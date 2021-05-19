Masks and social distancing are observed at all live events. Check before attending for changes.
Live Ongoing
BEACH 1 GALLERY: Through May: Camano Island artist Jason Otto's acrylic on canvas paintings are featured during clubhouse hours at Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. Information: camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
SPRING HAS SPRUNG: Through June 27: Matzke Fine Art Gallery & Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island, presents a spring-themed show of 16 artists in the gallery and 45 artists in the sculpture park. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Information: matzkefineart.com
HANDCRAFTED FURNITURE: April-June: Cassera Gallery South presents Outside the Box Handcrafted Furniture by Stuart Welch, who designs furniture that pushes the boundaries. Hours by appointment. 26915 102nd Drive NW, Suite 102/103, Stanwood. 310-691-9391
Live Upcoming
CAMANO ISLAND GUIDED WALK: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22: Friends of Camano Island Parks offers a guided walk of Iverson Spit, Kristoferson Creek habitat and English Boom on Camano Island. Meet at the Iverson Spit parking lot for the first part of walk. Drivers will caravan to English Boom County Park. The walks are moderately paced on level trails with views of marsh habitat. No dogs allowed.
MAY FAIR: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 22: Local vendors show their goods at the Stillaguamish Grange Hall, 6521 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood.
COMMUNITY SHRED: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 22: CASA hosts a fundraiser free shredding event at John L. Scott Real Estate, 26911 98th Dr. NW, Stanwood.
POP UP YOGA & TAI CHI: Noon Saturday, May 28: Join Movement Arts for free movement classes at Camano Commons on the Green, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: movementarts.com
CAMANO FARMERS MARKET: 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 1: Camano Farmers Market kicks off in the grass circle inside Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. The market will be held every Tuesday, June-September. Information: email market@camanocommons.com
COMMUNITY CONGA: Noon-2 p.m., Saturday, June 12: Celebrate summer with socially distanced dancing and music at Freedom Park at Terry's Corner, Camano Island. Information: email dan@koffman.net
CAMANO CRAB DASH: 9 a.m. Saturday, July 21: Register now for the 5K Run/Walk or 10K Run/Walk. Information: runsignup.com/Race/WA/CamanoIsland/CamanoCrabDash
Online offerings
SNO-ISLE LIBRARIES ONLINE PROGRAMS: Join online programs offered by Sno-Isle Libraries in a wide range of subjects, including storytimes for children, classes for adults and family trivia events. Programs are offered online and require registration. Information: sno-isle.org
- 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, Toddler Storytime
- 10 a.m. Thursday, May 20, Family Storytime
- 5 p.m. Friday, May 21, Online Book Group-“Britt-Marie Was Here”
- 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22, Steel Drum Party
GROWING GROCERIES: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19: WSU offers the final online Growing Groceries class. Learn about growing all things cucurbit-from melons to giant pumpkins, summer squash to zucchini and winter squash. $5 class fee. Information: tinyurl.com/wsu-growing-groceries
CAMANO WILDLIFE PROGRAM: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19: “Reversing Global Warming: Introduction to Project Drawdown" author Scott Henson will discuss online a comprehensive climate change plan based on a scientific study that identified 100 solutions that could actually reverse global warming by 2050. Information: camanowildlifehabitat.org
ARBORETUM TOUR: Take an online tour of the Evergreen Arboretum and Gardens. View dozens of photos of the sculpture garden, rock garden, Japanese maple grove, conifer garden and small urban tree walk. Information: evergreenarboretum.com/virtualtour Or tour the gardens in person daily at 145 Alverson Blvd., Everett.
