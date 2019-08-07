Aug. 8-11
Camano geology: Thursday, Aug. 8, Camano Preparedness Group will host Dan Wilson with a presentation on Camano Geology at 7 p.m. at the Vista Madrona Fire Station, 273 N. West Camano Drive. Stay for dessert and coffee. To inquire contact Rhonda Paulson, 360-387-9923 or rspaulson.rp@gmail.com. For upcoming preparedness programs, visit camanopreparednessgroup.org or stop by the CPG booth during National Night Out, 5-8 p.m. Aug. 6, or during the Collectors Car Show on Aug. 10, both at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road.
Loco Billy’s: Live music, dancing and weekly jam/open mic are featured at the Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Big dance floor, free pool. See locobillys.com or call 425-737-5144 for details and tickets.
- Tightwad Thursdays: Aug. 8. Jimmy Culler and friends host all-genre jam that starts at 8 p.m. Bring instruments and voices or come to dance.
- Dance Fridays: Country dance lessons for all levels, singles or couples, by request at 8 p.m. then dance until 2 a.m. – many dance styles. $5.
- Saturday Stomps: Country Party and Dance night, no cover, Aug. 10, 9 p.m. Dance lessons start at 8 p.m.
Conway Muse: Live music is offered Thursdays through Saturdays in two venues at 18444 Spruce St., Conway. See conwaymuse.com or call 360-445-3000 for details and tickets.
- William Pint & Felicia Dale: Thursday, Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m. Music of the sea
- The Holmes Shea Band: Friday, Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m. Rock and Roll, funk, jazz in the loft.
- Brian Lee & the Orbiters: Saturday, Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m. Blues in the parlor.
- Mad Hallelujah: Saturday, Aug. 10, 7 p.m. Rock and Roll, folk, funk, bluegrass and blues in the loft.
Walk and talk: Friday, Aug. 9, get to know a county leader during the Stepping Out walking program. Come at 11:15 a.m. for lunch at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Around 12:30 p.m., take a walk and talk with Island County Commissioner Janet St. Clair.
Art reception, show: Friday Aug. 9. Art reception in the Beach 1 Gallery is 5-8 p.m. with a wood-turning demonstration by wood turners Paul Anderson and Ron Cooper. Show includes Duane Hoekstra’s wine barrel art, Valerie Spagnolo’s quilts in the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. The show runs through August: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. M-W-F; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tu-Th; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. To inquire, call 360-387-1655.
Car show & market: Saturday, Aug. 10, visit the 28th annual Collectors Car Show and Outdoor Market happening 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Enjoy food, music, beer garden, raffle, indoor art show, ukulele performance and Car Care 101 class. Vote for People’s Choice award winner. Admission is free to visitors. Registration by Aug. 9: car show, $20; vendors, $35 or $45 with a table. To inquire, call 360-387-0222 or visit camanocenter.org.
Stilly pow-wow: Aug. 10-11, join the 5k Fun Run, eat at the salmon bake, see tribal drumming and dancing during the Stillaguamish Festival of the River, 10 a.m. to about 10 p.m. at 20416 Jordan Road, Arlington. Headliner bands include Lee Brice, Thompson Square, Megs McLean, Boz Skaggs, Big Brother and the Holding Company, War, Listen to storytellers and see the logging show and wildlife presentation both days. Fun Zone will feature kids’ crafts, zip line, petting zoo and other activities. Stillaguamish Tribe biologists will discuss salmon habitat and water quality during walks along the river. Dogs on a leash are OK. Admission and parking are free. Visit festivaloftheriver.com for more information.
Cassera Gallery South: Saturday, Aug. 10, noon to 5 p.m., Oak Harbor artist Richard Nash will be on hand for the last day of his showing, making deals on paintings and sculpture.Gallery is in Designs NW, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Stanwood.
Stanwood Summer Concerts: Saturday, Aug. 10, The Davanos band plays 4-6 p.m. on the westside bricks of 101st Street NW. City of Stanwood and Stanwood Chamber of Commerce enliven the community and downtown core with free concerts, dancing, beer garden and food truck.
Art by the Bay: Sat-Sun, Aug. 10-11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 271st Street NW, between 88th Avenue NW and the tracks. Stanwood Camano Arts Guild invites all to art, activities, music in downtown Stanwood by the tracks. See details in insert.
Small Craft Advisory: Sat-Sun, Aug. 10-11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd St., Stanwood. See a high-end crafts show that blurs the line between fine art and crafts.
Ice cream social: Sunday, Aug. 11, Camano Lutheran Church will host an Ice Cream Social during its open house, 12:30-4 p.m. at the church, 850 Heichel Road, Camano Island. Stop by for an ice cream sundae or try the giant gumball machine bouncy house for kids, the Marshmallow Golf Contest for adults, or tour the historic church. Free; donations will be accepted.
Aug. 13-18
Parks work party: Join a work party with Friends of Camano Island Parks. Meet every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Camano Island State Park ranger office. Bring lunch; beverage and dessert are provided. Learn about FOCIP at friendsofcamanoislandparks.org.
Try a labyrinth: Tuesday, Aug. 13, 3-7 p.m. Stanwood/Camano Labyrinth Committee invites the public to walk the labyrinth and chat at the Camano Farmers Market at Camano Commons. To inquire, call Judy Mieger at 360-939-0240. See labyrinthlocator.org to find labyrinths around the world.
Student art exhibit: Aug. 13-16, see or buy artwork by Stanwood-Camano students in Cassera Galleries inside Designs NW Architects, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Suite 102-103, Stanwood. A kid-friendly artist reception begins at 5 p.m. Aug. 15. Entry fees go to support Freedom Park at Terry’s Corner on Camano Island.
Cassera Gallery South: Aug. 15-Sept. 10. Artist Todd Horton’s “Decadent Ground: Locality and Remediation” opens with a full moon celebration Thursday, Aug. 15, 5-9 p.m. Gallery is in Designs NW, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Stanwood. Regular gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tues-Fri.
Kids festival: Saturday, Aug. 17, the first Camano Kids Fest is happening 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. The festival promises a day of fun, free activities and crafts for kids of all ages. Northwest Animal Adventures offers a presentation and petting zoo at 3:30 p.m. Donations benefit the Freedom Park Association.
Jr. Cadillac concert: Saturday, Aug. 17, Public is welcome at a Jr. Cadillac concert and membership drive, 3-4 p.m. at the Camano Island Yacht Club, 129 N. Sunset Drive, Camano Island. Cash beer and wine garden. Admission includes food, $35 advance, $40 at the door; call 360-926-8554.
Midsummer Hoedown: Saturday, Aug. 17, 6-9 p.m. at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Southend String Band plays for a barbecue and dance in the Sundin Room. This down-home block party supports the Center’s programs and services. Tickets are $35 each or $65 per couple; $10 students (up to age 18) at Eventbrite.com, at the Center or by calling 360-387-0222.
Generators 101: Saturday, Aug. 17, Camano Preparedness Group will host Don Thompson with a presentation on “Intro to Generators” and “CERT” at 3 p.m. in the Camano Island Library. Stay for dessert and coffee. To inquire contact Rhonda Paulson, 360-387-9923 or rspaulson.rp@gmail.com.
Aug. 21-31
Jazz Forest: Wednesday, Aug. 21, Jazz at the Center features Emmy- and Grammy-nominated composer Ron Jones conducting an all-star band, 7-9:15 p.m. at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Soloists Je Kashiwa, Pete Christlieb, Jared Hall, Susan Pascal, Steve Kirk, Brian Monroney and Bill Anschell are featured. Tickets cost $20 on Eventbrite or at the Center. Students are admitted free with student ID as space allows.
Butterfly habitat: Wednesday, Aug. 21, Camano Wildlife Habitat Project hosts Julie McDonald presenting “Butterflies & Garden Habitat,” 7-9 p.m. in the Island County Multipurpose Center, 141 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Free for all ages, courtesy Friends of Camano Island Parks. For information, call 360-387-2236, visit camanowildlifehabitat.org or email camanowildlifehabitat@gmail.com.
Sock hop: Saturday, Aug. 24, take in the Happy Days Sock Hop, 5-9 p.m. at the South Camano Grange, 2227 S. Camano Drive, Camano Island, and help raise money for needed lighting and building maintenance. Along with games, dancing and music, a raffle and cake walk (bring a dessert!) are planned. A meal of hamburgers and chips for $10 includes a raffle ticket. Beer, wine and other beverages will be available. To inquire about membership, contact Diana Nestor at diananestor@gmail.com.
Free park day: Sunday, Aug. 25, is a free use day denoting the National Park Service birthday in Washington State Parks, when no Discover Pass is needed for day-use visits by vehicle. An annual pass costs $30 ($10 for a one-day permit) and is required for vehicle access on other days. Visit parks.state.wa.us/281/Find-a-park.
Car & motorcycle show: Saturday, Aug. 31, check out the Community Car & Motorcycle Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Stanwood Senior Center,7430 267th St. NW. Kids’ pedal car class, food, music and prizes, too. Free to spectators. See muscle and stock cars, street and hot rods, motorcycles, trucks and off-road vehicles. Vote for Crowd Favorite and Residents’ Choice winners. Free to spectators. Vehicle registration costs $15 advance, $20 day of. 360-629-7403 or Stanwoodseniorcenter.org
Makers & Growers Market: Saturday, Aug. 31. Friends and neighbors offer homemade and homegrown products 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stevens Homestead LLC, 30709 68th Ave. NW, in north Stanwood. Tour a small farm and meet alpacas, sheep, chickens and bunnies or visit the farmstand. Visit stevenshomestead.com.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.