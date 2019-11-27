Ongoing
Mabana Flames wreaths: Mabana Flames is selling fresh holiday wreaths at $20 each to raise funds to provide fire equipment for Camano Island Fire and Rescue’s volunteer firefighters. Order now until Nov. 29 by calling Lenore Schmidt at 206-930-0846, then pick up the wreath at Mabana Fire Station Tuesday, Dec. 3 between 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Cassera Gallery: Now through Dec. 13 Evocative Pariedolia: 50 Year Retrospective of Art by Dan Brooks at Cassera Gallery South, 26915 102nd Dr. NW, Suite 102/103, Stanwood. Brooks’ abstract expressionistic works use pareidolia, the brain’s ability to make shapes out of random objects, like seeing animals in clouds.
Small works: Now through Jan. 11. “Honey, I Shrunk the Art” with 250+ pieces of glass, sculptures and paintings by 40 artists at Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. See matzkefineart.com.
Gunter show: Fridays, 4-7 p.m. “Secrets of the Mount Vernon Culture” exhibition displayed at the firehouse next to the Camano Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island.
Art classes: Stanwood Camano Arts Guild offers art classes at A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood, 360-629-2787. Registration is open for January classes. Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.
Beach 1 Gallery: Jill Whitmore’s fused glass and multimedia work is on display through November and Frankie Koger begins Dec. 5 in the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. The show runs daily during clubhouse hours. To inquire, call 360-387-1655.
Nov. 27-30
Pub 282: Live entertainment is featured at Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive in Camano Plaza. Find details at pub282.com or call 360-926-8960.
- Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27.
- Enchantrix: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29. Rock.
- Mark Riley Trio: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Blues
Loco Billy’s: Live music, dancing and weekly jam/open mic are featured at the Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Big dance floor, free pool. See locobillys.com or call 425-737-5144 for details and tickets.
- Dance Friday: Nov. 29. Dance, free, from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Country dance lessons, 8-9 p.m. $5.
- Two bands: Saturday,Nov. 30. Cookie & the Cutters start at 9 p.m. Me and Mae at 10 p.m. Cover is $8 at the door and includes free line dancing lessons at 7:30 p.m.
Drums and rhythm:11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Drumming and rhythm with Ray Soriano at Camano Island Library, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd. Make joyful noise playing drums and percussion instruments from around the world. No experience necessary. Find details at sno-isle.org or call 360-387-5150.
Free day at park: Friday, Nov. 29 is the last free day at state parks for 2019. Washington offers 12 free days at state parks each year when no Discover Pass is needed for day-use visits by vehicle. Normally, a pass is required for vehicle access: $30 annually or $10 for a one-day permit. Visit parks.state.wa.us/281/Find-a-park.
Drumming and Rhythm: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 30 at Camano Library. Play drums and percussion instruments from around the world with Ray Soriano. No experience necessary; all ages.
Festival of Trees: Ornately decorated Christmas trees are displayed and auctioned at Skagit Center, Christ the King Church, 1000 Fountain Street, Burlington. Event is hosted by Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation to benefit Women’s Imaging Center. SkagitFestivalofTrees.org.
- Family Festival Days run Friday, Nov. 29, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec.1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $5 to view 28 designed Christmas trees and enjoy entertainment.
- Gala and auction is Saturday, Nov. 30. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with appetizers, wreath and mini tree sales. The live auction begins at 7:00 p.m. Advanced tickets are required, call 360-814-8376. Tickets cost $90 until Nov. 11 then $110.
December
Utsalady Ladies Aid Christmas: 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. Warm up your holidays at Utsalady Ladies Aid Christmas Soup and Bread Supper at 78 Utsalady Rd., Camano Island. A complimentary bowl of homemade soup, bread, and dessert comes with special holiday music and a visit from the “Big Guy in Red.” See utsaladyladiesaid.org.
Family games: 5-7 p.m. Dec. 6, Camano Commons Marketplace closes late to host a free First Friday activity night with family games and live music at 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Dorsey Fine Art Studio will offer a coffee and canvas class for all levels of acrylic painting for a small fee.
Winter-Spring Walks: Friends of Camano Island Parks offers guided public walks the first Saturday of each month through June. Walks start at 9:50 a.m. and end by noon, rain or shine. Snow or extremely high winds will cancel walks. Wear appropriate clothes and sturdy shoes or boots. The pace is moderate and adjusted for youngsters and adults. Learn the unique features of each park. No dogs are allowed. Visit friendsofcamanoislandparks.org.
- Elger Bay Preserve: Saturday, Dec. 7. Meet at the junction of Elger Bay Road and Dry Lake Road just north of Elger Bay Elementary, park along the south side of the road. This level trail snakes 2.5 miles through forest to a beaver marsh platform.
Winterfest events: The annual Winterfest at Cama Beach State Park runs Fridays and Saturdays in December. Hunt for a handblown glass ball all day each Saturday. Events are open to all ages, except gingerbread house and wreath and swag crafting on Dec. 7. See details at camabeachfoundation.org/winterfest.
Saturday, Dec. 7:
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Gingerbread House Building, $15, preregister with Cama Beach State Park, 360-387-1550.
- 11 a.m. Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at Cama Center
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Swag and wreath making and fabric and quilt crafts, cookies and hot beverages, cookie decorating, old-fashioned cabin.
- 6-9 p.m. For adults: Swag, and Wreath Making (free) and Gingerbread House Building $15 per house; pre-registration requested ; call 360-387-1550. Cama Beach Café offers appetizer plates and adult beverages.
Aktion e-cycle: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at 27001 94th Drive NW, across from Stanwood Middle School Aktion Club members will accept computers, monitors, TVs and laptops to recycle — no keyboards, printers, music equipment or appliances. Watch for signs. The e-cycle group meets 3:30-4:30 p.m. that day at the Community Resource Center, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
Books for kids: Saturday, Dec. 7, 1-3 p.m. artist Jack Gunter of History of the World Gallery, Camano Island, will run the till during the Shop with a Celebrity fundraiser at Grocery Outlet, 26905 92nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Once a month a local celebrity will work for two hours at a store check stand; 5% of the receipts are donated to Imagination Library, a Stanwood Camano Rotary Club literacy program that provides a book a month to area preschoolers.
Holiday on the Bay: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at Port of Everett’s Waterfront Center, 1205 Craftsman Way, Everett. Kids activities start at 1 p.m. Annual favorites include free cookie decorating, crafting, face painting, holiday movies and music, fire truck rides, tree lighting, Santa visit, lighted boat parade and artist market. See schedule at portofeverett.com/holidayonthebay.
La Conner Boat Parade: 6-7 p.m. Saturday, December 7. View a parade of festively lit boats as they cruise the Swinomish Channel from La Conner’s boardwalk and Waterfront Park. Make restaurant reservations now. The parade starts around 6:30 p.m.
Holiday Harmony: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. A group sing-along of traditional and upbeat holiday tunes, sweet and savory refreshments, photo booth and door prizes are presented by Harmony Northwest Chorus at Mount Vernon Senior and Community Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. Donations for local food banks accepted. Suggested donation is $7, seniors $5 and children under 10 are free. Find details at harmonynorthwest.org.
Bach bash: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Candlelight Concerts presents Gala Bach Bash with flutist Jeffrey Cohan and harpsichordist Jonathan Oddie performing music exclusively by Johann Sebastian Bach by donation, $15-$25 suggested, at Fir-Conway Lutheran Church at 18101 Fir Island Road, Conway. See details at candlelightnw.org or call the church at 360-445-5396.
Voices among us: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. Voices of the Village Band and Blues Union in concert at the Marysville Opera House, 1225 3rd St, Marysville. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Special guest Blues Union plays a mix of high energy rock & roll then joins Voices of the Village band for a special production. The event includes a silent auction and refreshments will be available to buy. Admission is by donation.
Cookies and yarns: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. On a Lark Knitters offer a “Gathering and Cookie Exchange” an afternoon of knitting, laughs and good conversation at Camano City Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road at the Camano City School House. Bring your project and two dozen cookies for an (optional) exchange and a mug for tea. Donations are welcome.
World music: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. North Cascades Concert Band takes the audience on a world tour through music at Arlington High School’s Byrnes Performing Arts Center, 315 N French Ave, Arlington. The concert features music representing Latin America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East plus American jazz and concert band traditions. Marysville City Band will also play. The NCC band also plays in Bellingham and Anacortes on Dec. 6-7. Find details at nccband.org.
Jingle and mingle: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. “Holiday & Harmony,” a free concert of classical music with the Beatty, Barnett and Logen Trio at Camano City Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano. Light refreshments, donations are welcome. Find more at camanoschoolhouse.com.
Stanwood United Methodist Church: 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. All are welcome to a neighborhood Christmas Party at Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. The church offers a free dinner. Sing Christmas carols and do activities. Each child will get to visit Santa and receive a gift.
