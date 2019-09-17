Sept. 18-22
Jazz at the Center: Wednesday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m. Anton Schwartz and Marina Albero play saxophone and piano at prestigious clubs and festivals, including the Blue Note and Dizzy’s in New York City. Tickets are $20 at Eventbrite or at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island, 360-387-0222. Students are admitted free with student ID as space allows.
Bat habitat: Wednesday, Sept. 18, Camano Wildlife Habitat Project hosts Meg Lunnum presenting “Bats,” 7-9 p.m. in the Island County Multipurpose Center, 141 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Free for all ages, courtesy Friends of Camano Island Parks. For information, call 360-387-2236, visit camanowildlifehabitat.org or email camanowildlifehabitat@gmail.com.
Loco Billy’s: Live music, dancing and weekly jam/open mic are featured at the Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Big dance floor, free pool. See locobillys.com or call 425-737-5144 for details and tickets.
- Tightwad Thursday: Sept. 19. Steve Raible hosts an all-genre jam that starts at 8 p.m. Play, sing, dance.
- Dance Friday: Sept. 20. Dance, no cover, from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Country dance lessons, 8-9 p.m. $5, many dance styles, singles or couples,
- Saturday Stomp: Sept. 21. Megs McLean performs at 9 p.m. Cover: $8 includes dance lessons 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Conway Muse: Live music is offered Thursdays through Saturdays in two venues at 18444 Spruce St., Conway. See conwaymuse.com or call 360-445-3000 for details and tickets.
- Caixa: Thursday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. Brazilian and Latin rhythms in the parlor.
- MuseBird Cafe: Friday, Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m. Singer/songwriters: Jaspar Lepak, Avery Hill and Mandy Troxel.
- Badd Dog Blues Society: Friday, Sept. 20, 8 p.m. Blues in the loft.
- John Hoover and the Mighty Quinns: Saturday, Sept. 21 7:30 p.m. Tribute to the songs, music and spiritual connection of John Denver in the parlor.
- Harp Dog Brown: Saturday, Sept 21, 7 p.m. Blues in the loft.
Art celebration: Sept. 17-20. Stanwood Camano Arts Guild continues activities that began at Art by the Bay Festival in August. Festival visitors collaborated on 10 community art works with local subjects treated in the style of famous painters like Picasso and Warhol. The resulting artworks are on display at the Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano.
- Silent Auction: Sept. 17-19. Visit the Community Resource Center, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, to place a silent bid on the community art pieces.
- Champagne reception: Friday, Sept. 20, 5-6:30 p.m. at the Community Resource Center. Visit with neighbors and meet artists while paintings go to the high bidders. Proceeds benefit the center.
Gunter show: Friday, Sept 20. Opening reception is 3-6:30 p.m. for “Secrets of the Mount Vernon Culture” exhibition displayed at the firehouse next to the Camano Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island. The installation, created by artist and archaeologist Jack Gunter, includes 25 large pictorial ceramic urns and other numerous “artifacts” and paintings that tell his version of “a remarkable pocket of civilization that flourished before the last ice age.” The one-hour documentary, narrated by the late Russell Johnson, known as The Professor on Gilligan’s Island, will be shown in a side room. The exhibition will be open to the public 4-8 p.m. Fridays through spring of 2020, hosted by Jack Gunter. It will be open other times, hosted by Stanwood High School students or volunteers.
Stanwood Camano Historic Sites Tour: The free, self-guided tour on Sept. 20-21 of 21 locations, includes plays, exhibits, concerts and games and lectures in historic buildings, schools, barns, cemeteries, churches and parks on Camano Island and in Stanwood, from noon to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Start from the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd Ave. NW in Stanwood. Reserve a seat now for Saturday bus tours to Camano Island sites; call 360-387-0222. Visit historicsitestour.com for more information and scheduled highlighted events.
Historical tour breakfast: Saturday, Sept. 21, choose pancakes, French toast or biscuits and gravy – or a combination – for breakfast, 8-11 a.m. in the South Camano Grange, 2227 S. Camano Drive, Camano Island. $9 each or $10 combo, includes eggs and meat sides. Call 360-629-3276 to inquire.
Walk for the poor: Saturday, Sept. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Society of St. Vincent de Paul invites the public to the Friends of the Poor Walk with members of St. Vincent de Paul, St. Cecilia and other churches to raise funds for those in need within the community. Meet at 11 a.m. in the St. Cecilia Catholic Church parking lot, 26900 78th Ave. NW, Stanwood. Walkers can pledge any amount to support St. Vincent de Paul’s outreach work, which helped the St. Cecilia Conference provide some $41,000 in assistance last year. Sign-up at the walk. Snacks and water will be available.
Purify water: Saturday, Sept. 21, Camano Preparedness Group is presenting a free “Water Purification and Storage” program with Bill Swander at 1 p.m. in the Camano Island Library, 848 Sunrise Blvd. Earthquakes can contaminate well water. Learn how to purify your water in an emergency or disaster situation and how to build your own water filter system for under $100. Free. To inquire, contact Rhonda Paulson, 360-387-9923 or rspaulson.rp@gmail.com, or Sue Ryan, 760-390-2436 or artistsue@yahoo.com. Or visit camanopreparednessgroup.org.
Sept. 22-28
Leadership Day: Monday, Sept. 23, Leadership Snohomish County will hold the annual fundraising Leadership Day breakfast at Angel of the Winds Arena. The nonprofit helps connect and develop community leaders. Visit leadershipsc.org for more information or eventbrite.com to buy tickets. 425-508-5872.
Sea level rise: Saturday, Sept. 28. Learn what local sea level rise projections mean for your community and property, explore local maps and discuss strategies to prepare in this workshop with specialists from Washington Sea Grant and the Island County Marine Resources committee. Workshop is from 9 a.m. to noon in the Vista Madrona Fire Station, 273 N. West Camano Drive, Camano Island. RSVP by visiting surveymonkey.com/r/Z6LVCT2.
Ongoing
Lions club: Wednesday, Sept. 18, Stanwood Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. weekly in the Stanwood Community & Senior Center, 7430 276th St. NW. Inquire at 360-387-9180 or 360-629-3904.
All-ages bingo: Every Saturday, 6:30 p.m. in Camano American Legion Post 207, 609 S. West Camano Drive, Camano Island. Proceeds from the public bingo game night go toward community scholarships and helping veterans in need. Call 360-830-6457 to inquire.
Pacific NW talent search: Evening with the Hidden Stars organizers are looking for new talent, age 18 and older, throughout the Pacific Northwest. Auditions for all types of acts, except bands, are planned for Oct. 10, 17 and 24. The community talent show raises funds administered by the nonprofit Re/Max Community Grant Chest to assist local community organizations and projects. Re/Max Associate Brokers and Loco Billy’s Wild Moon Saloon are sponsors. Visit scgrants.org for contest and registration details.
Farmers markets: Two local markets are open for shopping locally with local agricultural producers, food artisans and craftspeople.
- Camano Commons Farmers Market is open 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 24 at Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
- Stanwood Farmers Market is open 2-6 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 11 in the parking lot west of the Amtrak Station on 271st Street NW, Stanwood.
Bazaar vendors: Preparations for fall bazaar season are underway. Vendors should sign up soon.
- Lost Lake Holiday Bazaar is accepting vendor applications until Sept. 20 for its Oct. 26 sale on Camano Island. Table rent costs $25. To inquire or register, call Vicki 360-572-4722.
- Holiday Craft and Gift Bazaar is accepting vendor registration for the Saturday, Nov. 23, sale at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. The bazaar features locally handmade crafts and gifts. To inquire or register, call 360-387-0222.
