The Society of St. Vincent de Paul invites the public to a virtual walk with the St. Vincent de Paul and parishioners from St. Cecilia Catholic Church to assist those in need within the community. Participants pick the walk and start time and use the week to fulfill walking goals. Pledge and invite others to pledge to help neighbors in need. All pledges should be mailed to St. Cecilia Catholic Church, P.O. Box 1002, Stanwood, WA 98292 and clearly marked St. Vincent de Paul Friends of the Poor Walk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.