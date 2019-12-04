Ongoing
Parks work party: Join a work party with Friends of Camano Island Parks. Meet every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Camano Island State Park ranger office. Bring lunch; beverage and dessert are provided. Learn about FOCIP at friendsofcamanoislandparks.org.
Small works: Now through Jan. 11. “Honey, I Shrunk the Art” with 250+ pieces of glass, sculptures and paintings by 40 artists at Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. See matzkefineart.com.
Cassera Gallery: Now through Dec. 13 Evocative Pariedolia: 50 Year Retrospective of Art by Dan Brooks at Cassera Gallery South, 26915 102nd Dr. NW, Suite 102/103, Stanwood. Brooks’ abstract expressionistic works use pareidolia, the brain’s ability to make shapes out of random objects, like seeing animals in clouds.
Dec. 4-10
Pub 282: Live entertainment is featured at Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive in Camano Plaza. Find details at pub282.com or call 360-926-8960.
• Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4.
• Sheri Greimes: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Bluesy Country Rock.
• Jim Caroompas: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Blues
Loco Billy’s: Live music, dancing and weekly jam/open mic are featured at the Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. See locobillys.com or call 425-737-5144 for details and tickets.
• Tightwad Thursday: Dec 5. Dave Millzz and Guy Johnson host the jam at 8 p.m.
• Dance Friday: Dec. 6. Dance free from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Country dance lessons, 8-9 p.m. $5.
• Harvey Creek Band: Saturday, Dec. 7. Cookie & the Cutters start at 9 p.m. Me and Mae at 10 p.m. Cover of $8 includes free line dancing lessons at 7:30 p.m.
Technology boundaries with your teen: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Camano Island Library. Adults can learn how to reclaim time with their teens.
A Farm Holiday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Find holiday kids’ crafts, live music or take a tour of Ananda Farms to meet the animals. Enjoy soup, hot apple cider, coffee and baked goodies. Handmade gifts for sale include soap, candles, herbal products, alpaca textiles, nettle salt and fudge. Ananda Farm, 732 Haven Place, Camano Island.
Family games: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, Camano Commons Marketplace closes late to host a free First Friday activity night with family games and live music at 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Dorsey Fine Art Studio will offer a coffee and canvas class for all levels of acrylic painting for a small fee.
Beach 1 Gallery: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6. First Friday art reception for Frankie Koger is in the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. The show runs daily during clubhouse hours. Call 360-387-1655.
Winter-Spring Walks: Friends of Camano Island Parks offers guided public walks the first Saturday of each month through June. Walks start at 9:50 a.m. and end by noon, rain or shine. Snow or extremely high winds will cancel walks. Wear appropriate clothes and sturdy shoes or boots. The pace is moderate and adjusted for youngsters and adults. No dogs are allowed. Visit friendsofcamanoislandparks.org.
• Elger Bay Preserve: Saturday, Dec. 7. Meet at the junction of Elger Bay Road and Dry Lake Road just north of Elger Bay Elementary, park along the south side of the road. This level trail snakes 2.5 miles through forest to a beaver marsh platform.
Aktion e-cycle: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at 27001 94th Drive NW, across from Stanwood Middle School Aktion Club members will accept computers, monitors, TVs and laptops to recycle — no keyboards, printers, music equipment or appliances. Watch for signs. The e-cycle group meets 3:30-4:30 p.m. that day at the Community Resource Center, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
Winterfest events: Cama Beach State Park activities run each Saturday in December. Hunt for a handblown glass ball all day Saturdays. Events are open to all ages, except gingerbread house and wreath and swag crafting on Dec. 7. See details at camabeachfoundation.org/winterfest.
Saturday, Dec. 7:
• 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Gingerbread House Building, $15, register with Cama Beach State Park, 360-387-1550.
• 11 a.m. Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at Cama Center
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Swag and wreath making and fabric and quilt crafts, cookies and hot beverages, cookie decorating, old-fashioned cabin.
• 6-9 p.m. For adults: Swag, and wreath Making (free) and Gingerbread House Building $15 per house; registration requested at 360-387-1550. Cama Beach Café offers appetizers and adult beverages.
Christmas in Miniature: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 7 and 14. Show includes 15 local artists and the unveiling of Jack Dorsey’s annual Christmas card. Sing carols at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Enjoy hot chocolate, cider and cinnamon rolls. Sunnyshore Studio, 2803 E. Camano Drive, Camano Island.
Light Up Your Holidays: Saturday, Dec. 7. Stanwood Chamber of Commerce is hosting holiday events.
• Old Fashioned Christmas at the Floyd: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Get free photos with Santa, kid crafts, treats and a gift bag of toys for each child at the historic Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood.
• Downtown Tree Lighting: 3-5 p.m. Main Street in Stanwood will be closed near the railroad tracks so people can enjoy such festivities as horse-drawn carriage rides, live music, hot cocoa, face painting and caroling. Santa will come with Ruby, a live reindeer. Visit merchants to get a passport stamped for prizes. Tree lighting ceremony begins at 4:30 p.m.
• Sweater season: 5-10 p.m. Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl is a chance to wear outlandish holiday sweaters and enjoy food and drink specials. Check in at the tree lighting. Ride a shuttle bus between participating businesses; win a prize for Ugliest Sweater. Find details and tickets, $15, on Eventbrite and Stanwood Chamber Facebook Page. Call 360-926-3818.
Kristofferson Open House: noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Enjoy cookies, hot chocolate, teas and wines while shopping for farm products and handcrafted wreaths. Raffle items include zipline tours and holiday wreaths. Kristofferson Farm, 398 NE Camano Drive, Camano Island, 360-387-5807.
Books for kids: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Artist Jack Gunter of History of the World Gallery, Camano Island, will run the till during the Shop with a Celebrity fundraiser at Grocery Outlet, 26905 92nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Once a month, a local celebrity works for two hours at a checkout stand; 5% of the receipts are donated to Imagination Library, a Stanwood Camano Rotary Club literacy program that provides books to area preschoolers.
Merrysville celebration: 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Winter Wonderland family activities, vendors and photo ops in Comeford Park, 5th Street and State Avenue, with holiday music at 5:30 p.m. Electric Lights Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. from Marysville Municipal Court, 1015 State Ave. Call 360-363-8400 for details.
Holiday Harmony: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. A group sing-along of traditional and upbeat holiday tunes, refreshments, photo booth and door prizes are presented by Harmony Northwest Chorus at Mount Vernon Senior and Community Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. Donations for local food banks accepted. Suggested donation is $7, seniors $5 and children under 10 are free. Details at harmonynorthwest.org.
Cookies and yarns: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. On a Lark Knitters offer a “Gathering and Cookie Exchange” an afternoon of knitting, laughs and good conversation at Camano City Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road at the Camano City School House. Bring your project and two dozen cookies for an (optional) exchange and a mug for tea. Donations are welcome.
World music: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. North Cascades Concert Band takes the audience on a world tour through music at Arlington High School’s Byrnes Performing Arts Center, 315 N French Ave, Arlington. The concert features music representing Latin America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East plus American jazz and concert band traditions. Marysville City Band will also play. Free, but donations welcome. The NCC band also plays in Bellingham and Anacortes on Dec. 6-7. Details at nccband.org.
Bach bash: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Candlelight Concerts presents Gala Bach Bash with flutist Jeffrey Cohan and harpsichordist Jonathan Oddie performing music exclusively by Johann Sebastian Bach by donation, $15-$25 suggested, at Fir-Conway Lutheran Church at 18101 Fir Island Road, Conway. Details at candlelightnw.org or 360-445-5396.
Afternoon with Santa: 2-6 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 10. Visit Santa in this free community event. Sip hot cocoa, decorate a cookie and make crafts. Bring a camera for photos with Santa, Mrs. Claus and the festive Mr. Bear at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island; 360-387-0222.
Kids Explore: 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec.10 at Stanwood Library, 9701 271st St. NW. Mind-bending flexagons and hexaflexagons, play with strange loops and discover math you can eat. For kids ages 8 and up. Call 360-629-3132.
Navy Band: 7 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 10. Navy Band Northwest will perform in a free holiday concert at Village Theatre in Everett Performing Arts Center 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. Music includes funk and rock. Learn more at Facebook.com/NavyBandNorthwest.
Dec. 12-18
Voices among us: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. Voices of the Village Band and Blues Union in concert at the Marysville Opera House, 1225 3rd St, Marysville. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Special guest Blues Union plays a mix of high energy rock & roll then joins Voices of the Village band for a special production. The event includes a silent auction and refreshments will be available to buy. Admission is by donation.
At the library: Friday, Dec. 13. Stanwood Library, 9701 271st St. NW, Call 360-629-3132 or visit sno-isle.org/locations/stanwood and click Classes and Events.
• Lego Construction Zone: 3:30-5 p.m. . Elementary early learners use imagination to build planes, cars, buildings and whatever you fancy. Snack provided.
• Board Game Freeplay: at 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. Join others in a monthly board game night and solve a mystery, time travel and more. Games and snacks provided.
Santa breakfast: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Bring kids and a camera to Breakfast with Santa, hosted by Stanwood Lions at Stanwood Community and Senior Center, 7430 276th St. NW. Admission is $5 and includes pancakes, juice, coffee, kids crafts, books and a visit with Santa.
A Hazel Blue Christmas: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Gifts and holiday celebrations are at the second annual Holiday Open House at Hazel Blue Acres, 430 Hevly Road, Arlington, near Silvana off Pioneer Highway. Pose for a festive holiday photo and graze on tasty blueberry and hazelnut treats, coffee and cider.
Holiday Open House: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Holiday bazaar with local vendors, holiday treats, family photo booth, wine and cheese at the Camano Island Inn, 1051 SW Camano Drive, Camano Island. Admission is $25 for adults and $10 for kids. 360-387-0783.
Library gingerbread house: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at Camano Island Library. Materials provided for all ages to make and decorate a gingerbread house.
Camano tree lighting & concert: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Join the Christmas Tree Celebration at Camano Commons. Starting at 4 p.m., businesses will offer fun activities, including painting Christmas scenes on canvas at Dorsey Fine Art Studio, for kids to paint Christmas scenes. Santa will be on site, and carolers from local elementary schools sing at 5 p.m.
Prime rib dinner: Saturday, Dec. 14, 4 p.m. until food is gone at American Legion Post 92, 26921 88th Ave. NW, Stanwood. Public dinner of prime rib, salad, steamed veggies, baked potato, rolls and dessert. Cost is $18 adults and $7 to age 12. Proceeds benefit Post activities. Call 360-629-2851.
Merry music: 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, Stanwood-Camano Chorale presents “A Jazzy Christmas” with small ensemble Trouvere,a at the Stanwood United Methodist Church, 27128 102nd Dr. NW, Stanwood. Free concert, but donations welcome.
Holiday dinner concert: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18. Jose "Juicy" Gonzales Trio performing Vince Guaraldi's holiday classic, “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Holiday buffet, no host bar. Tickets are $35 on Eventbrite.com. Student tickets are $15 at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island; 360-387-0222.
Dec. 19-31
Children’s concert: Saturday, Dec. 21, with two performances at 10 and 11:30 a.m. “Music Shine Time with Lisa & Linda-A Holiday Hooray!” at Camano Center. Sing-along to frosty favorites, accompanied by trumpet, trombone, and tuba. Move-along with miniatures from The Nutcracker and other sparkly holiday classics. Tickets are $10 per person on Eventbrite.com. Infants (not walking) in arms are free.
Jingle and mingle: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. “Holiday & Harmony,” a free concert of classical music with the Beatty, Barnett and Logen Trio at Camano City Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano. Light refreshments, donations welcome. Visit camanoschoolhouse.com.
Stanwood United Methodist Church: 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. All are welcome to a neighborhood Christmas Party at Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. The church offers a free dinner. Sing Christmas carols and do activities. Each child will get to visit Santa and receive a gift.
Community MessiahSing: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29. An orchestra will accompany this free community sing-along concert at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, 1318 SR 532, Camano Island. All ages and abilities are welcome. Sing or sit back and listen. A freewill offering will be taken to support refugee communities. The 90-minute concert be followed by a light reception. For details, call 360-629-3969.
New Year’s Eve Dance with Camano Junction: 8 p.m. to midnight, Tuesday, December 31. Tickets sold at the door: $25 each, student $15. Champagne or non-alcoholic toast provided. Free dance lessons 30 minutes before band begins at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island.
