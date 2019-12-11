Ongoing
P.S. write to Santa: During the holidays, Preview Properties NW helps five families with their Christmas list through “Santa letter” nominations. To anonymously nominate a family in need, write Santa a letter with the family’s wish list, background and contact information. Put the letter in the big red Santa mailbox at Preview, 10123 270th Street NW, Stanwood — or call 360-629-3400 or email thenorthpolemailbox@gmail.com.
Small works: Now through Jan. 11. “Honey, I Shrunk the Art” with 250+ pieces of glass, sculptures and paintings by 40 artists at Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. See matzkefineart.com.
Gunter show: Fridays, 4-7 p.m. “Secrets of the Mount Vernon Culture” exhibition displayed at the firehouse next to the Camano Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island.
Dec. 11-15
Pub 282: Live entertainment is featured at Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive in Camano Plaza. Find details at pub282.com or call 360-926-8960.
• Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11
• Jeremy Abbott: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. Blues, rock and reggae.
• Dave Mills & the Funk Dub 40: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Funk, rock, R&B and blues.
Loco Billy’s: Live music, dancing and weekly jam/open mic are featured at the Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Big dance floor, free pool. See locobillys.com or call 425-737-5144 for details and tickets.
• Tightwad Thursday: Dec 12. Jam at 8 p.m.
• Dance Friday: Dec. 13. Dance, free, from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Country dance lessons, 8-9 p.m. $5.
• Maile Mae: Saturday,Dec. 14. Show starts at 9 p.m. Cover is $8.
Merry museum: 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. Holiday open house at the Floyd and museum tour. Listen to the music of the Higgins Family, sing along with Christmas carols, enjoy favorite desserts and Maria’s awesome coffee and cocoa and tour the complex to see new exhibits. Tours start around 6 p.m. with music at 7 p.m. at the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center and museum complex, 27130 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood.
Voices among us: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. Voices of the Village Band and Blues Union in concert at the Marysville Opera House, 1225 3rd Street, Marysville. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Special guest Blues Union plays a mix of high energy rock & roll then joins Voices of the Village band for a special production. The event includes a silent auction and refreshments will be available to buy. Admission is by donation.
At the library: Friday, Dec. 13. Stanwood Library, 9701 271st St. NW, Call 360-629-3132 or visit sno-isle.org/locations/stanwood and click Classes and Events.
• Lego Construction Zone: 3:30-5 p.m. . Elementary early learners use imagination to build planes, cars, buildings and whatever you fancy. Snack provided.
• Board Game Freeplay: at 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. Join others in a monthly board game night and solve a mystery, time travel and more. Games and snacks provided.
Cassera Gallery: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 13. Exhibition closing party with music for Evocative Pariedolia: 50-Year Retrospective of Art by Dan Brooks with musical performance by Brook’s band, Cosmic Sneakers. Brooks’ abstract expressionistic works use pareidolia, the brain’s ability to make shapes out of random objects, like seeing animals in clouds. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday- Friday at Cassera Gallery South, 26915 102nd Dr. NW, Suite 102/103, Stanwood. Next exhibit opens Dec. 17 with the gallery’s first year anniversary and group show.
Winterfest events: Cama Beach State Park activities run each Saturday in December. Hunt for a handblown glass ball all day Saturdays. Events are open to all ages, except gingerbread house and wreath and swag crafting on Dec. 7. See details at camabeachfoundation.org/winterfest. Events this Saturday:
• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Swag and wreath making and fabric and quilt crafts, cookies and hot beverages, cookie decorating, old-fashioned cabin.
• Noon-12:45 p.m. Music in Cama Center: Harmony Northwest Chorus
• 2 to 4 p.m. Gingerbread House Building, $15, preregister with Cama Beach State Park, 360-387-1550.
• 6-9 p.m. Music in Cama Center: Winter’s Return plays, with appetizers and adult beverages.
Glass blowing: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 14-15 and 21-22. Sip hot cocoa and watch glass blower make Christmas ornaments at Starry Night Glass Art open house at 18608 75th Ave. NW, Stanwood at Lake Martha. starrynightglassart.com
Christmas in Miniature: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Show includes 15 local artists and the unveiling of Jack Dorsey’s annual Christmas card. Sing carols at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Enjoy hot chocolate, hot cider and fresh cinnamon rolls. Sunnyshore Studio, 2803 E. Camano Drive, Camano Island
Santa breakfast: Saturday, Dec. 14, 9-11 a.m. Bring kids and a camera to Breakfast with Santa is hosted by Stanwood Lions at Stanwood Community and Senior Center, 7430 276th St. NW. Admission is $5 and includes pancakes, juice, coffee, kids crafts, free books and a visit with Santa.
A Hazel Blue Christmas: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Gifts and holiday celebrations are at the second annual Holiday Open House at Hazel Blue Acres, 430 Hevly Road, Arlington, near Silvana off Pioneer Highway. Pose for a festive holiday photo and graze on tasty blueberry and hazelnut treats, coffee and hot cider.
Holiday Open House: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Holiday bazaar with local vendors, holiday treats, family photo booth, wine and cheese at the Camano Island Inn, 1051 SW Camano Drive, Camano Island. Entry fee for adults $25 for adults and $10 for kids. 360-387-0783
Library gingerbread house: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Camano Island Library. Everything is provided for all ages to make and decorate a cute gingerbread house. Bring creativity and holiday spirit.
Prime rib dinner: Saturday, Dec. 14, 4 p.m. until food is gone at American Legion Post 92, 26921 88th Ave. NW, Stanwood. Public dinner of prime rib, salad, steamed veggies, baked potato, rolls and dessert. Cost is $18 adults and $7 kids to age 12. Proceeds benefit Post activities. 360-629-2851
Camano tree lighting & concert: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Join us for a spectacular Christmas Tree Celebration at Camano Commons. Starting at 4 p.m., businesses will have fun activities, including painting Christmas scenes on canvas at Dorsey Fine Art Studio. for kids to paint Christmas scenes. Santa will be on site and carolers from local elementary schools sing at 5 p.m.
Merry music: 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, Stanwood-Camano Chorale presents “A Jazzy Christmas” with small ensemble Trouvere, at the Stanwood United Methodist Church, 27128 102nd Dr. NW, Stanwood. Free concert, but donations welcome.
Jazzin’ with the Classics for Christmas: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Four musicians; Tom Collier, vibraphone; Marin Lund, piano, clarinet, flute; Jeffrey Cohan, flute; and jazz vocalist Gail Pettis meld musical perspectives in a celebration of the season. The event is hosted by the Stanwood Area Historical Society. Refreshments provided. Suggested donation for adults is $15; free to kids age 18 and younger. candlelightnw.org or call 360-629-6110.
And beyond
Holiday dinner concert: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18. Jose "Juicy" Gonzales Trio performing Vince Guaraldi's holiday classic, “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Holiday buffet, no host bar. Tickets are $35 on Eventbrite.com. Student tickets are $15 at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. 360-387-0222
Children’s concert: Saturday, Dec. 21 two performances: 10 and 11:30 a.m. “Music Shine Time with Lisa & Linda-A Holiday Hooray!” at Camano Center. Sing-along to frosty favorites, accompanied by trumpet, trombone, and tuba. Move-along with miniatures from The Nutcracker and other sparkly holiday classics. Tickets are $10 per person on Eventbrite.com. Infants not walking are free.
Jingle and mingle: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. “Holiday & Harmony,” a free concert of classical music with the Beatty, Barnett and Logen Trio at Camano City Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano. Light refreshments, donations welcome. camanoschoolhouse.com
Stanwood United Methodist Church: 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. All are welcome to a neighborhood Christmas Party at Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. The church offers a free dinner. Christmas carols and activities offered. Each child can visit Santa and receive a gift.
Community MessiahSing: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29. An orchestra will accompany this free community sing-along concert at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, 1318 SR 532, Camano Island. All ages and abilities welcome. Sing or just listen. A freewill offering will be taken to support refugee communities. The 90-minute concert be followed by a light reception. 360-629-3969
New Year’s Eve Dance with Camano Junction: 8 p.m. to midnight, Tuesday, December 31. Tickets sold at the door: $25 each, student $15. Champagne or non-alcoholic toast provided. Free dance lessons 30 minutes before band begins at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island.
