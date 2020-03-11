Sign up
Call to artists: March 21 deadline. Stanwood-Camano Arts Guild and the Guilded Gallery are calling for entries for a juried show open to artists in the region. The show runs April 25 to June 18. The Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood, or stanwoodcamanoart.com/guild
Still on
Some events and classes will still be held when gatherings are expected to be small. Venues ask people to respect social distance and to stay home if they are sick or caring for sick people.
Pub 282: Live entertainment is featured at Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive in Camano Plaza. Information: pub282.com or 360-926-8960
- Comedy: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. Chase Mayers
- Trivia: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11
- Karaoke: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, March 12
- Retro Radio: 7-10 p.m. Friday, March 13
- Criminal Squirrel Orchestra: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, March 14
Women painters: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Gala reception for “Present Tense” exhibit celebrates Woman Painters of Washington’s 90th anniversary. Show of 37 artists runs through April 12. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fri-Sun or by appointment. Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island; 360-387-2759; matzkefineart.com/current-show
Vintage Watercolorists: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, March 14 and 21. Jack Dorsey’s Invitational Vintage Watercolorists Show of six celebrated Washington artists. Dorsey’s birthday is celebrated at the March 14 show. This year’s group includes John Ebner, Carla O'Connor, Joan Pinney, Joan Reeves, Tony Turpin and Jack Dorsey. Sunnyshore Studio, 2803 S. East Camano Drive, Camano; 317-209-6768
Salish Sea Early Music series: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. “Giuliani and friends” includes Oleg Timofeyev on guitar and Jeffrey Cohan on 8-keyed flute. Donation of $15-$25 is suggested at Fir-Conway Lutheran Church at 18101 Fir Island Road, Conway. salishseafestival.org/skagit
Fundraising moms: Friday, March 20. Camano Chapel All Moms’ auction fundraiser’s theme is "The Secret Garden," with dinner, dessert, silent and live auctions. Get tickets at Camano Chapel, Friday, March 20. Camano Chapel All Moms’ auction fundraiser’s theme is "The Secret Garden," with dinner, dessert, silent and live auctions. donate to our live and silent auctions.
Donate to auction: CamanoChapelMopsAuction@gmail.com. Get tickets at Camano Chapel, 867 S W Camano Drive. 360-387-7202
Firearms safety class set: March 20-21. North Whidbey Sportsmen’s Association offers “NRA Basics of Pistol Shooting” at the NWSA range, 886 Gun Club Road, Oak Harbor. Class is limited to six people, 6-9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Class includes safety, skills and attitude necessary for owning and using a pistol safely. Class includes shooting on the NWSA Pistol Range. This basic course helps prepare students for other NRA courses. Cost is $35. Registration: NRAinstructors.org or 360-675-8397. Participants are asked to stay home if they are sick or are caring for anyone who is sick.
Ongoing
Cassera Gallery: Through March 27. Remixing Mysticism: Barbara Silverman Summers's new work. Cassera Gallery South, 26915 102nd Dr. NW, Stanwood.
Gunter show: Fridays, 4-7 p.m. “Secrets of the Mount Vernon Culture” exhibition displayed at the firehouse next to the Camano Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island.
Canceled or postponed
Center for Wooden Boats: Closed until at least March 28. Conditions will dictate it re-opening.
Cama Beach Café: Closed until further notice.
March 10-16
CANCELED — Schools and Title IX: 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12. Camano Island Library.
CANCELED — Board Game Free Play: 3-6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, in the Stanwood Library meeting room.
CANCELED — Pack your kit: 7-9 p.m. March 12. “What’s in Your Emergency Kit?” camanopreparednessgroup.org
POSTPONED — Dancing with Suzie: 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, March 12 – April 23. camanoschoolhouse.com. Camano City Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road; 425-399-0923
CANCELED — Celebrate Pi Day: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Stanwood Library, 360-629-3132
CANCELED — Prime rib dinner: Saturday, March 14, 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 92.
CANCELED — Lenten speaker series: Sunday, March 15, 22, 29. Stanwood United Methodist Church weekly forums of social and human interest are canceled.
March 17-23
CANCELED — Kids Explore: 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. Stanwood Library, 360-629-3132
CANCELED — St. Patrick’s dance: Tuesday, March 17. South End String Band at Camano Center.
CANCELED — Green living roof: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. camanowildlifehabitat.org
Postponed — Business People of the Year: March 19. Stanwood and Camano Island Chamber of Commerce's luncheon at Camano Center will be rescheduled; to be announced.
CANCELED — Not Your Ordinary Decades Bingo: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 21. "Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road; 360-387-0222
CANCELED — Stop the Bleed: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 21. nelsonimp@msn.com
POSTPONED — YMCA pancake feed & yard sale: Rescheduled for Saturday, May 16.
March 24-31
CANCELED — Jovino Santos Neto Trio: 7 p.m. March 25. Camano Center; 606 Arrowhead Road; 360-387-0222
CANCELED — Creative Writing for Teens: 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 27, Stanwood Library, 360-629-3132
CANCELED — Glacier Peak and Mt. Baker: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 28. Camano Library, 360-387-5150
POSTPONED — Celebrating women: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28. Spring Tea & Celebration. The Floyd, 27130 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood
POSTPONED —Camano Center Wellness: Event has been rescheduled to May 7.
