Ongoing
Small works: Now through Jan. 11. “Honey, I Shrunk the Art” with 250+ pieces of glass, sculptures and paintings by 40 artists at Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. See matzkefineart.com.
Gunter show: Fridays, 5-8 p.m. “Secrets of the Mount Vernon Culture” exhibition displayed at the firehouse next to the Camano Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island.
Cassera Gallery: The gallery celebrates its first anniversary with 16 local artists in a group show through Jan. 4. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday- Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Cassera Gallery South, 26915 102nd Dr. NW, Stanwood.
Art classes: Stanwood Camano Arts Guild offers art classes at A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood, 360-629-2787. Registration is open for winter classes. Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.
Beach 1 Gallery: 5-8 p.m. Jan 3. First Friday art reception for watercolorist Dru Duffy is in the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. The show runs daily during clubhouse hours. To inquire, call 360-387-1655.
Dec. 31- Jan. 11
New Year’s Eve Dance with Camano Junction: 8 p.m. to midnight, Tuesday, Dec. 31. Tickets sold at the door: $25 each, student $15. Champagne or non-alcoholic toast provided. Free dance lessons 30 minutes before band begins at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island.
Loco Billy’s: Live music, dancing and weekly jam/open mic are featured at the Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Big dance floor, free pool. See locobillys.com or call 425-737-5144 for details and tickets.
- New Year’s Eve Bash: Tuesday, Dec. 31. Harvey Creek plays 8:30 p.m. Party includes dancing, buffet, midnight champagne toast and party favors. Doors open 6:30 p.m.
- Dance Friday: Jan. 3. Dance, free, from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Country dance lessons, 8-9 p.m. $5.
Family games: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3. Camano Commons Marketplace closes late to host a free First Friday activity night with family games and live music at 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Dorsey Fine Art Studio will offer a coffee and canvas class for all levels of acrylic painting for a small fee.
Pub 282: Live entertainment is featured at Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive in Camano Plaza. Find details at pub282.com or call 360-926-8960.
- Cory Vincent: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Jan 3. Grunge blues.
- Jeremy Abbott: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan 4. Blues, rock and reggae.
- Harry Riley: 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 7. Finalist in Seattle International Comedy Competition.
Aktion e-cycle: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at 27001 94th Drive NW, across from Stanwood Middle School. Aktion Club members will accept computers, monitors, TVs and laptops to recycle — no keyboards, printers, music equipment or appliances. The e-cycle group meets 3:30-4:30 p.m. that day at the Community Resource Center, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
Winter-Spring Walks: Friends of Camano Island Parks offers guided public walks the first Saturday of each month through June. Walks start at 9:50 a.m. and end by noon, rain or shine. Snow or extremely high winds will cancel walks. Wear appropriate clothes and sturdy shoes. The pace is moderate and adjusted for youngsters and adults. Learn the unique features of each park. No dogs allowed. Visit friendsofcamanoislandparks.org.
- Camano Island State Park: Saturday, Jan. 4. Meet at 9:50 a.m. at the picnic shelter near the boat ramp. The walk includes two steep sections, but the rest of the walk is fairly level. The 2.6-mile hike features excellent views of Saratoga Passage and Elger Bay, including a walk through a fern grotto and ravine.
Books for kids: Saturday, Jan. 4, 1-4 p.m. John Cermak, the Stanwood Fire Chief, will run the till during the Shop with a Celebrity fundraiser at Grocery Outlet, 26905 92nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Once a month a local celebrity will work for two hours at a store check stand; 5% of the receipts are donated to Imagination Library, a Stanwood Camano Rotary Club literacy program that provides a book a month to area preschoolers.
Helping neighbors: 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. Gimme Shelter, a Solidarity Shindig, will raise funds for a shelter for refugee women and children in Tijuana, Mexico, where Camano resident Meg Hozack travels to volunteer. Event features Loteria, or Mexican bingo, and music with bluesman Nick Vigarino, Sky Colony and Los Solecitos Mexican Folk Dance Group. Seattle DJ, John Maynard, serves as emcee and art auctioneer. A taco truck will be on hand. Event is at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. 1st Street, Mount Vernon.
Stanwood Area Historical Society: 1 p.m. Monday, Jan 6. Camwood Genealogical Workshop meets the first Monday of each month on the second floor of the Eldridge Center, in the Stanwood Area History Museum, 27108 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood. Genealogists and historians will help visitors research their family or home. sahs-fncc.org or 360-629-6110.
Writers gather: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 9. Lit Lab meets at The Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce Street, Conway, now in the front room. Bring a short, upbeat piece of writing of any genre to share.
Our State Park’s Emergency Resources: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9. Camano Preparedness hosts ranger Jeff Wheeler talk about State Park resources available in an emergency, from tools and fuel to cots and food. The public is welcome. Camano Island Preparedness Group meets second Thursdays at the Vista Madrona Fire Station, 273 N. West Camano Drive. To inquire, contact Rhonda Paulson, 360-387-9923 or rspaulson.rp@gmail.com. Visit camanopreparednessgroup.org.
Orchid class: 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 11. Long-time orchid grower Harvey Brenneise will discuss how to keep them blooming. Orchids need different care than other houseplants. Bring problem plants, and the “doctor” will diagnose. Class fee: $8. Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road, Mount Vernon, ChristiansonsNursery.com; 360-466-3821.
