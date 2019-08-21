Aug. 21-25
Lions club: Wednesday, Aug. 21, Stanwood Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. in the Stanwood Community & Senior Center, 7430 276th St. NW. Inquire at 360-387-9180 or 360-629-3904.
Jazz Forest: Wednesday, Aug. 21, Jazz at the Center features Emmy- and Grammy-nominated composer Ron Jones conducting an all-star band, 7-9:15 p.m. at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Soloists Je Kashiwa, Pete Christlieb, Jared Hall, Susan Pascal, Steve Kirk, Brian Monroney and Bill Anschell are featured. Tickets cost $20 on Eventbrite or at the Center. Students are admitted free with student ID as space allows.
Loco Billy’s: Live music, dancing and weekly jam/open mic are featured at the Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Big dance floor, free pool. See locobillys.com or call 425-737-5144 for details and tickets.
- Tightwad Thursday: Aug. 22. Loco Billy’s hosts an all-genre jam that starts at 8 p.m. Play, sing, dance.
- Dance Friday: Aug. 23. Country dance lessons for all levels, $5, many dance styles, singles or couples, at 8 p.m. Dance until 2 a.m. no cover.
- Saturday Stomp: Aug. 24, 9 p.m. Special concert with two hot Canadian bands: Canadian Country Music Association spotlight artist Cory Gallant leads the Red Dirt Posse with rich, soul-filled vocals. Me and Mae brings the old school, country-rock sound to a new generation: big vocals, southern fried guitars and a tenacious drive. Find details, including tickets and VIP benefits at locobillys.com.
Conway Muse: Live music is offered Thursdays through Saturdays in two venues at 18444 Spruce St., Conway. See conwaymuse.com or call 360-445-3000 for details and tickets.
- The Turbos: Thursday, Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m. Alt-rock in the parlor.
- The Unknowns: Friday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m. Jazz standards, contemporary originals, soulful ballads & lively swing in the loft.
- Beetle Box: Friday, Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m. Piano-centered electronic music in the parlor.
- TimE3 Jazz: Saturday, Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m. Jazz trio in the parlor.
Camp fundraiser: Saturday, Aug. 24, find kid activities, live and silent auctions and food vendors 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Warm Beach Camp, 20800 Marine Drive, Stanwood. Free admission. Proceeds help kids in need go to summer camp. Kids2CampAuction.com
Stanwood Summer Concerts: Saturday, Aug. 24, Mark DuFresne band plays 4-6 p.m. on the westside bricks of 101st Street NW. City of Stanwood and Stanwood Chamber of Commerce enliven the community and downtown core with free concerts, dancing, beer garden and food truck.
All-ages bingo: Saturdays, 6:30 p.m. in Camano American Legion Post 207, 609 S. West Camano Drive, Camano Island. Proceeds from the public bingo game night go toward community scholarships and helping veterans in need. Call 360-830-6457 to inquire.
Car wash: Sunday, Aug. 25, Stanwood Youth Football is washing cars to raise money for team equipment and activities, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Clean Spot Car Wash , 26800 90th Ave. NW, Stanwood.
Aug. 28-31
Climate change: Wednesday, Aug. 28, Camano Sound Water Stewards present “Climate Change Complexities” at 7 p.m. in the Camano Island Library, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd. Learn about the relationship between atmospheric carbon dioxide and higher temperatures. Free.
South-end pancakes: Saturday, Aug. 31, choose pancakes, French toast, biscuits and gravy – or a combination – for breakfast, 8-11 a.m. in the South Camano Grange, 2227 S. Camano Drive, Camano Island. Call 360-629-3276 to inquire.
Car & motorcycle show: Saturday, Aug. 31, check out the Community Car & Motorcycle Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Stanwood Senior Center, 7430 267th St. NW. Kids’ pedal car class, food, music and prizes, too. See muscle and stock cars, street and hot rods, motorcycles, trucks and off-road vehicles. Free to spectators. Vehicle registration costs $15 advance, $20 day of. 360-629-7403 or Stanwoodseniorcenter.org
Roaming artists: Aug. 31- Sept. 1, annual Camano Island Roaming Artists show features artist Rod Sylvester at the blue Island County Multipurpose Center, 141 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Melody Knoke, 360-387-4398.
Sept. 4-12
Art reception, show: Friday Sept. 6. Art reception in the Beach 1 Gallery is 5-8 p.m. with Bill Kroger in the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. His show includes a variety of media, but “I always come back to my first love of watercolor.” The show runs all month, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. M-W-F; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tu-Th; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. To inquire, call 360-387-1655.
Books for kids: Saturday, Sept. 7, 1-3 p.m. Grocery Outlet will host the first Shop with a Celebrity fundraiser at the store, 26905 92nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Once a month a local celebrity will work for two hours at a store check stand; 5% of the receipts will be donated to Imagination Library, a Stanwood Camano Rotary Club literacy program that provides a book a month to area preschoolers. Mayor Leonard Kelley has volunteered as the first celebrity checker.
Tyee fair: Saturday, Sept. 7, browse arts and crafts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tyee Farms, 3325 S. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Choose from a wide variety of arts and crafts created by painters, sculptors, jewelry artists, ceramic crafters, candle makers, soap makers, woodworkers, fabric crafters, among others. For lunch, barbecue is offered on site. To inquire, contact Sue at artistsue@yahoo.com.
Cassera Gallery South: Artist Todd Horton's "Decadent Ground: Locality and Remediation" show runs through Sept. 10. Gallery is inside Designs NW Architects building, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Stanwood. Gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tues-Fri.
Center Stage: Wednesday, Sept. 11, clawhammer banjoist Ken Perlman, accompanied on guitar by David Cahn, will perform at 7 p.m. at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Tickets are $20 at Eventbrite or the Center, 360-387-0222.
Calling 911: Thursday, Sept. 12, Camano Preparedness Group will host Tammy Dennis, 911 dispatch supervisor, with a public presentation on Island County Emergency Services “ICOM 911” at 7 p.m. in the Vista Madrona Fire Station, 273 N. West Camano Drive, Camano Island. Dennis will discuss the information dispatchers need when Camano residents call 911 and what happens behind the scenes afterward. Stay for dessert and coffee. To inquire, contact Rhonda Paulson, 360-387-9923 or rspaulson.rp@gmail.com.
For upcoming preparedness programs, visit camanopreparednessgroup.org or stop by the CPG booth during the CIFR Open House, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Terry’s Corner Fire Station.
DNA software: Saturday, Sept. 14, Skagit Valley Genealogical Society will host DNA genealogy expert Barbara Johnson presenting a new software program called “DNA Painter: A Cool New Tool for Genealogists” that can help find a common shared ancestor in a DNA match. The meeting runs 1-3 p.m. in the Burlington Public Library, 820 Washington Ave. Visit skagitvalleygenealogy.org or email genealogy0715@gmail.com.
Fun with Raku: Saturday, Sept. 21. Matzke Gallery offers a 3-hour workshop to glaze, fire and smoke a bowl to take home. Instructor Brian Somme teaches the aggressive clay firing and demonstrates the Raku processes. A handcrafted bowl, brushes and glazes are provided for $50-$75, depending on bowl size. More sessions will be offered Oct. 26 and Dec. 7.
Ongoing
Farmers markets: Two local markets are open, promoting the idea of shopping locally with local agricultural producers, food artisans and craftspeople. The markets make fresh local food accessible and cultivate long-term economic vitality for the Stanwood and Camano Island communities.
- Camano Commons Farmers Market is open 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 24 at Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
- Stanwood Farmers Market is open 2-6 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 11 in the parking lot west of the Amtrak Station on 271st Street NW, Stanwood.
Call for auditions: Sunday, Sept. 8, 1-4 p.m. Lights of Christmas Dinner Theatre will hold auditions by appointment at Warm Beach Camp, 20800 Marine Drive, Stanwood. Actors must prepare a comedic monologue and can perform a second contrasting piece; each piece must be less than one minute long.
The play is about a private detective with the holiday blues and considering shutting down her business when chaos turns Christmas Eve into a dickens of a holiday with fugitives, mysteries, small miracles and romance.
Four roles remain to be cast: a private detective (woman late 20s/early 30s), a secretary (man, 20s), his mother (woman, 50s) and an illegal alien (hispanic man (20s-30s).
Rehearsal begin in October for 15 performances Nov. 29–Dec. 22. Actors receive a stipend and dinner.
To inquire or schedule an audition, contact Director Tori Ritchey at toriritchey@gmail.com.
