Live Upcoming
ISLAND MUSIC: 7:30-10 p.m. Jan. 7-8: Midnight Hour Band plays Friday. Jimmy Wright Band plays Saturday. Free admission, at Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive.
WINTER-SPRING WALKS: Arrive by 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8: Camano Island State Park. Meet at the picnic shelter near the boat ramp. The 2.6-mile walk has excellent views of Saratoga Passage and Elger Bay and a walk through a fern grotto and ravine. Friends of Camano Island Parks offers guided public walks on first Saturdays through June. Discover Pass is not required for a guided walk. Walks start at 9:50 a.m. and end by noon, rain or shine. Snow or high winds will cancel walks. Wear appropriate clothes and sturdy shoes. The pace is moderate and adjusted for youngsters and adults. No dogs. Visit friendsofcamanoislandparks.org.
LIGHT THE NIGHT: 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8: Free Family Day is a drop-in workshop to create colorful luminary globe at Tri Dee Arts, 11-4, 215 S 1st St., Mount Vernon. Then at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, Illuminight, a free festival of lights at Skagit Riverwalk Plaza on Friday. Information: Illuminate Skagit & Illuminight on Facebook
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Through January: Beach 1 Gallery has canceled its January art reception. Ron Cooper's woodwork will continue to be on display, while Bob Dunn, moves in his wildlife and nature pieces. Dunn will have a reception in February at Beach 1 Gallery in Camano Country Club, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano. 360-387-1655
PRIME RIB: 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8: Dinner of prime rib, baked potato, veggies, salad, rolls and dessert. Cost is $20; $10 kids 12 and under. Dinner runs until food is gone at American Legion Post 92, 26921 88th Ave. NW, Stanwood.
GET LOCO: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8: Pacific Twang plays at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. $10 cover. 425-737-5144; locobillys.com
DAVIS PLACE: New beginnings is January’s theme. Activities for students in grades 6-12 are offered after school, masks required, at the Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood; teens@crc-sc.org; 360-629-5257x1004
- Diversity discussion: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4: Diversity & Equity, part 2, a community conversation with Satin Desiree Arnett from SAFE. Information: Lei@neurodiversity.org or 425-791-0869
- Patterns in art: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18: Cultural Patterns in Art with Dave Cassera. Draw, paint and discuss how patterns used by cultures of the past have played an important role in the development of modern art. RSVP by Jan. 13 to info@crc-sc.org or call 360-629-5257 x 1002
- Teen drop-in: 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays: Students in grades 6-12 can make friends, eat snacks and play games at the Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Teens@crc-sc.org
- Baking Cake Pops: 2:30-5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24: Students in grades 6-12. RSVP by Jan. 20.
- Tenants' Rights: 4:30-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24: Snohomish County Legal Services' Housing Justice Project presentation, followed by brief in-person consultations via zoom or in person at the Resource Center.
- Teen Late Night: 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28: Students in grades 6-12. Come hangout after school and stay for dinner and games.
- Hot Cocoa and Handwarmers: 2:30-5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31 Students in grades 6-12. Enjoy hot cocoa and make hand warmers. RSVP by Jan. 27.
MASTER GARDEN CLASSES: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Fridays, Jan. 7- April 8: Snohomish County Master Gardeners hosts the 19th Annual Winter Speaker Series on sustainable gardening. Eight classes cover diverse topics as succession planting, fire-resistant landscaping and pollinator threats. The first class, Jan. 7, is “Far Reaches Farm, New Botanical Beauties from the Far Reaches.” Sessions cost $20 each by 6 p.m. the prior Monday. A season pass is $85 by Dec. 30. See complete list of dates and topics at gardenlectures.com.
BE PREPARED: 1-3 p.m. Jan. 13. Camano Preparedness Group will meet in-person, masks required, for an open discussion of individual and community responsibilities regarding disaster preparedness. Meet at the Camano Community Center, 606 Arrowhead Road.
VIRTUAL COUNTRY LIVING EXPO: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 28-30, the Country Living Expo and Cattlemen’s Winterschool features live online workshops in 87 classes. A wide range of topics include weed control, drip irrigation, soil health, poultry processing, tool modification for aching bodies, wildfire, best fruits for this area and more. WSU Skagit County Extension hosts this annual learning experience. Adults $55, and sponsored students $10 for up to 12 classes, four per day. Information: 360-428-4270 or extension.wsu.edu/skagit/countrylivingexpo
SOUND WATERS U: Sat.-Sun., Feb. 5-6: Sound Water Stewards host “Journey of Discovery About Our Beautiful Natural World and the Salish Sea.” Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m. It is a day of presentations with 11 virtual classes led by naturalists and researchers. Sunday follows up with field trips for in-depth learning about local wildlife and natural history. Register by Jan. 5 for early-bird prices. Details at soundwatersuniversity.org/classes.
Live Ongoing
HONEY, I SHRUNK THE ART: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Jan. 23: The 32nd Annual Small Works show features glass, paintings and sculptures of 45 artists. Weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. matzkefineart.com
THINK SMALL: Through Jan. 13: Small Art Works, a regional juried art show, continues at the Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st St. NW, Stanwood. guildedgallery.com
GUITAR ON TAP: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays: Ford Giebrecht plays guitar at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
DIG INTO HISTORY: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society’s Eldridge Center is open for research at 27122 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood, 360-629-6110, sahs-fncc.org
TEEN DROP-IN: 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays: Students in grades 6-12 can eat snacks and play games together at the Community Resource Center, 9212 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Teens@crc-sc.org
PUB TRIVIA: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Plaza
OPEN MIC JAM: 7-11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6: Chris Eger and Richard Williams host the open mic and jam session at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. locobillys.com
DANCE LESSONS: 8-9 p.m. Fridays: $10, plus open dancing with free admission at Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. locobillys.com
MUSEUM TOUR: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays: Stanwood Area Historical Society offers tours of historical buildings. 27112 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, sahs-fncc.org
Online offerings
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE: Storytimes, crafts and book discussions. New classes include Let's Get Moving with OMSI, focused on science and exercise for ages pre-K to kindergarten. sno-isle.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.