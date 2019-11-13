Nov. 13-17
Conway Muse closing: The live music venue The Conway Muse is set to close Sunday, the owners announced last week. “We have sincerely loved the journey and express our eternal gratitude to the musicians, performers and staff that are the very reason we are Skagit’s favorite place to hear live music and dance,” owners Elfa Gisla and Tom Richardson wrote in an email. “Unfortunately, increasing expenses, taxes, and regulations have made continuing this labor of love no longer feasible. The owners purchased the property, which included a 1915 Scandinavian dairy barn, in 2004, and revamped it into a music venue, according to The Conway Muse’s website. Shows after Sunday are cancelled, but private rental and charity events will be held as planned, according to the email.
South Camano Grange: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13. South Camano Grange will host a Thanksgiving potluck members meeting. The public is invited to come, share and help plan the grange’s future. Call Diana 425-356-7014.
Human trafficking: 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 in the Camano Island Library. AAUW Stanwood-Camano Program hosts Mary Knight, writer, filmmaker and retired social worker, to speak about the long-term effects on a survivor of childhood sexual abuse. She will discuss signs to watch for to offer help to a survivor, what is helpful to say to a survivor, and what we can do as a community to help survivors of childhood sexual abuse.
Loco Billy’s: Live music, dancing and weekly jam/open mic are featured at the Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Big dance floor, free
- Tightwad Thursday: Nov. 14. Steve Raible hosts a jam at 8 p.m.
- Dance Friday: Nov. 15. Dance, free, from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Country dance lessons, 8-9 p.m. $5.
- Bakersfield Mafia: Nov. 16. at 9 p.m.
Rexville Grange Holiday Art Show: This show of regional artists’ work opens Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. with an opening party at 6-8 p.m. with Irish and Scottish music played by Campbell Road. The show runs two weekends with paintings, pottery, glass, photography, jewelry, felted clothing, weaving, and wood. The rest of the show’s hours runs weekends 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 16, 17, 23 and 24. Rexville Grange, 19299 Rexville Grange Road, Mount Vernon. See rexvillegrangeartshow.com.
Be prepared: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Vista Madrona Fire Station, 273 N. West Camano Drive. Dawn Mettler presents “Preparedness Through Situational Awareness” to the Camano Preparedness Group’s meeting. Learn how to be safer in today’s environment. To inquire contact Rhonda Paulson, 360-387-9923 or rspaulson.rp@gmail.com. For upcoming preparedness programs, visit camanopreparednessgroup.org.
Make it work: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 16, Making Work family support program will hold an open house at Stanwood Senior and Community Center, 7430 276th St. NW, Stanwood. The program helps low income single parents and couples with parenting, career, finances, health and life skills. Parents must have a child under 9 years of age. Anyone can attend the open house and find out more. To inquire, contact: marion@makinglifework.org.
Masons: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Installation of officers for Camanio Lodge will take place at the Camanio Masonic Center, 27205 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. This Masonic lodge has contributed public service, education and scholarships to the community for 148 years. The public is welcome; appetizers and meals will be served.
Hors d’oeuvres & History: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. The Changing Shoreline of Puget Sound. Coastal Geologist Hugh Shipman, Department of Ecology will tell the story of glaciers, erosion, and human activity that formed and affect the beaches, bluffs, and salt marshes of Camano Island and Warm Beach. Program begins shortly after refreshments at the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood.
Nov. 20-23
Loons in our midst: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, Camano Wildlife Habitat Project hosts Steve and Martha Ellis present “Fishing for a Living – The Loons,” in the blue Island County Multipurpose Center, 141 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Free, all ages, courtesy Friends of Camano Island Parks. For information, call 360-387-2236, visit camanowildlifehabitat.org.
Schack Holiday Exhibits: Many holiday shows are offered at Schack Art Center, 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett. Details at schack.org.
- Open Studio Night for Teens: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. This free event includes hands-on art projects where teens, ages 13-18, work with local artists, enjoy refreshments and watch glass blowing.
- Mezzanine Gallery: Nov. 14-Jan. 24. Opening reception is Thursday, Nov. 21. Elizabeth Kincaid’s exhibit, Watercolors that Dance with Light.
Jazz at the Center: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. Pearl Django plays Hot Club and Gypsy Jazz at the Camano Center. Tickets are $20 at Eventbrite.com or at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island; 360-387-0222.
Volcanic eruptions: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Vista Madrona Fire Station, 273 N. West Camano Drive, Camano. An explosive evening with Michael Lienau, documentary film maker/producer. On May 18, 1980 - 40 years ago - Mount St. Helens erupted. Michael Lienau was there, documenting the event, and has continued over the years. He documented the Kilauea eruption in Hawaii in 2018. Lienau will cover what saved thousands of lives around the world and kept people safe during the eruption at Kilauea and other volcanoes are in our backyard. To inquire: Sue Ryan, artistsue@yahoo.com.
Holiday Craft and Gift Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island; 360 387-0222. Locally handmade crafts and gifts. Buy lunch at the Holiday Café.
Ride the bus: Saturday, Nov. 23, Island Transit offers a “Holiday Season Sampler Tour” bus trip from Camano Island to Mount Vernon for guided tours of Lincoln Theatre, Forte Chocolates and Valley Shine Distillery, plus time to shop on your own downtown. The bus ride takes Route 411C from Terry’s Corner at 12:30, picking up riders in Stanwood and arriving in Mount Vernon at 1:10 p.m. At 4:20 p.m., the bus heads back through Stanwood and arrives on Camano at 5:10 p.m. Reserve a seat: 360-678-9536 or travel@IslandTransit.org. See other tours at IslandTransit.org.
Women in blues: Saturday, Nov. 23. Janiva Magnes headlines Legends of the Blues VII. Doors open at 6 p.m.; concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Magnes combines blues, soul R&B and country with reinvention and tradition. Her 2016 album was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Blues Album and all her albums have topped Billboard’s Roots music charts as well as Americana and Blues radio chart. NW All Star Blues Broads will open the show, featuring six award-winning female musicians, singers and songwriters: Stacy Jones, Lisa Mann, Sonny Hess, Sheri Roberts Greimes, Faith Stankevich, and Sheryl Clark. Tickets are $20 at BrownPaperTickets.com or at Flowers by George in Arlington, and $25 at the door, at the Byrnes Performing Arts Center at Arlington High School, 18821 Crown Ridge Blvd. Youth under 12 enter for free.
