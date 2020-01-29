Jan. 28-Feb. 2
GOP meets: Camano Island Women’s Republican Club meets at noon, Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Lost Lake Club House, 1469 Lake Drive, Camano. Billye Brooks Sebastiani will present “A Tour of Normandy D-Day.” Cost of lunch is $5.
Pub 282: Live entertainment is featured at Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive in Camano Plaza. Information: pub282.com or call 360-926-8960
- Comedy Night: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. Andrew Sleighter
- Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29
- Karaoke Night: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30
- CC Adams: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Jan 31. Seattle rock
- Sheri Greimes: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1
Afterschool programs: Community Resource Center offers programs for kids. To inquire or register for upcoming Teen Class/Workshops please email teens@crc-sc.org or call 360-629-5257 ext. 1004. Davis Teen Programs are for students in 6-12 grade unless noted otherwise. Activities are held at the Community Resource Center, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
- Homework help: Students in grades 4-12 can get free snacks and help with homework 2:30-5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Google Chromebooks are available to use onsite at the Community Resource Center, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
- Pop-up Greeting Cards: Wednesday, Jan. 29. Join Artful Adventures and make pop-up greeting cards. Register.
Loco Billy’s: Live music, dancing and weekly jam/open mic are featured at the Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Big dance floor, free pool. See locobillys.com or call 425-737-5144 for details and tickets.
- Jam/Open mic: 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.
- Dance: Friday, Jan. 31. Free, from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Country dance lessons, 8-9 p.m. $5.
Earthquakes and NW faults: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road. Learn about our local faults, how to prepare for an earthquake and what to do in the first few minutes of a disaster that could save lives. Find more at camanopreparednessgroup.org and FaceBook.
Illuminight Winter Walk: Friday, Jan. 31. Take a 20-minute wellness walk from the Riverwalk Plaza, Mount Vernon, along the Skagit Riverwalk with a parade of magical salmon, birds, jellyfish and other handmade lanterns, and marching band leading the way.
- 3:30-5:15 p.m. Decorate a paper bag luminary, free at Tri Dee Arts, 215 S. First St.
- 5-5:30 p.m. Live Music at Riverwalk Park Plaza
- 5:30 p.m. Walk begins
Eagle Festival: Friday, Jan. 31 and Saturday, Feb. 1. When winter comes, eagles return to the Stillaguamish River, and Arlington hosts the Eagle Festival. Enjoy guided tours, an art and photography show, speakers, demonstrations, live music and wagon rides. Events include extreme chainsaw sculpture artists in action at Legion Park, paddle rafting on the Stilly, a bird identification walk, eagle and salmon viewing at Squire Creek Park and music each evening at the Mirkwood. Haller Middle School Gym will be busy with Quilceda Carvers, a rock and gem display and hands on arts and crafts for kids and Arlington Arts Council will present textile artists in action at the Arlington United Church. AAC will display eagle photo contest entries and a nature art show at the Olympic Theatre Café, 107 N. Olympic Avenue, Arlington, and offer chances to win a “Life is Good in Arlington” raffle basket full of fun local luxury items, like massage and restaurant certificates. In the silent auction, arts council members and friends will offer experiences: river rafting, art parties, a Malaysian feast and desserts through the year. Information: arlingtonwa.gov/169/Festival-Events
Winter-Spring Walks: Friends of Camano Island Parks offers guided public walks the first Saturday of each month through June. Walks start at 9:50 a.m. and end by noon, rain or shine. Snow or extremely high winds will cancel walks. Wear appropriate clothes and sturdy shoes or boots. The pace is moderate and adjusted for youngsters and adults. Learn the unique features of each park. No dogs are allowed. Visit friendsofcamanoislandparks.org.
- Camano Ridge Forest Preserve: Saturday, Feb. 1. Meet at the Camano Ridge west entrance parking, off Camano Ridge Road near Carp Lake Road. The 2.5-mile walk traverses the east and west loops, plus the Wetland Trail.
Get Rid of Moles: 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 1. Nick Sanders will share tips and tricks to get rid of moles in the garden, a free class at Orchard's Nursery, 10521 SR 532, Stanwood; 360-629-3586.
Birds of Winter Art Walk: 2-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1. Mount Vernon will hold its first Saturday Art Walk of 2020 in conjunction with Birds of Winter: A Skagit Valley Experience. Local artists will display bird-themed art in 12-15 downtown businesses and galleries. Information: mountvernondowntown or outreach@mountvernondowntown.org.
Shop with a Celeb: Saturday, Feb. 1, 1-3 p.m. Meet Stanwood’s new police chief, Lt. Rob Martin, who will run the till during the Shop with a Celebrity fundraiser at Grocery Outlet, 26905 92nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Once a month, a local celebrity will work for two hours at a store check stand; 5% of the receipts are donated to Imagination Library, a Stanwood Camano Rotary Club literacy program that provides a book a month to area preschoolers.
South End String Band: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Floyd. Social hour with appetizers and libations at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m. $15.
February 3-8
Camwood Genealogy Workshop: Monday, Feb. 3. Research group meets 1 p.m. first Mondays in the Stanwood Area Historical Society’s Eldridge Center, 27108 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Genealogists and historians will help visitors research their family or home. Information: sahs-fncc.org or 360-629-6110
Free bus update: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3 at Cama Center, Cama Beach State Park. Maribeth Crandell, mobility specialist, will speak about Island Transit’s public transportation, including the fare free bus, paratransit, vanpool and RideLink program. Learn about animals or bikes on the bus, and the free “Ride with a Guide” tours. Presentation is during Sound Water Stewards first Monday meeting, which starts at 9:30 a.m. with discussions about citizen science, beach monitoring, sound toxins and recent activities. The public is welcome to attend, particularly for the Guest Speaker at 10:30 a.m. SWS is a nonprofit organization of trained volunteers working in and around Island County for a healthy, sustainable Puget Sound. Contact: 206-399-8401 or SoundWaterStewards.org. A Discover Park pass is required at Cama Beach State Park.
Salish Sea Early Music series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. The complete Mozart Quartets for flute and strings will be performed on period instruments by 8-keyed flutist Jeffrey Cohan, violinist Carrie Krause, violist Victoria Gunn and cellist Caroline Nicolas. Donation of $15-$25 is suggested at Fir-Conway Lutheran Church at 18101 Fir Island Road, Conway. Information: salishseafestival.org/skagit or 360-445-5396.
Lions club: Wednesday, Feb. 5. Stanwood Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. first and third Wednesdays in the Stanwood Community & Senior Center, 7430 276th St. NW. Information: 360-387-9180 or 360-629-3904
Writers gather: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5. Lit Lab meets first Wednesdays at The Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce Street, Conway. Delving into dialogue: bring a short, upbeat piece of writing of any genre to share. $5 suggested donation.
Beach 1 Gallery: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 7. First Friday art reception for impressionist oil painter Linda Demetre is in the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. The show runs daily during clubhouse hours. Information: 360-387-1655. Dru Duffy’s watercolors will be displayed through January.
McIntyre: Friday, Feb. 7. Guitar virtuoso Martin Taylor will play at 7 p.m. at McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. Information: mcintyrehall.org; 360-416-7727 ext. 2.
Frozen, the musical: February 7 – March 1. Paramount Theater offers a live production of Disney’s Broadway hit musical, “Frozen,” with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances.
- A special sensory-friendly performance is scheduled at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 in a supportive environment for those affected by autism or other sensory issues, so they can enjoy the shared experience of live theater; stgpresents.org/sensory-friendly. Information: seattle.broadway.com/shows/disneys-frozen
Rug sale: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2nd Chance Thrift Shop's rug sale offers lightly used area rugs. 606 Arrowhead Road Camano Island.
Fruit Tree Pruning and Care: 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 8. Nick Sanders will talk about pruning and caring for fruit trees in this free class at Orchard's Nursery, 10521 SR 532, Stanwood; 360-629-3586.
About Abe: 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8. Richard Hanks, Ph.D., will speak on "Lincoln, Religion and the American Republic" at Camano City Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano. Hanks is related to Lincoln through his mother and is president of the Stanwood Area Historical Society. Suggested $10 donation to benefit the Camano City Schoolhouse and Firehouse. Information: 360-387-4598
Ongoing
Cassera Gallery: Sculptor, painter, lecturer, inventor and author Joseph Kinnebrew shows a pastiche of Surrealism at Cassera Gallery South, 26915 102nd Dr. NW, Stanwood. Show runs through Feb. 21.
Gunter show: Fridays, 4-7 p.m. “Secrets of the Mount Vernon Culture” exhibition displayed at the firehouse next to the Camano Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island.
