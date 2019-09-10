Sept. 11-15
Camano Center Stage: Wednesday, Sept. 11, clawhammer banjoist Ken Perlman, accompanied on guitar by David Cahn, will perform at 7 p.m. at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Tickets are $20 at Eventbrite or the Center, 360-387-0222.
Forest health and wildfire: Thursday, Sept. 12, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Stanwood Library, 9701 271st St NW, Stanwood. WSU Extension Forestry will explain what’s happening to our trees in Snohomish County, what makes forests healthy or unhealthy, how to recognize when there’s a problem and what property owners should do and not do to increase resilience and minimize impacts.
Steak dinner: Thursday, Sept. 12, Camanio Masonic Lodge is holding a public steak dinner at 6:30 p.m. in the lodge, 27205 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Past masters and significant others of Camanio Lodge will be served a free dinner and be honored for their support. Dinner is by donation to the public. RSVP to David Augustson, 425-263-6808.
Calling 911: Thursday, Sept. 12, Camano Preparedness Group will host Tammy Dennis, 911 dispatch supervisor, with a public presentation on “ICOM 911” at 7 p.m. in the Vista Madrona Fire Station, 273 N. West Camano Drive, Camano Island. Dennis will discuss the information Island County Emergency Services dispatchers need when Camano residents call 911 (and what happens behind the scenes after we call. Stay for dessert and coffee. To inquire, contact Rhonda Paulson, 360-387-9923 or rspaulson.rp@gmail.com. For upcoming preparedness programs, stop by the CPG booth during the CIFR Open House, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Terry’s Corner Fire Station or visit camanopreparednessgroup.org.
Loco Billy’s: Live music, dancing and weekly jam/open mic are featured at the Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Big dance floor, free pool. See locobillys.com or call 425-737-5144 for details and tickets.
- Tightwad Thursday: Sept. 12. Jimmy Culler hosts an all-genre jam that starts at 8 p.m. Play, sing, dance.
- Dance Friday: Sept. 13. Dance, no cover, from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Country dance lessons, 8-9 p.m. $5, many dance styles, singles or couples,
- Saturday Stomp: Sept. 14. Country Party & Dance Night, 7:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dance lessons, $5, 7:30-8:30 p.m.
- Conway Muse: Live music is offered Thursdays through Saturdays in two venues at 18444 Spruce St., Conway. See conwaymuse.com or call 360-445-3000 for details and tickets.
- Gallowglass: Thursday, Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m. Irish music in the parlor.
- Wayne Hayton: Friday, Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m. Country Rock, Folk Rock and Americana in the parlor.
- Marc Smason & Friends: Friday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m. Jazz, R&B and Latin Rhythms in the loft.
- Lonesome Town Painters: Saturday, Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m. Bluegrass in the parlor.
- The Walrus: Saturday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. Rock in the loft.
Board Game Freeplay: Friday, Sept. 13, 4-7 p.m. in the Stanwood Library, 9701 271st St NW, Stanwood. Join others in a monthly board game night and solve a mystery, time travel and more. Games and snacks provided.
Warm Beach history: Saturday, Sept. 14, 1-2 p.m. in the Community Resource Center, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Penny Hutchinson Buse, local author, historian and retired Stanwood teacher, discusses her book, “Stuck in the Mud,” about the Warm Beach area including history, geography, characters and con artists.
Clean headstones: Saturday, Sept. 14, Campfire Club, SwAnDaNa CaDiHo, members will be cleaning headstones from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Anderson Cemetery on Pioneer Highway, south of Stanwood. Help youths honor veterans and community members. Bring a bucket and brush, and scraper or edger if possible; water and soap will be supplied.
Safety celebration: Saturday, Sept. 14, Camano Island Fire & Rescue is holding its annual Fall Safety Celebration and open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Terry’s Corner Fire Station, 525 E. North Camano Drive. Activities for all ages include equipment demonstrations, 10-minute CPR training, blood pressure checks, fire extinguisher and fire prevention training and kids’ activities. Free hot dogs and drinks will be available. 360-387-1512.
DNA software: Saturday, Sept. 14, Skagit Valley Genealogical Society will host DNA genealogy expert Barbara Johnson presenting a new software program called “DNA Painter: A Cool New Tool for Genealogists” that can help find a common shared ancestor in a DNA match. The meeting runs 1-3 p.m. in the Burlington Public Library, 820 Washington Ave. Visit skagitvalleygenealogy.org or email genealogy0715@gmail.com.
Art in Legion Park: Sat.-Sun., Sept. 14-15, see local artists, music and art projects for kids and adults from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Legion Park, 100 N. Olympic Ave., Arlington. Art includes paintings, photography, glass, metal and wood to gourd sculptures, felted wool and hand-painted silk scarves. Music includes 12-string guitarist David Lee Howard and RondoSwing with gypsy jazz. All visitors receive free raffle tickets for art. For more, see arlingtonartscouncil.net or call Roberta Baker, 360-474-8576.
Art celebration: Sept. 14-20. Many Art by the Bay Festival visitors in August collaborated on 10 community art works featuring local subjects in the style of famous painters like Picasso and Warhol. This month, the resulting artworks are the focus of a Stanwood Camano Arts Guild week of activities starting with an art walk and ending with an auction to benefit the Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano.
- Art walk and drawing: Saturday, Sept. 14. Starting at 4 p.m., pick up a “passport” at the Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Get it stamped while visiting 10 local businesses where community art works are displayed. Artists will set up at some of these spots with small displays of art for sale as well. The gallery will hold a drawing at 6:30 p.m. for three signed posters showing community artworks created during Art by the Bay. To enter, deposit your stamped passport at the gallery before the drawing.
- Silent auction: Sept. 16-19. Visit the Community Resource Center, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, to place a silent bid on the community art pieces.
- Champagne reception: Friday, Sept. 20, 5-6:30 p.m. at the Community Resource Center. Visit with neighbors and meet artists while paintings are awarded to the silent auction high bidders. Proceeds benefit the center.
Prime rib dinner: Saturday, Sept. 14, 4 p.m. until food is gone at American Legion Post 92, 26921 88th Ave. NW, Stanwood. Public dinner of prime rib, salad, steamed veggies, baked potato, rolls and dessert. Cost is $18 adults and $7 to age 12. Proceeds benefit Post activities. Call 360-629-2851 to inquire.
Hors d’oeuvres & History: Sunday, Sept. 15, Stanwood Area Historical Society and Camano Island Library Friends present a documentary about a traditional Tulalip Tribes woman, “Harriette ‘Hiahl-tsa’ Shelton Dover: Her Life and Legacy,” in the first segment of its 2019 H&H lecture series. The presentation runs 4-6 p.m. in the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood; 360-629-6110 or sahs-fncc.org. Program is free; donations are accepted.
Sept. 17-22
Jazz at the Center: Wednesday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m. Anton Schwartz and Marina Albero play saxophone and piano at prestigious clubs and festivals, including the Blue Note and Dizzy’s in New York City. Tickets are $20 at Eventbrite or at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island, 360-387-0222. Students are admitted free with student ID as space allows.
Stanwood Camano Historic Sites Tour: The free, self-guided tour on Sept. 20-21 of 21 locations, includes historic buildings, schools, barns, cemeteries, churches and parks on Camano Island and in Stanwood, from noon to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Start from the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd Ave. NW in Stanwood. Reserve a seat now for Saturday bus tours to Camano Island sites; call 360-387-0222. Visit historicsitestour.com for more information.
Historical tour breakfast: Saturday, Sept. 21, choose pancakes, French toast or biscuits and gravy – or a combination – for breakfast, 8-11 a.m. in the South Camano Grange, 2227 S. Camano Drive, Camano Island. $9 each or $10 combo, includes eggs and meat sides. Call 360-629-3276 to inquire.
Gunter show: Friday, Sept 20, 3-6:30 p.m. for “Secrets of the Mount Vernon Culture” opening exhibition at the firehouse next to the Camano Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island. The installation, created by artist and archaeologist Jack Gunter, includes 25 large pictorial ceramic urns and other numerous “artifacts” and paintings. The one-hour documentary, narrated by the late Russell Johnson, known as The Professor on TV show “Gilligan’s Island,” will be shown in a side room. The exhibition will be open to the public 4-8 p.m. Fridays through spring of 2020, hosted by Jack Gunter. It will be open other times, hosted by Stanwood High School students or volunteers.
Walk for the poor: Saturday, Sept. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Society of St. Vincent de Paul invites the public to the Friends of the Poor Walk to raise funds for those in need within the community. Meet at 11 a.m. in the St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 26900 78th Ave. NW, Stanwood. Sign-up at the walk.
Purify water: Saturday, Sept. 21, Camano Preparedness Group is presenting a free “Water Purification and Storage” program with Bill Swander at 1 p.m. in the Camano Island Library, 848 Sunrise Blvd. Earthquakes can contaminate well water. Learn how to purify your water in an emergency or disaster situation and how to build your own water filter system for under $100. Free. To inquire, contact Rhonda Paulson, 360-387-9923 or rspaulson.rp@gmail.com, or Sue Ryan, 760-390-2436 or artistsue@yahoo.com. Or visit camanopreparednessgroup.org.
Sept. 23-29
Leadership Day: Monday, Sept. 23, Leadership Snohomish County will hold the annual fundraising Leadership Day breakfast at Angel of the Winds Arena. The nonprofit helps connect and develop community leaders. Visit leadershipsc.org for more information or eventbrite.com to buy tickets. 425-508-5872.
Ongoing
Pacific NW talent search: Evening with the Hidden Stars organizers are looking for new talent, age 18 and older, throughout the Pacific Northwest. Auditions for all types of acts, except bands, are planned for Oct. 10, 17 and 24. The community talent show raises funds administered by the nonprofit Re/Max Community Grant Chest to assist local community organizations and projects. Re/Max Associate Brokers and Loco Billy’s Wild Moon Saloon are sponsors. Visit scgrants.org for contest and registration details.
Farmers markets: Two local markets are open for shopping locally with local agricultural producers, food artisans and craftspeople.
- Camano Commons Farmers Market is open 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 24 at Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
- Stanwood Farmers Market is open 2-6 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 11 in the parking lot west of the Amtrak Station on 271st Street NW, Stanwood.
Bazaar vendors: Preparations for fall bazaar season are underway. Vendors should sign up soon.
- Lost Lake Holiday Bazaar is accepting vendor applications until Sept. 15 for its Oct. 26 sale on Camano Island. Table rent costs $25. To inquire or register, call Vicki 360-572-4722.
- Holiday Craft and Gift Bazaar is accepting vendor registration for the Saturday, Nov. 23, sale at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. The bazaar features locally handmade crafts and gifts. To inquire or register, call 360-387-0222.
Art classes: Stanwood Camano Arts Guild offers art classes at A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood, 360-629-2787. Registration is open for October classes, which include composition with Val Paul Taylor, DSLR camera basics with Jo Jones and a contemporary approach to acrylic painting with Dottie Burton. See details at stanwoodcamanoart.com. Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.
Matzke art auction: through Oct. 5 at Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park. This 10th annual art auction is a benefit to keep “starving artists” alive and offers art lovers to get, perhaps, a deal on 95 pieces in all mediums by many artists.
- Preview art: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends Friday-Sunday until Oct. 5. At any time, people can “Bid or Buy,” that is, purchase art at full price or leave an absentee bid.
- Auction: Saturday, Oct. 5, the party starts at 4 p.m. with food and drink, live auction at 5 p.m. Admission is $25 at the door at Matzke Fine Art Gallery, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. To inquire, email matzke@camano.net or call 360-387-2759.
Fun with Raku: Saturday, Sept. 21. Matzke Gallery, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island, offers a 3-hour workshop to glaze, fire and smoke a bowl to take home. Instructor Brian Somme teaches the aggressive clay firing and demonstrates the Raku processes. A handcrafted bowl, brushes and glazes are provided. Sessions will be offered Oct. 26 and Dec. 7. To inquire, call 360-387-2759. See matzkefineart.com.
