Fairs in Northwest Washington
Be sure to check out the insert in this week's edition for a guide to next month’s Stanwood Camano Community Fair happening Aug. 2-4. Following are a few other fairs happening in Northwest Washington communities this summer:
Whidbey Island Area Fair, July 18-21 at the Island County Fairgrounds in Langley. Live music, rides, parade, kids and adult exhibits, crafts and food. Whidbeyislandfair.com
King County Fair, July 18-21 at the Expo Center in Enumclaw. Rides, music, food, barrel racing, 4-H and open class exhibits and livestock, workshops. Kingcofair.com
Silvana Community Fair, July 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Viking Hall, 1331 Pioneer Highway, southeast of Stanwood. Parade, livestock shows and judging, music, games, demonstrations, exhibits and food. Silvanafair.com
Skagit County Fair, Aug. 7-10 at the Skagit County Fairgrounds, 1410 Virginia St., Mount Vernon. Local entertainment, carnival, livestock and horse shows, exhibits and food. Skagitcounty.net/fair
Northwest Washington Fair, Aug. 12-17 at the fairgrounds in Lynden. Demolition derby Aug. 12, Lynden PRCA Rodeo Aug. 13-14, entertainment, music, exhibits, shows and food.
San Juan County Fair, Aug. 14-17 at the San Juan County Fairgrounds. Livestock/4-H shows, exhibits, talent contests, scarecrow contest, competitions, entertainment, kids’ activities, music, demonstrations and food. Sjcfair.org
Evergreen State Fair, Aug. 22 to Sept. 2, at the Monroe Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave. SE, Monroe. 4-H/FFA shows and exhibits, livestock shows and sale, open class exhibits, carnival, music, dance, draft horses, duck races, lumberjack show, parade, petting zoo, pony rides, rodeo, roving entertainment, speedway events and food. Evergreenfair.org
Washington State Fair, Aug. 30 to Sept. 22 at the Events Center in Puyallup. Concerts, rides, animals, art shows, kids’ attractions, interactive exhibits, contests, all ages exhibits, rodeo and food.
JULY 17-21
Jazz at the Center: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17. Trish Hatley plays at Camano Center. Tickets, $20, are on sale now at the Center and Eventbrite.com Students are admitted free with student ID as space allows. Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Call 360-387-0222 to inquire.
Lions club: Wednesday, July 17, Stanwood Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. in the Stanwood Community & Senior Center, 7430 276th St. NW. Inquire at 360-387-9180 or 360-629-3904.
Backyard beavers: Wednesday, July 17, Camano Wildlife Habitat Project hosts Jeff Wheeler, presenting “Beavers in Cama Beach’s Backyard,” 7-9 p.m. in the Island County Multipurpose Center, 141 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. All ages, free, courtesy Friends of Camano Island Parks. For information, call 360-387-2236 or visit camanowildlifehabitat.org.
Conway Muse: Live music is offered Thursdays through Saturdays in two venues at 18444 Spruce St., Conway. See conwaymuse.com or call 360-445-3000 for details and tickets.
- Thursday, July 18: Ace Martyr, 7 p.m. Alternative rock and hiphop in the parlor.
- Friday, July 19: High Note Group, 7:30 p.m. Blues, funk and soul, in the parlor. Greg Pitsch Band, 7:30 p.m. Country and rock in the loft.
- Saturday, July 20: MuseBird Cafe, 7:30 p.m. Singer-songwriters Borys Kossakowski, David Starr and Havilah Rand, in the parlor. Stardrums & Lady Keys, 8 p.m. Blues with Lonnie Williams on drums.
Walk and Talk: Friday, July 19: Get to know Island County Commissioner Jill Johnson during the Stepping Out walking program. Come at 11:15 a.m. for lunch at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. After lunch, around 12:30 p.m., take a walk and talk with a county leader.
Vintage trailers: Saturday, July 20, several dozen restored trailers will line Main Street, during the annual Eastside Vintage Trailer Show 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Stanwood. The trailers, the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s version of RVs, have been carefully restored and decorated by their owners in a variety of themes. Visitors can even go inside many of them. Free.
Relay for Life: July 20-21, American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of North Snohomish County will begin at noon Saturday and continue through the night, ending at 8 a.m. Sunday, at Asbery Field in Marysville. The event features performances, food, all ages activities, silent auctions, a beer garden and movies in the park. Proceeds support patient services, such rides to treatment and lodging, and cancer research. To participate or donate, visit relayforlife.org/northsnohomishcowa.
Summer concert: Saturday, July 20. Blues Playground plays 4-6 p.m. at the east end on 271st Street NW, near the railroad tracks. City of Stanwood and Stanwood Chamber of Commerce enliven the community and downtown core with free summer concerts, dancing, beer garden and food truck.
All-ages bingo: Saturdays, 6:30 p.m. in Camano American Legion Post 207, 609 S. West Camano Drive, Camano Island. Proceeds from the public bingo game night go toward community scholarships and helping veterans in need. Call 360-830-6457 to inquire.
Earthquakes & faults: Saturday, July 20, Camano Preparedness Group will present “Earthquakes & the NW Faults,” a free, public home preparedness program, 7-8 p.m. in the Camano Historic Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island. Learn how the Earth works, what makes it shake and the different kinds of earthquakes. Free. To inquire, email KK6SUE@arrl.net, call 360-387-9923, or visit camanopreparednessgroup.org.
Costume bike ride: Saturday, July 20. Think “Downton Abbey” while leisurely riding a bicycle through the Skagit Flatlands. The Seersucker Summer Social ride begins at Orange Rainbow & Espresso, 602 First St, La Conner, and meets at Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road, Mount Vernon, for a riddle-themed scavenger hunt. Register at sprocketscience.com/summer-seersucker. End the day at Hellam’s Vineyard in La Conner raising a glass of cheer. To inquire, visit ChristiansonsNursery.com or call 360-466-3821.
July 25-28
Community picnic: Friday, July 26, Stanwood United Methodist Church will host the annual Neighborhood BBQ Picnic, 5:30-7:30 p.m. outside the church, 27128 102nd Drive NW, Stanwood. Music, a bouncy house and other activities are planned. Everyone is welcome.
Grange pancakes: Saturday, July 27, pancakes are on the breakfast menu, 8-11 a.m. in the South Camano Grange, 2227 S. Camano Drive, Camano Island. Or choose toast, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs and sausage. Call 360-629-3276 to inquire.
Makers & Growers Market: Saturday, July 27. Friends and neighbors offer homemade and homegrown products 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stevens Homestead LLC, 30709 68th Ave. NW, in north Stanwood. Tour a small farm and meet alpacas, sheep, chickens and bunnies or visit the farmstand. Visit stevenshomestead.com.
Quilts on the Beach: Saturday, July 27. Cama Beach Quilters hosts its 10th outdoor display featuring 60 quilts, quilted art and sewing activities for all ages, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cama Center. The custom-made quilts and other handmade items are all for sale. Lunch and ice cream will be available. Raffle tickets, $1, are available for a handmade quilt; the winning ticket will be drawn at the Harvest Festival in October. A Discover Pass is required to park at Cama Beach State Park (one-day pass is $10; annual pass is $30 at the Cama Welcome Center. Call 360-387-1550 or visit discoverpass.wa.gov. Or take the bus — Island Transit will give a free, guided tour from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. of the colorful quilts flying in the breeze. Play Transit Trivia on the way. To RSVP email Travel@IslandTransit.org or call 360-678-9536.
Lavender festival: Saturday, July 27, make a lavender wand or see a distillation demo for making lavender treats during the Anada Farm Lavender Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 732 Haven Place, Camano Island. Meet farm animals, too.
Ongoing
Enter the parade: Apply until July 22 to enter the Stanwood Camano Rotary Parade on Aug. 3 at stanwoodrotary.org, or call 360-722-7811.
Farmers markets: Two local markets open to promote the idea of shopping locally with local agricultural producers, food artisans and craftspeople.
• Camano Commons Farmers Market is open 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays through September at Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
• Stanwood Farmers Market is open 2-6 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 11 in the parking lot west of the Amtrak Station on 271st Street NW, Stanwood. The markets make fresh local food accessible to all and cultivate long-term economic vitality for the Stanwood and Camano Island communities.
Register cars now: 28th Annual Collectors Car Show and Outdoor Market happens Saturday, Aug. 10 at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Car Show registration is $15 until July 29 then $20. Outdoor market vendor registration is $35 or $45 with a table. To inquire, call 360-387-0222.
Swinomish cruises: Sundays in July and August, Skagit County Historical Museum will host Skagit History Cruises, 1-3 p.m. departing from the La Conner Channel Lodge dock. North route cruises are July 21 and Aug. 4 & 18 with on-board host Carl Molesworth; south route cruises are July 28 and Aug. 11 & 25 with on-board host Jesse Kennedy. Snacks, beverages available on board or bring a picnic lunch. Tickets cost $39 adults, $19.50 ages 6-17, free to age 6, at whales.com. To inquire, call 360-466-3365.
AUGUST
First Friday: Aug. 2, Camano Commons Marketplace is closing late to host a free First Friday activity night with family games and live music from 5-7 p.m. at 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Dorsey Fine Art Studio will offer a coffee and canvas class for all levels of acrylic painting for a small fee.
National Night Out: Tuesday, Aug. 6, in two locations:
• 6-9 p.m. at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. 360-367-0222.
• 6-8 p.m. at the Country Store west parking lot, 27225 90th Ave. NW, Stanwood.
All ages can join local law enforcement for free food, live music and activities. See the Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit and Search and Rescue crews. National Night Out bring police and neighbors together to enhance a true sense of community. Help build strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie for safer, more caring places to live and work. Free.
Take flight: Aug. 6-8, the 50th annual Arlington Fly-In happens at Arlington Airport, 18204 59th Ave. NE, featuring airshows, airplane rides, music, a runway movie theater and camping. Other highlights include a beer garden, tank demonstrations, kids activities, drone flying, aviation exhibits, owner and pilot workshops and forums. Airshows, Hot Air Balloon Glow and night drone light shows happen Friday and Saturday evenings. FATPNW will present a Short Take Off and Landing demonstration, spot landing contest and flour bombing contest on Sunday. Find schedule, map, tickets and more at arlingtonflyin.org.
Car show & market: Saturday, Aug. 10, visit the 28th annual Collectors Car Show and Outdoor Market happening 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Car show registration is $15 until July 29, then $20. Outdoor market vendor registration is $35, or $45 with a table. To inquire, call 360-387-0222.
Art & sculpture: See sculptures, paintings, glass and more, inside and out, at Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. See matzkefineart.com.
• Fun with Raku: Saturday, Aug. 10. Matzke Gallery offers a 3-hour workshop to glaze, fire and smoke a bowl to take home. Instructor Brian Somme teaches the aggressive clay firing and demonstrates the Raku processes. A handcrafted bowl, brushes and glazes are provided for $50-$75, depending on bowl size. Three more sessions will be offered: Sept. 21, Oct. 26 and Dec. 7.
• Summer Moments: Show runs through Aug. 11 featuring artists Anne Martin McCool, Stephanie Hargrave, Don Anderson, Patricia Resseguie, Dan Freeman, Kevin Pettelle and Hiroshi Yamano. sculptures are frequently added to the park.
Student art exhibit: Aug. 13-16. See or buy artwork by Stanwood-Camano students in Cassera Galleries inside Designs NW Architects, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Suite 102-103, Stanwood. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday, noon to 4 p.m. A kid-friendly artist reception begins at 5 p.m. Aug. 15. Entry fees go to support Freedom Park at Terry’s Corner on Camano Island.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.