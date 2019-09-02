Sept. 4-8
Loco Billy’s: Live music, dancing and weekly jam/open mic are featured at the Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Big dance floor, free pool. See locobillys.com or call 425-737-5144 for details and tickets.
- Tightwad Thursday: Aug. 22. The Fogies hosts an all-genre jam that starts at 8 p.m. Play, sing, dance.
- Dance Friday: Sept. 6. Dance, no cover, from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Country dance lessons, 8-9 p.m. $5, many dance styles, singles or couples,
- Saturday Stomp: Sept. 7. Maile Mae performs at 9 p.m.
Save money: Thursdays, Sept. 5-Oct. 31. Financial Peace University presents workshops on using biblical principles for financial management, 6:30-8 p.m. in Stanwood. Learn how to get out of debt in baby steps and take control of your money, how to budget and save. Contact Patti Connolly, 425-766-1630 or patticonnolly@me.com or register at Financial Peace University at FPU.com/1097409.
Conway Muse: Live music is offered Thursdays through Saturdays in two venues at 18444 Spruce St., Conway. See conwaymuse.com or call 360-445-3000 for details and tickets.
- Back Room Lit Lab: Thursday, Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m. Local published authors read and discuss their work.
- Open Mic: Thursday, Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m. in the parlor.
- CC Adams Band: Friday, Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m. Blues.
- Band of Comerados: Saturday, Sept. 7 p.m. Folk music in the loft.
- Joe T Cook Blues Band: Saturday, Sept 7, 7:30 p.m. Blues in the parlor.
Family games: Sept. 6, Camano Commons Marketplace is closing late to host a free First Friday activity night with family games and live music from 5-7 p.m. at 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Dorsey Fine Art Studio will offer a coffee and canvas class for all levels of acrylic painting for a small fee.
Art opening: Friday, Sept. 6. Art reception in the Beach 1 Gallery is 5-8 p.m. with Bill Kroger in the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. His show includes a variety of media, but “I always come back to my first love of watercolor.” The show runs all month, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. M-W-F; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tu-Th; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. To inquire, call 360-387-1655.
Marijuana, Evil Weed or Medical Miracle: Friday, Sept. 6: 6-7:30 p.m. in the Camano Island Library, 848 Sunrise Blvd. Humanities Washington discusses marijuana as addictive, dangerous, criminal vs. natural, healing, safe.
Books for kids: Saturday, Sept. 7, 1-3 p.m. Grocery Outlet will host the first Shop with a Celebrity fundraiser at the store, 26905 92nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Once a month a local celebrity will work for two hours at a store check stand; 5% of the receipts will be donated to Imagination Library, a Stanwood Camano Rotary Club literacy program that provides a book a month to area preschoolers. Mayor Leonard Kelley has volunteered as the first celebrity checker.
Aktion e-cycle: Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 27001 94th Drive NW, across from Stanwood Middle School Aktion Club members will accept computers, monitors, TVs and laptops to recycle — no keyboards, printers, music equipment or appliances. Watch for signs. The e-cycle group meets 3:30-4:30 p.m. that day at the Community Resource Center, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
Tyee fair: Saturday, Sept. 7, browse arts and crafts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tyee Farms, 3325 S. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Choose from a wide variety of arts and crafts created by painters, sculptors, jewelry artists, ceramic crafters, candle makers, soap makers, woodworkers, fabric crafters, among others. For lunch, barbecue is offered on site. To inquire, contact Sue at artistsue@yahoo.com.
Call for auditions: Sunday, Sept. 8, Lights of Christmas Dinner Theatre will hold auditions by appointment, 1-4 p.m. at Warm Beach Camp, 20800 Marine Drive, Stanwood. Actors must prepare a comedic monologue and can perform a second contrasting piece; each piece must be less than one minute long. Four roles remain to be cast: a private detective (woman late 20s/early 30s), a secretary (man, 20s), his mother (woman, 50s) and an illegal alien (Hispanic man (20s-30s). Rehearsals begin in October for 15 performances Nov. 29–Dec. 22. Actors receive a stipend and dinner. To inquire or schedule an audition, contact Director Tori Ritchey at toriritchey@gmail.com.
Sept. 11-15
Walk in peace: Wednesday, Sept. 11, take a moment to contemplate during the 9/11 Community Labyrinth Walk, 5-6 p.m. at Stanwood City Hall Park, 10220 270th St. NW. Bring children, friends, neighbors.
Camano stage: Wednesday, Sept. 11, clawhammer banjoist Ken Perlman, accompanied on guitar by David Cahn, will perform at 7 p.m. at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Tickets are $20 at Eventbrite or the Center, 360-387-0222.
Forest health and wildfire: Thursday, Sept. 12, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Stanwood Library, 9701 271st St. NW, Stanwood. WSU Extension Forestry will explain what’s happening to our trees in Snohomish County, what makes forests healthy or unhealthy, how to recognize when there’s a problem and what property owners should do and not do to increase resilience and minimize impacts.
Steak dinner: Thursday, Sept. 12, Camanio Masonic Lodge is holding a public steak dinner at 6:30 p.m. in the lodge, 27205 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Past masters, and significant others, of Camanio Lodge will be served a free dinner and be honored for their efforts in support of the lodge. Dinner is by donation to the public. RSVP to David Augustson, 425-263-6808.
Calling 911: Thursday, Sept. 12, Camano Preparedness Group will host Tammy Dennis, 911 dispatch supervisor, with a public presentation on “ICOM 911” at 7 p.m. in the Vista Madrona Fire Station, 273 N. West Camano Drive, Camano Island. Dennis will discuss the information Island County Emergency Services dispatchers need when Camano residents call 911 (and what happens behind the scenes after we call. Stay for dessert and coffee. To inquire, call 360-387-9923 or email rspaulson.rp@gmail.com.
Board games: Friday, Sept. 13, 4-7 p.m. in the Stanwood Library, 9701 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Join others in a monthly board game night and solve a mystery, time travel and more. Games and snacks provided.
Clean headstones: Saturday, Sept. 14, Campfire Club, SwAnDaNa CaDiHo, members will be cleaning headstones from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Anderson Cemetery on Pioneer Highway, south of Stanwood. Help youths honor veterans and community members. Bring a bucket and brush, and scraper or edger if possible; water and soap will be supplied.
Safety Celebration: Saturday, Sept. 14, Camano Island Fire & Rescue is holding its annual Fall Safety Celebration and open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Terry’s Corner Fire Station, 525 E. North Camano Drive. Activities for all ages include equipment demonstrations, 10-minute CPR training, blood pressure checks, fire extinguisher and fire prevention training and kids’ activities. Free hot dogs and drinks will be available. 360-387-1512.
Warm Beach history: Saturday, Sept. 14, 1-2 p.m. in the Community Resource Center, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Penny Hutchinson Buse, local author, historian retired Stanwood teacher, discusses her book of Warm Beach area, “Stuck in the Mud,” that includes history, geography, characters and con artists.
Art celebration: Sept. 14-20, Stanwood Camano Arts Guild extends into September activities that began in August during Art by the Bay Festival. Many festival visitors collaborated on 10 community art works featuring local subjects in the style of famous painters like Picasso and Warhol. The resulting artworks are the focus of a week of activities starting with an art walk and ending with an auction to benefit the Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano.
- Art walk and drawing: Saturday, Sept. 14. Starting at 4 p.m., pick up a “passport” at the Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Get it stamped while visiting 10 local businesses where community art works are displayed. Artists will set up at some of these spots with small displays of art for sale as well. The gallery will hold a drawing at 6:30 p.m. for three signed posters showing community artworks that were created during Art by the Bay. To enter, deposit your stamped passport at the gallery before the drawing.
- Silent Auction: Sept. 16-19. Visit the Community Resource Center, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, to place a silent bid on the community art pieces.
- Champagne reception: Friday, Sept. 20, 5-6:30 p.m. at the Community Resource Center. Visit with neighbors and meet artists while paintings go to the high bidders. Proceeds benefit the center.
Prime rib dinner: Saturday, Sept. 14, 4 p.m. until food is gone at American Legion Post 92, 26921 88th Ave. NW, Stanwood. Public dinner of prime rib, salad, steamed veggies, baked potato, rolls and dessert. $18 adults and $7 to age 12. Call 360-629-2851 to inquire.
Hors d’oeuvres & History: Sunday, Sept. 15, Stanwood Area Historical Society and Camano Island Library Friends present a documentary about a traditional Tulalip Tribes woman, “Harriette ‘Hiahl-tsa’ Shelton Dover: Her Life and Legacy,” in the first segment of its fall H&H lecture series. The presentation runs 4-6 p.m. in the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood; 360-629-6110 or sahs-fncc.org. Program is free, but donations are accepted.
Sept. 18-22
Jazz at the Center: Wednesday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m. Anton Schwartz and Marina Albero play saxophone and piano at prestigious clubs and festivals, including the Blue Note and Dizzy’s in New York City. Tickets are $20 at Eventbrite or at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island, 360-387-0222. Students are admitted free with student ID as space allows.
Bat habitat: Wednesday, Sept. 18, Camano Wildlife Habitat Project hosts Meg Lunnum presenting “Bats,” 7-9 p.m. in the Island County Multipurpose Center, 141 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Free for all ages, courtesy Friends of Camano Island Parks. For information, call 360-387-2236, visit camanowildlifehabitat.org.
Gunter show: Friday, Sept. 20. Opening reception is 3-6:30 p.m. for “Secrets of the Mount Vernon Culture” exhibition displayed at the firehouse next to the Camano Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island. The installation, created by artist and archaeologist Jack Gunter, includes 25 large pictorial ceramic urns and other numerous “artifacts” and paintings that tell his version of “a remarkable pocket of civilization that flourished before the last ice age.” The one-hour documentary, narrated by the late Russell Johnson, known as The Professor on Gilligan’s Island, will be shown in a side room. The exhibition will be open to the public 4-8 p.m. Fridays through spring of 2020, hosted by Jack Gunter. It will be open other times, hosted by Stanwood High School students or volunteers.
Walk for the poor: Saturday, Sept. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Society of St. Vincent de Paul invites the public to the Friends of the Poor Walk with members of St. Vincent de Paul, St. Cecilia and other churches to raise funds for those in need within the community. Meet at 11 a.m. in the St. Cecilia Catholic Church parking lot, 26900 78th Ave NW, Stanwood. Walkers can pledge any amount to support St. Vincent de Paul’s outreach work, which helped the St. Cecilia Conference provide some $41,000 in assistance last year. Sign-up at the walk. Snacks and water will be available.
Purify water: Saturday, Sept. 21, Camano Preparedness Group is presenting a free “Water Purification and Storage” program with Bill Swander at 1 p.m. in the Camano Island Library, 848 Sunrise Blvd. Earthquakes can contaminate well water. Learn how to purify your water in an emergency or disaster situation and how to build your own water filter system for under $100. Free. To inquire, visit camanopreparednessgroup.org.
