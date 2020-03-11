Sign up
POSTPONED — Celebrating women: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28. Spring Tea & Celebration, 100 years of a woman’s right to vote. Enjoy a lunch with tea and mimosas catered by the Stanwood High School culinary class, with a basket raffle and silent auction. Dress up: prizes will be given for the best hat and vintage outfit. Tour the museum's "Centreville Forward" exhibit. Tickets, $25, must be reserved by March 15; mail check to SAHS, P.O. Box 69, Stanwood, WA 98292. Make a notation for table requests. The Floyd, 27130 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood
Call to artists: March 21 deadline. Stanwood-Camano Arts Guild and the Guilded Gallery are calling for entries for a juried show open to artists in the region. The show runs April 25 to June 18. The Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood, or stanwoodcamanoart.com/guild
March 10-16
Pub 282: Live entertainment is featured at Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive in Camano Plaza. Information: pub282.com or 360-926-8960
- Comedy: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. Chase Mayers
- Trivia: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11
- Karaoke: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, March 12
- Retro Radio: 7-10 p.m. Friday, March 13
- Criminal Squirrel Orchestra: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, March 14
Loco Billy’s: Live music, dancing and weekly jam/open mic at 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Big dance floor, free pool. locobillys.com or 425-737-5144
- Jam/Open mic: Thursday, March 12. 8 p.m. Free
- Dance: Friday, March 13. Country dance lessons, 8 p.m. $5
- Chris Eger Band: Saturday, March 14. 8 p.m. Reserve tickets, $8
Schools and Title IX: 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12. AAUW Stanwood-Camano hosts Maurene Stanton, the School District’s director of human services, who will discuss efforts to comply with Title IX. Camano Island Library.
Board Game Free Play: 3-6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, in the Stanwood Library meeting room. Join the monthly board game night where you can solve a mystery or travel through time. Snacks provided. All ages. 360-629-3132
CANCELED — Pack your kit: 7-9 p.m. March 12. “What’s in Your Emergency Kit?” Camano Preparedness Group hosts Bill Swander to discuss customizing basic emergency kits to your needs. Vista Madrona Fire Station, 273 N. West Camano Drive. camanopreparednessgroup.org
Dancing with Suzie: 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, March 12 – April 23. Suzie Gaffney’s eight-week dance class of fitness, dance and creativity explores movement combinations with various music. For all skill levels, ages 14 to 100. Cost is $5 per session, drop-ins welcome. camanoschoolhouse.com. Camano City Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road; 425-399-0923
Celebrate Pi Day: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Drop in for fun math activities based on this irrational number. Exercise your brain, create art, play math games and enjoy pi-themed refreshments. Stanwood Library, 360-629-3132
Vintage Watercolorists: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, March 14 and 21. Jack Dorsey’s Invitational Vintage Watercolorists Show of six celebrated Washington artists. Dorsey’s birthday is celebrated at the March 14 show. This year’s group includes John Ebner, Carla O'Connor, Joan Pinney, Joan Reeves, Tony Turpin and Jack Dorsey. Sunnyshore Studio, 2803 S. East Camano Drive, Camano; 317-209-6768
Women painters: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Meet artists at a gala reception for “Present Tense” exhibit to celebrate Woman Painters of Washington’s 90th anniversary. Show of 37 artists runs through April 12. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fri-Sun or by appointment. Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island; 360-387-2759; matzkefineart.com/current-show
CANCELED — Prime rib dinner: Saturday, March 14, 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 92.
CANCELED — Lenten speaker series: Sunday, March 15, 22, 29. Stanwood United Methodist Church weekly forums of social and human interest are canceled.
March 17-23
Kids Explore: 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. Leprechaun Makerspace. Design a leprechaun trap, mix up golden glitter slime and create Celtic knot art in various media. For kids 8 and up. Stanwood Library, 360-629-3132
CANCELED — St. Patrick’s dance: Tuesday, March 17. South End String Band at Camano Center.
Green living roof: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. “Living with a Green Roof- a World of Surprises,” with Janet Hall. Learn how a living roof’s ecosystem protects natural resources and offers habitat. This free Camano Wildlife program is held in the Island County Multipurpose Center, 141 N. East Camano Drive. 360-387-2236; camanowildlifehabitat.org
Salish Sea Early Music series: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. “Giuliani and friends” includes Oleg Timofeyev on guitar and Jeffrey Cohan on 8-keyed flute. Donation of $15-$25 is suggested at Fir-Conway Lutheran Church at 18101 Fir Island Road, Conway. salishseafestival.org/skagit
Postponed — Business People of the Year: March 19. Stanwood and Camano Island Chamber of Commerce's luncheon at Camano Center will be rescheduled; to be announced.
Fundraising moms: Friday, March 20. Camano Chapel All Moms’ auction fundraiser’s theme is "The Secret Garden," with dinner, dessert, silent and live auctions. Get tickets at Camano Chapel, Friday, March 20. Camano Chapel All Moms’ auction fundraiser’s theme is "The Secret Garden," with dinner, dessert, silent and live auctions. donate to our live and silent auctions.
Donate to auction: CamanoChapelMopsAuction@gmail.com. Get tickets at Camano Chapel, 867 S W Camano Drive. 360-387-7202
The Music Man: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturdays March 20-April 5 Sundays at 2 p.m. Theater Arts Guild presents Meredith Willson's classic, “The Music Man,” with a cast of more than 40 in a full-ensemble stage production with big tap numbers and dance choreography, a barbershop quartet, live orchestra and one of the most famous romances in all of musical theater. Tickets start at $15. Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon; lincolntheatre.org; 360-336-8955
Firearms safety class set: March 20-21. North Whidbey Sportsmen’s Association will offer “NRA Basics of Pistol Shooting” at the NWSA range, 886 Gun Club Road, Oak Harbor. Class is held from 6-9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Class includes safety, skills and attitude necessary for owning and using a pistol safely. Class includes shooting on the NWSA Pistol Range. This basic course helps prepare students for other NRA courses. Cost is $35. Registration: NRAinstructors.org or 360-675-8397
Bingo a-gogo: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 21. Dress up and represent your favorite decade at "Not Your Ordinary Decades Bingo." Games begin at 7 p.m. Contact the center for seating reservations, which are held until 6:45 p.m. Pay at the door: $16 for 10 games of bingo — cash or check. The disco lounge and bar takes credit/debit cards. Raffle and cash prizes. Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road; 360-387-0222
Stop the Bleed: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 21. Robert Mitchell of the Disaster Medicine Project will present a Stop the Bleed course at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 27201 99th Ave. NW, Stanwood. Learn how to act quickly during accidents to stop critical bleeding. Registration: nelsonimp@msn.com
POSTPONED — YMCA pancake feed & yard sale: Rescheduled for Saturday, May 16.
March 24-31
Jovino Santos Neto Trio: 7 p.m. March 25. Jovino’s music blends contemporary harmonies and improvisations with a rich variety of Brazilian rhythmic languages. The trio includes Jovino Santos Neto on piano, flute, melodica and percussion, with bassist Tim Carey and percussionist Jeff Busch. Tickets: $20 on eventbrite.com and Camano Center; 606 Arrowhead Road; 360-387-0222
Creative Writing for Teens: 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 27, for ages 11-18. Flex your brains muscles with fun writing exercises. Tea and lemonade provided at Stanwood Library, 360-629-3132
Glacier Peak and Mt. Baker: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 28. WSU presents “Our Earth, Our Home: Cascade Volcanoes.” The Cascade Range hosts some 4,000 volcanic vents and eruptive styles. Scientists monitor activity and prepare for future eruptions. Camano Library, 360-387-5150
Ongoing
Cassera Gallery: Through March 27. Remixing Mysticism: Barbara Silverman Summers's new work. Cassera Gallery South, 26915 102nd Dr. NW, Stanwood.
Beach 1 Gallery: Through March. Friday Girls — Marjorie Ridley, Sherri Hall, Linda Boyd, Jan Morris show their work daily. Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. 360-387-1655
Gunter show: Fridays, 4-7 p.m. “Secrets of the Mount Vernon Culture” exhibition displayed at the firehouse next to the Camano Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island.
