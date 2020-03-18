BEFORE YOU GO: Readers, please call ahead to confirm events have not been cancelled or rescheduled. The list is changing daily.
STILL ON
Despite many cancellations due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, some events and classes will still be held when gatherings are expected to be small. Venues ask people to respect social distance and to stay home if they are sick or caring for sick people.
Swamp Lantern Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays now through April. The Adopt A Stream Foundation offers “a delightful and uncrowded outdoor experience” to groups limited to 30 per hour at the Northwest Stream Center in McCollum Park, 600 128th Street SE, Everett.
The featured attraction is a huge expanse of the first spring flowers of the Pacific Northwest — Skunk Cabbage, which is called “Swamp Lantern” because of its vibrant yellow sheath.
The Nature Walk leads outside past a unique trout stream exhibit onto an elevated forest and wetland walk. The ½-mile route is baby carriage and wheelchair accessible. It winds past a salmon stream and through 25 acres of duck ponds, forest groves and four varieties of wetlands. Midway is the viewpoint where observers can see skunk cabbage progress from a flower to broad leaves over 4 feet high.
Admission: adults $7, seniors $6, students $5, EBT cardholders $3, children under 5 and Adopt A Stream members are free. No dogs. Information: streamkeeper.org Reservations: 425-316-8592
Women painters: “Present Tense” exhibit celebrating Woman Painters of Washington’s 90th anniversary. Show of 37 artists runs through April 12. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fri-Sun or by appointment. Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island; 360-387-2759; matzkefineart.com/current-show
Vintage Watercolorists: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 21. Jack Dorsey’s Invitational Vintage Watercolorists Show of six celebrated Washington artists. This year’s group includes John Ebner, Carla O'Connor, Joan Pinney, Joan Reeves, Tony Turpin and Jack Dorsey. Sunnyshore Studio, 2803 S. East Camano Drive, Camano; 317-209-6768
Free day at park: Thursday, March 19. Washington State Parks invites visitors to help celebrate the agency’s 107th birthday by enjoying a state park for free that day. Washington offers 12 free days at state parks each year when no Discover Pass is needed for vehicles.
Firearms safety class set: March 20-21. North Whidbey Sportsmen’s Association offers “NRA Basics of Pistol Shooting” at the NWSA range, 886 Gun Club Road, Oak Harbor. Class is limited to six people, 6-9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Class includes shooting on the NWSA Pistol Range. Cost is $35. Registration: NRAinstructors.org or 360-675-8397
ONLINE— Fundraising moms: Friday, March 20. Camano Chapel All Moms’ auction fundraiser has moved online. The auction will be open for 2 weeks starting at 5 p.m. Friday, March 20 and closes at 9 p.m. April 3. Winnings will be delivered the following week. The online auction link is found on the FB event: 30th Annual All Moms Auction.
ONGOING
Gunter show: Fridays, 4-7 p.m. “Secrets of the Mount Vernon Culture” exhibition displayed at the firehouse next to the Camano Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island; jackgunterart.com
The installation, created by artist and “archaeologist” Jack Gunter, includes large pictorial ceramic urns and other numerous “artifacts” and paintings that tell his tongue-in-cheek version of “a remarkable pocket of civilization that flourished before the last Ice Age.” The one-hour documentary, narrated by the late Russell Johnson, known as The Professor on Gilligan’s Island, will be shown in a side room. The exhibition is open to the public Fridays through spring.
Cassera Gallery: Show is extended through April 10. Remixing Mysticism: Barbara Silverman Summers's new work that creates "harmony and balance from chaos." Cassera Gallery South, 26915 102nd Dr. NW, Stanwood; designsnw.com/gallery
Working out: Stanwood-Camano YMCA is currently open, but many classes are canceled.Campaign fundraisers will be rescheduled in May. This includes Touch-a-Truck, Bake Sale, Yard Sale, and Pancake Feed. Find updates facebook.com/ymcastanwoodcamano.
Guilded Gallery: The gallery is closed until April 6. Classes and events will be rescheduled. Applications continue online for upcoming art shows.
- New Beginnings Art Show has been rescheduled for June 6-August 15; artists can apply online.
- Art at the Schoolhouse is still scheduled for April.
- Art by the Bay Festival is scheduled for August 8-9 and applications are being accepted.
CANCELED/POSTPONED
CLOSED — Center for Wooden Boats: Closed until at least March 28 at Cama Beach State Park, Camano Island.
CLOSED — Cama Beach Café: The café at Cama Beach State Park, Camano Island, is closed until further notice.
CANCELED — Salish Sea Early Music series: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. Fir-Conway Lutheran Church; salishseafestival.org/skagit
CANCELED — Lenten speaker series: Sunday, March 22, 29. Stanwood United Methodist Church weekly forums of social and human interest are canceled.
CANCELED — Library events: Stanwood Library, 360-629-3132
CANCELED — St. Patrick’s dance: Tuesday, March 17. South End String Band at Camano Center.
CANCELED — Green living roof: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. camanowildlifehabitat.org
POSTPONED — Business People of the Year: March 19. Stanwood and Camano Island Chamber of Commerce's luncheon at Camano Center will be rescheduled; to be announced.
CANCELED — Not Your Ordinary Decades Bingo: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 21. Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road; 360-387-0222
CANCELED — Stop the Bleed: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 21. nelsonimp@msn.com
POSTPONED — YMCA pancake feed & yard sale: Rescheduled for Saturday, May 16.
March 24-31
CANCELED — Jovino Santos Neto Trio: 7 p.m. March 25. Camano Center; 606 Arrowhead Road; 360-387-0222
CANCELED — Creative Writing for Teens: 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 27, Stanwood Library, 360-629-3132
CANCELED — Glacier Peak and Mt. Baker: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 28. Camano Library, 360-387-5150
CANCELED — Celebrating women: Spring Tea & Celebration might be rescheduled later this spring atThe Floyd.
POSTPONED — Call to artists: Stanwood-Camano Arts Guild event has rescheduled its regional a juried show to start June 6 at the Guilded Gallery in Stanwood. stanwoodcamanoart.com/guild
POSTPONED —Camano Center Wellness: Event has been rescheduled to May 7.
