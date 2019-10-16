Oct. 16-20
Entre Mundos Jazz Quarteto: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m. Camano Center. This high-energy, infectiously joyful band infuses traditional Brazilian music with jazz, funk, soul and world influences, $20. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com or at Camano Center, 360-387-0222.
Loco Billy’s: Live music, dancing and weekly jam/open mic are featured at the Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Big dance floor, free pool. See locobillys.com or call 425-737-5144 for details and tickets.
- Tightwad Thursday: Oct. 17. Steve Raible hosts a jam at 8 p.m. Play, sing, dance.
- Dance Friday: Oct. 18. Dance, no cover, from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Country dance lessons, 8-9 p.m. $5, many dance styles, singles or couples,
- Saturday Stomp: Oct. 19. Highway 9 at 9 p.m. Cover: $8 includes dance lessons at 7:30 p.m.
Conway Muse: Live music is offered Thursdays through Saturdays in two venues at 18444 Spruce St., Conway. See conwaymuse.com or call 360-445-3000 for details and tickets.
- Jessi McNeal: Thursday, Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m. Folk and bluegrass.
- File Gumbo: Friday, Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. Zydeco, Cajun and Gypsy Jazz.
- Mary Ellen Lykins & Craig Adams: Saturday, Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m. Blues in the parlor.
- Mark Dufresne Band: Saturday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m. Blues in the loft.
Native bees: Wednesday, Oct. 16, Camano Wildlife Habitat Project hosts Kathryn Lindsay with “Native Bees,” 7-9 p.m. in the blue Island County Multipurpose Center, 141 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Free for all ages. Call 360-387-2236 or visit camanowildlifehabitat.org.
Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills: Thursday, Oct. 17, 10:17 a.m. Millions of people worldwide will practice how to “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” at on during Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills. Families, businesses and organization can learn how to be prepared to survive and recover quickly from big earthquakes wherever they live, work, or travel. Learn tips on how to get “2 Weeks Ready” and make emergency kits. Those who can’t hold a drill on Oct. 17 can select another day when registering. Visit shakeout.org/washington to learn more and register.
Identity Theft: Thursday, Oct. 17, 6-7 p.m. at Camano Library. Learn how to protect yourself and discover steps to recover if you become a victim of identity theft.
Artist’s Guide to Birds of the West: Sat, Oct. 19 at 10:30 a.m. at Camano Library or at 2 p.m. at Stanwood Library. Join Molly Hashimoto, author and artist, for a hands on experience in watercolor immersion. Supplies are provided. For teens and adults. Registration required.
Open Casa: Saturday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. CASA opens its doors for Community Appreciation Open House. Tour the shelter, enjoy refreshments and visit adoptable animals. See how support benefits animals. Learn about foster and volunteer opportunities. CASA, 360-387-1902, camanoanimalshelter.org.
Nordic Fair: Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Daughters of Norway, Ingeborg Lodge 43, brings its annual Nordic Fair with Scandinavian food, vendors, crafts, baked goods, art and history to the Stillaguamish Grange Hall, 6521 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a holiday picture taken with the Norwegian Nisse, a special Scandinavian tradition. Lunch features open-faced sandwiches, split pea soup and desserts, including rømmegrøt, fruktsoppa and pie. In keeping with the Scandinavian tradition of Velkommen, coffee and tea will be available, along with plenty of space to sit and visit with neighbors or make new friends.
Park harvest party: Saturday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cama Beach State Park, Camano Island. Free family fun. Enjoy treats, engage in science, technology, engineering and math activities, learn about mysteries of the sea, do fun crafts and play games at Cama Center.
Viking social: Saturday, Oct. 19, 3:30-6:30 p.m. at Viking Hall in Silvana. Open house and homemade dessert social with raffles and gift baskets. Stop by and see the hall improvements at 1331 Pioneer Hwy, Stanwood. 360-631-9050.
Layers of art: Saturday, Oct. 19, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Meet the artists at the opening party. “Layers” is a show of paintings, collage and sculptures by Jaun Alonso, Erika Bass, Jacqui Beck, Marilyn Charlat Dix, Stephanie Hargrave, Judith Heim, Patricia Resseguie and Donna Watson. Show runs Oct. 12- Nov. 10 at Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park, Friday-Sunday. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 360-387-2759, matzkefineart.com.
Octoberfest: Saturday, Oct. 19, 5-8 p.m. Stanwood Camano Rotary Club hosts this fall party at Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood. With beer, food, entertainment, and live and silent auctions. Oktoberfest is the Rotary’s primary fundraising event for year-round programs. Tickets are $25 at eventbrite.com or call 360-722-7811. Rotary partners with the Stanwood Camano Food Bank, Operation Warm Coat Imagination Library and provides scholarships.
Not Your Ordinary Halloween Bingo: Saturday, Oct. 19, with Sylvia O’Stayformore at Camano Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and games begin at 7 p.m. Costumes encouraged. Get tickets at Eventbrite.com or the Center, 360-387-0222.
Talkin’ turkey: Sunday, Oct. 20, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Utsalady Ladies Aid turkey dinner includes turkey, dressing, potatoes, gravy, vegetables, rolls and homemade pie for dessert at the Utsalady Ladies Aid building, 78 Utsalady Road, Camano Island. Meal costs $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-10, free for kids under 5. Carryout available.
Looking ahead
Bridging Our Differences: Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 6-8 p.m. at Camano Library. This workshop by Civility First discusses how to talk to friends, family, neighbors and others with whom you disagree during these polarized times.
CI Town Hall: Thursday, Oct. 24, 5-7 p.m. at the blue Camano Island Multi-Purpose Center, 141 East Camano Drive. Commissioner Janet St. Clair hosts a Town Hall to share Camano Housing Workgroup’s progress in identifying priorities, challenges and solutions for affordable housing on Camano Island. Q&A follows.
Rain or shine: The SkyWarn Weather Spotting presentation will be held on October 24, 6-8 p.m. at the Camano Library, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd. SkyWarn weather spotters provide reports of severe and hazardous weather that help meteorologists make life-saving warning decisions. The class is free, but space is limited. Register online at bit.ly/357cjkH or contact Sue Ryan – artistsue@yahoo.com or Rhonda Paulson – rspaulson.rp@gmail.com.
Ski Bus: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m. Middle and high school students can sign up for the Ski Bus in the Stanwood High School Commons. Find details about Mt. Baker Ski area at mtbaker.us. To inquire, contact skibusstanwood@gmail.com.
Spot the weather: Thursday, Oct. 24, Camano Preparedness Group will host a free National Weather Service presentation on “SkyWarn,” 6-8 p.m. in the Camano Island Library, 848 Sunrise Blvd. SkyWarn was developed in the 1960s to train weather spotters to provide reports of severe and hazardous weather. Become a spotter and learn how to make timely and accurate reports and help meteorologists keep communities safe. Manual can be downloaded at skywarn.org. To inquire, contact Rhonda Paulson – 360-387-9923, rspaulson.rp@gmail.com or Sue Ryan – 760-390-2436, artistsue@yahoo.com.
Living Radio: Friday, October 25, 7-9 p.m. Camano Island Radio Theatre performs old time radio theatre live during an “Evening of Mystery & Comedy” at Camano City Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano. Tickets are $25 at the door or at camanoschoolhouse.com. Ticket includes a wine, cheese and dessert tasting by Stanwood Grocery Outlet. Proceeds fund the preservation of the schoolhouse and firehouse. Contact: marketing@camanoschoolhouse.com.
Find gifts at Lost Lake: Saturday, Oct. 26,
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lake Grove Holiday Art and Gifts Sale at the clubhouse, 1469 Lake Drive, Camano Island. Local artists, authors, craftsman, jewelry designers and bakers offer exciting options for holiday giving including personal products and holiday decor. Call Vicki 360-572-4722.
Lisa Linda Shine Youth Music: Saturday, Oct. 26, two performances: 10 and 11:30 a.m. at Camano Center. Children’s music program is for toddlers and children 4-8 years old, their parents and grandparents. First show in a series, “Goldy Hands & the Three Bows,” a retelling of the Goldilocks fairy tale which shimmers with Antonio Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons.” Tickets are $10 per person; babes in arm are free. Camanocenter.org.
Choir concert: Sunday, Oct. 27, 2 p.m. at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, 26900 78th Ave. NW, Stanwood. The Fall Choir Boosters Concert’s theme is “Changes” as students are on the brink of moving forward into leadership roles in society. The music spans the ages, from eighteenth century choral to our current times. Performing will be the SHS Treble, Jazz, and Chamber Choirs. Admission, a $5 suggested donation, benefits the Choral Boosters.
Halloween activities
If you dare: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 25-26, Ride an eerie elevator trip into darkness and take a guided tour through the Haunted House at Stanwood Senior Center.
CASA Trick or Treat: Saturday, Oct. 26, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 31, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. CASA welcomes all to a non-scary family trick-or-treat at the shelter. Animals available for petting. Learn about volunteer and foster opportunities, 360-387-1902, camanoanimalshelter.org.
Halloween Dance: Saturday, Oct. 26, 7-10 p.m. Camano Junction host this festive dance at Camano Center. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets at the door: $10 adults, $8 students .
Celebrate Día de los Muertos: Wed, Oct. 30 at 3-5 p.m. at Stanwood Library. Drop in and try paper crafts inspired by the holiday: masks, collages shadow puppets and more.
Scare and share: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m. Ghouls and goblins will be roaming a Trunk or Treat event in Grocery Outlet’s parking lot at 26905 92nd Ave NW, Stanwood.
Get your ghost on: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m. Halloween Party and Haunted House at the Vista Fire Station, 273 N. West Camano Dr., Camano Island. Family fun, kids activities. Wear costumes. Free hot dogs and treats. Prizes. Hosted by CIR, Camano Preparedness Group and Mabana Flames.
Station 4 party: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m. Camano Preparedness Group hosts a Halloween party at CIFR Station 4, 273 N. West Camano Drive. Enjoy games, tricks and treats. To inquire, contact Rhonda Paulson, 360-387-9923 or rspaulson.rp@gmail.com.
Safe treats: Oct. 31, 5:30-8:30 p.m. The third annual “No Tricks, Just Treats” event is a safe and warm way for children to trick or treat, well-lit parking, restrooms, No pets. The event offers popcorn, and candy, candy, candy at Cedarhome Baptist Church, 29000 68th Ave NW, Stanwood. To inquire, contact info@cedarhome.org or 360-629-9771.
Reserve now
Veterans Appreciation Dinner: Friday, Nov. 8, 5:30 p.m. Camano Chapel will honor those who served with dinner and traditional military ceremonies. Vietnam veteran Mike Ballard is the guest speaker. Event is free for veterans and one guest each. Veterans are encouraged to wear their hat, uniform, insignia and medals. Reservations are required and close on Oct. 31. Contact Lynda Buering at Goldracket@aol.com or 206 550-4409.
Ongoing
Gunter show: Fridays, 4-7 p.m. “Secrets of the Mount Vernon Culture” exhibition displayed at the firehouse next to the Camano Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island.
Lions club: Wednesday, Oct. 16, Stanwood Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. weekly in the Stanwood Senior Center, 7430 276th St. NW. Call 360-387-9180 or 360-629-3904.
All-ages bingo: Saturdays, 6:30 p.m. in Camano American Legion Post 207, 609 S. West Camano Drive, Camano Island. Proceeds from the public bingo game night go toward community scholarships and helping veterans in need. Call 360-830-6457 to inquire.
Call for vendors: Holiday Craft and Gift Bazaar is accepting vendor registration for the Saturday, Nov. 23, sale at Camano Center. Call 360-387-0222.
Beach 1 Gallery: Philip Laneis’s watercolor, oils and pencil work is displayed daily all month in the Camano Country Clubhouse. To inquire, call 360-387-1655.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.