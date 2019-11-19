November 19-30
Winning Camano watercolorists
Three Camano Island artists won awards in Northwest Watercolor Society’s Annual Membership Exhibition Waterworks Amplified. Jack Dorsey, Bobbi Mueller and Nicki Wight won cash awards in this prestigious competition among 51 artists from across the US and Canada. The paintings are on display until Friday, Nov. 22 at Tsuga Fine Art & Framing, 10101 Main Street, Bothell.
Mabana Flames wreaths: Mabana Flames is selling fresh holiday wreaths at $20 each to raise funds to provide fire equipment for Camano Island Fire and Rescue’s volunteer firefighters. Order now until Nov. 29 by calling Lenore Schmidt at 206-930-0846, then pick up the wreath at Mabana Fire Station Tuesday, Dec. 3 between 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Loons in our midst: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, Camano Wildlife Habitat Project hosts Steve and Martha Ellis present “Fishing for a Living – The Loons,” in the blue Island County Multipurpose Center, 141 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Free, all ages, courtesy Friends of Camano Island Parks. For information, call 360-387-2236, visit camanowildlifehabitat.org.
Jazz at the Center: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. Pearl Django plays Hot Club and Gypsy Jazz at the Camano Center. Tickets are $20 at Eventbrite.com or at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island; 360-387-0222.
Loco Billy’s: Live music, dancing and weekly jam/open mic are featured at the Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Big dance floor, free pool. See locobillys.com or call 425-737-5144 for details and tickets.
- Tightwad Thursday: Nov. 21. Dave Millzz hosts Donna Marie’s birthday bash jam at 8 p.m.
- Dance Friday: Nov. 22. Dance, free, from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Country dance lessons, 8-9 p.m. $5.
- Chris Eger Band: Nov. 23. at 9 p.m.
Schack Holiday Exhibits: Many holiday shows are offered at Schack Art Center, 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett. Details at schack.org.
- Colors and 3D: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 opening reception. Colored Pencil Society of America and 70 regional 3D artists show their work through Jan. 4 at Schack Art Center, 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett.
- Seattle Metals Guild: Nov. 23-24. Holiday Trunk Show features the work of nine artists and refreshments on Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
- Pop-up: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Small Business Saturday Artisan Pop-Up Market in Studios 1 and 2. Select artists will show their work and the hot shop will demonstrate glassblowing.
Volcanic eruptions: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Vista Madrona Fire Station, 273 N. West Camano Drive, Camano. An explosive evening with Michael Lienau, documentary film maker/producer. On May 18, 1980 - 40 years ago - Mount St. Helens erupted. Michael Lienau was there, documenting the event, and has continued over the years. He documented the Kilauea eruption in Hawaii in 2018. Lienau will cover what saved thousands of lives around the world and kept people safe during the eruption at Kilauea and other volcanoes are in our backyard. To inquire: Sue Ryan, artistsue@yahoo.com.
Craft bazaar: Saturday, Nov. 23, the Holiday Craft and Gift Bazaar will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Browse locally handmade crafts and gifts. Lunch will be offered at Holiday Café. Admission is free. Call 360 387-0222 or stop by the Center.
Ride the bus: Saturday, Nov. 23, Island Transit offers a “Holiday Season Sampler Tour” bus trip from Camano Island to Mount Vernon for guided tours of Lincoln Theatre, Forte Chocolate shop and Valley Shine Distillery, plus time to shop on your own downtown. The bus ride takes Route 411C from Terry’s Corner at 12:30, picking up riders in Stanwood and arriving in Mount Vernon at 1:10 p.m. At 4:20 p.m., the bus heads back through Stanwood and arrives on Camano at 5:10 p.m. Reserve a seat: 360-678-9536 or travel@IslandTransit.org. See other tours at IslandTransit.org.
Rexville Grange Holiday Art Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 23 and 24. Regional artists’ show with paintings, pottery, glass, photography, jewelry, felted clothing, weaving, and wood at the Rexville Grange, 19299 Rexville Grange Road, Mount Vernon. See rexvillegrangeartshow.com.
Small works: 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Artist party for the 30th annual opening of “Honey, I Shrunk the Art” with 250+ pieces of glass, sculptures and paintings by 40 artists at Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. See matzkefineart.com.
Women in blues: Saturday, Nov. 23. Janiva Magnes headlines Legends of the Blues VII. Doors open at 6 p.m.; concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Magnes combines blues, soul R&B and country with reinvention and tradition. All her albums have topped Billboard’s Roots music charts as well as Americana and Blues radio chart. NW All Star Blues Broads open the show, featuring six award-winning female musicians, singers and songwriters: Stacy Jones, Lisa Mann, Sonny Hess, Sheri Roberts Greimes, Faith Stankevich, and Sheryl Clark. Tickets are $20 at BrownPaperTickets.com or at Flowers by George in Arlington, and $25 at the door, at the Byrnes Performing Arts Center at Arlington High School, 18821 Crown Ridge Blvd. Youth under 12 enter for free.
Free day at park: Friday, Nov. 29 is the last free day at state parks for 2019. Washington offers 12 free days at state parks each year when no Discover Pass is needed for day-use visits by vehicle. Normally, a pass is required for vehicle access: $30 annually or $10 for a one-day permit. Visit parks.state.wa.us/281/Find-a-park.
December
Family games: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Camano Commons Marketplace is closing late to host a free First Friday activity night with family games and live music at 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Dorsey Fine Art Studio will offer a coffee and canvas class for all levels of acrylic painting for a small fee.
Santa, crafts, party: Saturday, Dec. 7. Old Fashioned Christmas at the Floyd offers free photos with Santa, gift bags for all the kids, lots of goodies, crafts, music, museum tours and more.
Stanwood holidays: 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Lights Up Your Holidays starts off the season in the historical downtown Stanwood block on 271st Street between railroad tracks and 88th Street. with horse drawn wagon rides, reindeer, kids activities, Santa photos, and more. Tree lighting is at 4:30 p.m.
Sweater season: 5-10 p.m. Saturday Dec. 7. Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl is a chance to wear outlandish holiday sweaters and enjoy specialty drinks. Ride the shuttle bus between participating businesses. Prize for Ugliest Sweater. Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite and Stanwood Chamber Facebook Page.
Holiday on the Bay: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at Port of Everett’s Waterfront Center, 1205 Craftsman Way, Everett. Kids activities start at 1 p.m. Annual favorites include free cookie decorating, crafting, face painting, holiday movies and music, fire truck rides, tree lighting, Santa visit, lighted boat parade and artist market. See schedule at portofeverett.com/holidayonthebay.
La Conner Boat Parade: 6-7 p.m. Saturday, December 7. View a parade of festively lit boats as they cruise the Swinomish Channel from La Conner’s boardwalk and Waterfront Park. Make restaurant reservations now. The parade starts around 6:30 p.m.
