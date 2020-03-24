Moving online
Internet access: With libraries closed and free access to the internet, WSU Extension on Camano has offered public access to access its guest wifi from its parking lot by the blue Island County Multipurpose Building, 141 East Camano Drive, Camano. Those who access it will be asked for their cell phone number so a text access code can be sent to them. This gives access for 24 hours.
Y at Home: Although the building is closed, the YMCA offers activities people can do at home to stay healthy. Sign up and peruse exercise videos like beginner workout, barre class, yoga and fitness for active older adults taught by local instructors. Check it out at ymca-snoco.org/y-at-home. In addition, YMCA offers Y360 to imagine a community that exercises together online during these difficult times. Y360 is a collection of virtual classes created by Y instructors from across the country. Find them at tinyurl.com/Y360-trailer.
Women painters: “Present Tense” has moved to an online gallery. This exhibit at Matzke Fine Art celebrates Woman Painters of Washington’s 90th anniversary. Show of 37 artists runs through April 12. Call for details about the paintings and artists at 360-387-2759. matzkefineart.com/current-show
By appointment
Cassera Gallery: By appointment only; cassera.nyc@gmail.com. Show is extended through April 10. Remixing Mysticism: Barbara Silverman Summers' new work that creates "harmony and balance from chaos." Cassera Gallery South, 26915 102nd Dr. NW, Stanwood; designsnw.com/gallery
Gunter show: By appointment only; 425-346-4750 call or text; Flyngpig@camano.net. “Secrets of the Mount Vernon Culture” exhibition displayed at the firehouse next to the Camano Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island; jackgunterart.com
Helping others
Give Blood: The Red Cross asks that those who are healthy and feeling well to make an appointment to donate blood as soon as possible at RedCrossBlood.org or 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Website links local resources: Camano Island Chamber of Commerce has created a website linking to resources that serve local residents. It lists businesses with status of how they are operating, hours or closures. There are links to volunteer opportunities and for emergency funds. It lists food resources like grocery shopping help, Food Bank and Meals on Wheels information, plus links to Stanwood Camano News’ listing of local restaurants offering delivery or take out. Visit: here4u.camanoisland.org
Help for suddenly unemployed: Employment Security has programs designed to help individuals and employers during these unexpected hard times. For those affected by COVID-19, Employment Security has programs that may be able to relieve the burden of temporary layoffs, isolation and quarantine for workers and businesses. Various job loss scenarios are covered via Emergency Rules, Paid Sick Leave, Unemployment Insurance, Paid Family & Medical Leave and Industrial Insurance. Situations vary, for example, if a worker has no childcare while school is closed, if a worker was quarantined or if a worker’s place of employment was closed due to lack of business or quarantine. Visit esd.wa.gov/newsroom/covid-19.
Food info & grocery store changes
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- QFC: Open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. QFC in Stanwood offers delivery and curbside pickup for a fee via QFC and Instacart. Exclusive shopping for seniors age 60 and older 7-8 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
- Haggen: Open 5 a.m. to midnight. Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-9 a.m. is the reserved time for vulnerable individuals to shop.
- Camano Plaza IGA: Opens for seniors and vulnerable shoppers Monday through Friday 6-8 a.m. Regular hours from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- Elger Bay Grocery & Café: Call 360-387-9120 to order delivery, $5, between 12-6:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The store and café takeout are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Camano Chapel: Food Bank on Mondays. They bring food to your car. 360-387-7202; camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
Canceled/Postponed
Soap Box Derby - Camano Island Soap Box Derby will suspend all races, rallies, and related activities until May 1.
2020 Camano Studio Tour: The artists' tour is canceled this year.
Fundraising moms: Camano Chapel All Moms’ auction fundraiser went online.
Swamp Lantern Festival: The Festival and the Nature Walk is closed.
