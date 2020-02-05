February
Salish Sea Early Music series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. The complete Mozart Quartets for flute and strings will be performed on period instruments by eight-keyed flutist Jeffrey Cohan, violinist Carrie Krause, violist Victoria Gunn and cellist Caroline Nicolas. Donation of $15-$25 is suggested at Fir-Conway Lutheran Church at 18101 Fir Island Road, Conway. salishseafestival.org/skagit or 360-445-5396
Pub 282: Live entertainment is featured at Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive in Camano Plaza. pub282.com or 360-926-8960
- Comedy Night: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. Vince Valenzuela
- Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5
- Joe Cook Blues Band: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7
- Rock Radio: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. Classic rock/blues cover band
Lions club: Wednesday, Feb. 5. Stanwood Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. first and third Wednesdays in the Stanwood Community & Senior Center, 7430 276th St. NW. 360-387-9180 or 360-629-3904
Writers gather: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5. Lit Lab meets first Wednesdays at The Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce Street, Conway. To celebrate “World Read Aloud Day” attendees are invited to bring short animal-related writings, fact or fiction, to share. $5 suggested donation, bring snacks to share.
Loco Billy’s: Live music, dancing and weekly jam/open mic are featured at the Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Big dance floor, free pool. locobillys.com or 425-737-5144
- Jam/Open mic: 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6
- Dance: Friday, Feb. 7. Free, from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Country dance lessons, 8-9 p.m. $5
Beach 1 Gallery: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 7. First Friday art reception for impressionist oil painter Linda Demetre is in the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. The show runs daily during clubhouse hours. 360-387-1655
McIntyre: Friday, Feb. 7. Guitar virtuoso Martin Taylor will play at 7 p.m. at McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. mcintyrehall.org or 360-416-7727 ext. 2
Frozen, the musical: Feb. 7 – March 1. Paramount Theater offers a live production of Disney’s Broadway hit musical, “Frozen,” with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes and powerhouse performances.
- A special sensory-friendly performance is scheduled at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in a supportive environment for those affected by autism or other sensory issues, so they can enjoy the shared experience of live theater; stgpresents.org/sensory-friendly and seattle.broadway.com/shows/disneys-frozen.
Rug sale: Saturday, Feb. 8, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 2nd Chance Thrift Shop annual rug sale. 606 Arrowhead Road Camano Island; 360-629-6142
Fruit Tree Pruning and Care:11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 8. Nick Sanders teaches a free class at Orchard's Nursery, 10521 SR 532, Stanwood; 360-629-3586
About Abe: 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8. Richard Hanks, Ph.D., will speak on "Lincoln, Religion and the American Republic" at Camano City Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano. Admission is a suggested $10 donation to benefit the Camano City Schoolhouse and Firehouse. 360-387-4598
Skagit Valley Genealogical Society: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in the Burlington Public Library, 820 Washington Ave. Professional genealogist, Robbie Johnson, will present the basics in using the Census of England to identify family members and their birth places. This talk covers history of England 1841-1911. skagitvalleygenealogy.org or 360-755-0760
Prime rib dinner: Saturday, Feb. 8, 4 p.m. until food is gone at American Legion Post 92, 26921 88th Ave. NW, Stanwood. Public dinner of prime rib, salad, steamed veggies, baked potato, rolls and dessert. Cost is $18 adults and $7 kids under age 12. Proceeds benefit Post activities.
Airlift Northwest: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb.13. Camano Preparedness hosts Mikaela Hagberg, a flight nurse and Arlington Outreach coordinator. She will discuss what Airlift Northwest does and emergency/disaster plans to evacuate injured and sick. The public is at Camano Island Preparedness Group meetings on second Thursdays at the Vista Madrona Fire Station, 273 N. West Camano Drive. 360-387-9923 or rspaulson.rp@gmail.com. Visit camanopreparednessgroup.org.
Women in leadership: 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at Camano Island Library. Shaina Holbeck, president of Stanwood Chamber of Commerce and a ReMax Realtor will speak at American Association of University Women’s meeting, discussing her role with the chamber, women-owned businesses and how that is translating into women in local leadership.
My Circus Valentine: Feb. 13-17. Bellingham Circus Guild presents circus artists and special guests for a celebration of the many shapes love takes at the Cirque Lab, 1401 6th Street, Bellingham. The show offers gravity-defying aerialists, dreamy magic, delectable treats and artisanal chocolates. Some shows are for all ages and some are cabaret shows for adults age 21 and older. Feb. 13 is a sliding scale show for all ages at 7 p.m. mycircusvalentine2020.bpt.me or mycircusvalentine@gmail.com
Camano Center: Offers musical events.
- Tingstad & Rumbel: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. Valentine’s concert features Grammy Award-winning artists playing Americana finger-style guitar, double reeds and ocarina. $35 cost, includes chocolate dessert. Get tickets on Eventbrite.com and at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road; 360-387-0222
- Valentine’s Dance: Saturday, Feb. 15. Camano Junction Big Band plays this popular dance with a free class at 6:30 p.m. Band plays 7-10 p.m. Pay at the door: adults $10, students $8. Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road; 360-387-0222
- Happy Hour with Blue Water Organic Distilling Saturday, Feb. 22 5:30pm-7:30pm. Heavy appetizers and samples of Bluewater Distilling’s products along with some limited edition spirits. Specialty cocktails may be ordered. Tickets are $35 and are available on Eventbrite.com or by contacting the Camano Center. 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island 360-387-0222
Lincoln Theatre: Music and theatrical events at 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon; lincolntheatre.org; 360-336-8955
- Winterstock ’20: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Valentine’s Day concert with Kuinka and Sway Wild. Kuinka plays engaging folk-rock originals with a driving beat. Sway Wild blends heartfelt folk-rock, pop and funk.
- Fame, the Musical: Feb. 21-March 7. META production brings the highs and lows of students at New York City's illustrious High School for the Performing Arts from 1980-84, packed with drama, hope, music and dance.
Snow Goose Festival: Feb. 22-23. Stanwood’s celebration is coming at the Floyd and beyond.
Ongoing
Cassera Gallery: Sculptor, painter, lecturer, inventor and author Joseph Kinnebrew shows a pastiche of surrealism at Cassera Gallery South, 26915 102nd Dr. NW, Stanwood. Show runs through Feb. 21.
Gunter show: Fridays, 4-7 p.m. “Secrets of the Mount Vernon Culture” exhibition displayed at the firehouse next to the Camano Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island.
Art classes: Stanwood Camano Arts Guild offers a cure for cabin fever: art classes at A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood, 360-629-2787. Registration is open for the new year. Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.
Afterschool programs: Community Resource Center offers programs for kids. For Teen Class/Workshops, email teens@crc-sc.org or call 360-629-5257 ext. 1004. Programs are for students in 6-12 grade unless noted otherwise, at the Community Resource Center, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
Homework help: Students in grades 4-12 can get free snacks and help with homework 2:30-5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Google Chromebooks are available to use onsite at the Community Resource Center, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
