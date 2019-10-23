Oct. 24-27
Loco Billy’s: Live music, dancing and weekly jam/open mic are featured at the Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Big dance floor, free pool. See locobillys.com or call 425-737-5144 for details and tickets.
- Tightwad Thursday: Oct. 24. Rafael Tranquillo hosts a jam at 8 p.m. Play, sing, dance.
- Dance Friday: Oct. 25. Dance, no cover, from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Country dance lessons, 8-9 p.m. $5, many dance styles, singles or couples,
- Saturday Stomp: Oct. 26. Halloween Bash at 9 p.m. Cover: $8.
Conway Muse: Live music is offered Thursdays through Saturdays in two venues at 18444 Spruce St., Conway. See conwaymuse.com or call 360-445-3000 for details and tickets.
- Roosevelt Road: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Americana.
- Luther Schutz, Elisha Gullixson, John Anderson & Drew Baddeley: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Jazz standards in the parlor.
- Hounds of Townsend: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Blues in the loft.
- Lonesome Town Painters: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Bluegrass in the parlor.
- Petunia & the Vipers: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25. Rockabilly and blues in the loft.
Bridging Our Differences: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Camano Library. This workshop by Civility First discusses how to talk to friends, family, neighbors and others with whom you disagree during these polarized times.
Weather spotters: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Camano Preparedness Group hosts a free National Weather Service presentation on “SkyWarn,” at Camano Island Library, 848 Sunrise Blvd. SkyWarn trains weather spotters to report severe and hazardous weather and help meteorologists keep communities safe. Manual can be downloaded at skywarn.org. Space is limited at this free class. Register online at bit.ly/357cjkH or contact Sue Ryan – artistsue@yahoo.com or Rhonda Paulson – rspaulson.rp@gmail.com.
Cassera Gallery: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Opening reception of encaustic artist Anna Mastronardi Novak and legendary NW Coast artist Barry Herem at Cassera Gallery South, 26915 102nd Dr. NW, Suite 102/103, Stanwood.
- Anna Mastronardi Novak employs encaustic, oils, colored pencil and mixed media in her work. “My work is a contemplation of the voyage we share. We are all connected in one way or another by the common thread of the human experience: joy, loneliness, humility, the yearning to understand.”
- Barry Herem’s ﬁgurative and abstract work owes much to indigenous art of the Northwest Coast also known as Formline Art, which depicts stylized animal and human forms using positive and negative images in curvilinear space. He works in works in glass, metal, wood and prints. He’s a lively lecturer, writer and adventurer.
Living Radio: 7-9 p.m. Friday, October 25. Camano Island Radio Theatre performs old time radio theatre live during an “Evening of Mystery & Comedy” at Camano City Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano. Tickets are $25 at the door or at camanoschoolhouse.com. Ticket includes a wine, cheese and dessert tasting by Stanwood Grocery Outlet. Proceeds fund the preservation of the schoolhouse and firehouse. Contact: marketing@camanoschoolhouse.com.
Gunter show: 4-7 p.m. Fridays, “Secrets of the Mount Vernon Culture” exhibition displayed at the firehouse next to the Camano Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island. The installation, created by artist and “archaeologist” Jack Gunter, includes large pictorial ceramic urns and other numerous “artifacts” and paintings that tell his tongue-in-cheek version of “a remarkable pocket of civilization that flourished before the last ice age.” The exhibition is open Fridays through spring of 2020.
South-end pancakes: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Pumpkin Pancake Breakfast: choose pancakes, French toast or biscuits and gravy in the South Camano Grange, 2227 S. Camano Drive, Camano Island. $9 each or $10 combo, includes eggs and meat sides. Call 360-629-3276.
Find gifts at Lost Lake: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Lake Grove Holiday Art and Gifts Sale at the clubhouse, 1469 Lake Drive, Camano Island. Local artists, authors, craftsman, jewelry designers and bakers offer exciting options for holiday giving including personal products and holiday decor. Call Vicki 360-572-4722.
Lisa Linda Shine Youth Music: Saturday, Oct. 26, two performances: 10 and 11:30 a.m. at Camano Center. Children’s music program is for toddlers and children 4-8 years old, their parents and grandparents. First show in a series, “Goldy Hands & the Three Bows,” a retelling of the Goldilocks fairy tale which shimmers with Antonio Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons.” Tickets are $10 per person; babes in arm are free. Camanocenter.org.
CASA open house: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Oct. 26 at Camano Animal Shelter. Pet animals; learn about volunteer and foster opportunities. 360-387-1902. See adoptable animals at camanoanimalshelter.org.
Knit and stretch: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, “On a Lark” Knitting and Yoga at Camano City Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road. This knitting class incorporates yoga stretches to work out kinks from sedentary knitting. Those with basic knitting skills can knit an asymmetrical Salt Spring Shawl, $65 includes lunch. Find details at camanoschoolhouse.com or call 928-814-9209.
Choir concert: Sunday, Oct. 27, 2 p.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 26900 78th Ave. NW, Stanwood. Fall Choir Boosters Concert’s theme is “Changes” as students are on the brink of moving forward into leadership roles in society. The music spans the ages, from eighteenth century choral to our current times. Performing will be the SHS Treble, Jazz, and Chamber Choirs. Admission, a $5 suggested donation, benefits the Choral Boosters.
Halloween fun
Dark of the Moon: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays now through Nov. 3 at Red Curtain, 9315 State Ave #J, Marysville. This R-rated play dramatizes an Appalachian folk story, “Dark of the Moon,” a tale of a witch boy who seeks to become human after falling in love with a human girl. Find times and tickets at redcurtainfoundation.org. This play is not recommended for children under 16 years old.
Haunted archives: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Take a 30-minute, after hours “Haunted Halloween Tour” through the State Archives Building, 1129 Washington St E., Olympia. Some Washingtonians will be “back from the dead” to tell their stories. Be prepared for steps, tight places, cooler temperatures, and things that go bump in the Archives. Attendees must register online at sos.wa.gov/archives.
If you dare: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 25-26, 6-9 p.m.
Ride an eerie elevator trip into darkness and take a $6 guided tour through the Haunted House at Stanwood Senior Center, 7430 276th St NW, Stanwood.
Halloween Bash: Saturday Oct. 26 Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at Loco Billy’s Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood. This age 21+ adult Halloween Bash features a costume contest with cash and prizes. Dance to Maile Mae, $8. Band starts 9 p.m. at. See locobillys.com or call 425-737-5144.
Halloween Dance: Saturday, Oct. 26, 7-10 p.m. Camano Junction host this festive dance at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road. Costumes are encouraged, not required. Tickets at the door: $10 adults, $8 students.
Harvest Party: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. All children are welcome, accompanied by an adult at this evening of games and surprises. Admission is two cans of non-perishable food. Pizza will be available for low cost and the espresso stand will be open. Please no scary costumes; no weapons or anything that might frighten the little ones. Camano Chapel, 867 S. West Camano Dr.
Día de los Muertos: Wednesday, Oct. 30 at
3-5 p.m. at Stanwood Library. Drop in and try paper crafts inspired by the holiday: masks, collages shadow puppets and more.
CASA Trick or Treat Open House: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31 at Camano Animal Shelter, 198 N Can Ku Road, Camano. CASA welcomes everyone to a family and child friendly trick-or-treat location at the shelter. Staff and volunteers will wear non-scary costumes, no scary decorations. Pet animals, learn about volunteer and foster opportunities. 360-387-1902. See adoptable animals at camanoanimalshelter.org.
Scare and share: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m. Ghouls and goblins will be roaming a Trunk or Treat event in Grocery Outlet’s parking lot at 26905 92nd Ave. NW, Stanwood.
Get your ghost on: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m. Halloween Party and Haunted House at the Vista Fire Station, 273 N. West Camano Drive, Camano Island. Family fun, kids activities. Wear costumes. Free hot dogs and treats. Prizes. Hosted by CIR, Camano Preparedness Group and Mabana Flames.
Fire Station party: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Camano Preparedness Group hosts a Halloween party at CIFR Station 4, 273 N. West Camano Drive. Enjoy games, tricks and treats. To inquire, contact Rhonda Paulson, 360-387-9923 or rspaulson.rp@gmail.com.
Safe treats: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 31. “No Tricks, Just Treats” event is a safe and warm way for children to trick or treat, well-lit parking, restrooms, No pets. The event offers popcorn, and candy, candy, candy at Cedarhome Baptist Church, 29000 68th Ave. NW, Stanwood. To inquire: info@cedarhome.org or 360-629-9771.
Halloween music party: Thursday, Oct. 31 at Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce St., Conway. See conwaymuse.com or call 360-445-3000 for details and tickets.
- Racket Man: 7:30 p.m. Soft rock in the parlor, no cover.
- Party with Mama Dirty Skirt: 8:00 pm in the loft. Costumes, prizes.
Reserve now
Art classes: Register now for Stanwood Camano Arts Guild’s November art classes at A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood, 360-629-2787. Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.
Veterans Appreciation Dinner: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. Camano Chapel will honor those who served with dinner and traditional military ceremonies. Vietnam veteran Mike Ballard is the guest speaker. Event is free for veterans and one guest each. Veterans are encouraged to wear their hat, uniform, insignia and medals. Reservations are required and close on Oct. 31. Contact Lynda Buering at Goldracket@aol.com or 206 550-4409.
Call for vendors: Holiday Craft and Gift Bazaar is accepting vendor registration for the Saturday, Nov. 23, sale at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. The bazaar features locally handmade crafts and gifts. To inquire or register, call 360-387-0222.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.