October
Loco Billy’s: Live music, dancing and weekly jam/open mic are featured at the Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Big dance floor, free pool. See locobillys.com or call 425-737-5144 for details and tickets.
- Tightwad Thursday: Oct. 31. Midnight Rockers host Halloween Jam, open mic at 8 p.m. Play, sing, dance.
- Dance Friday: Nov. 1. Dance, no cover, from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Country dance lessons, 8-9 p.m. $5, many dance styles, singles or couples,
- Saturday Stomp: Nov. 2. The Davanos at 9 p.m. Cover: $8 includes dance lessons at 7:30 p.m.
Conway Muse: Live music is offered Thursdays through Saturdays in two venues at 18444 Spruce St., Conway. See conwaymuse.com or call 360-445-3000 for details and tickets.
- MuseBird Cafe: Friday, Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m. Songwriters in the parlor.
- The Atlantics: Friday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m. Blues and Rock & Roll in the loft.
- T Town Aces: Saturday, Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m. Blues in the parlor.
- Gin Gypsy Swing: Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m. in the loft.
Halloween
Chapel Harvest Party: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. All children are welcome, accompanied by an adult at this evening of games and surprises. Admission is two cans of non-perishable food. Pizza is $1.50 and espresso stand will be open. Please no scary costumes; no weapons or anything that might frighten the little ones. Camano Chapel, 867 S. West Camano Drive.
Día de los Muertos: Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 3-5 p.m. at Stanwood Library. Drop in and try paper crafts inspired by the holiday: masks, collages shadow puppets and more.
Main Street Trick or Treat: Thursday, Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m. Spooky businesses along 271st St. NW from the train tracks to 88th Avenue NW will dish out treats to kids in costumes.
CASA Trick or Treat: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 at Camano Animal Shelter, 198 N Can Ku Rd, Camano. CASA welcomes everyone to a family and child friendly trick-or-treat location at the shelter. Staff and volunteers will wear non-scary costumes, no scary decorations. Pet animals, learn about volunteer and foster opportunities. 360-387-1902. See adoptable animals at camanoanimalshelter.org.
Scare and share: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m. Ghouls and goblins will be roaming a Trunk or Treat event in Grocery Outlet’s parking lot at 26905 92nd Ave NW, Stanwood.
Get your ghost on: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m. Halloween Party and Haunted House at the Vista Fire Station, 273 N. West Camano Dr., Camano Island. Family fun, kids activities. Wear costumes. Free hot dogs and treats. Prizes. Hosted by CIR, Camano Preparedness Group and Mabana Flames.
Fire Station party: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Camano Preparedness Group hosts a Halloween party at CIFR Station 4, 273 N. West Camano Drive. Enjoy games, tricks and treats. To inquire, contact Rhonda Paulson, 360-387-9923 or rspaulson.rp@gmail.com.
Safe treats: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 31. “No Tricks, Just Treats” event is a safe and warm way for children to trick or treat, well-lit parking, restrooms, No pets. The event offers popcorn, and candy, candy, candy at Cedarhome Baptist Church, 29000 68th Ave NW, Stanwood. To inquire: info@cedarhome.org or 360-629-9771.
Halloween music party: Thursday, Oct. 31 at Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce St., Conway. See conwaymuse.com or call 360-445-3000 for details and tickets.
- Racket Man: 7:30 p.m. Soft rock in the parlor, no cover.
- Party with Mama Dirty Skirt: 8:00 pm in the loft. Costumes, prizes.
Mount Vernon treats and costume contest: 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. Thursday, October 31. Trick or treat on South 1st Street, from Kincaid to Division in downtown Mount Vernon. Afterwards Trick-Or-Treat will be followed by a Lincoln Theatre Costume Contest.
November
Family games: Nov.1, Camano Commons Marketplace is closing late to host a free First Friday activity night with family games and live music from 5-7 p.m. at 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Dorsey Fine Art Studio will offer a coffee and canvas class for all levels of acrylic painting for a small fee.
Books for kids: Saturday, Nov. 2, 1-3 p.m. Marla and Randy Heagle of Windermere Real Estate will run the till during the Shop with a Celebrity fundraiser at Grocery Outlet, 26905 92nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Once a month a local celebrity will work for two hours at a store check stand; 5% of the receipts are donated to Imagination Library, a Stanwood Camano Rotary Club literacy program that provides a book a month to area preschoolers.
Holiday Bazaar: Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stillaguamish Senior Center, 18308 Smokey Point Blvd., Arlington. A wonderful array of vendors with special holiday gifts plus soup, sandwiches, beverages and baked goods.
Aktion e-cycle: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at 27001 94th Drive NW, across from Stanwood Middle School Aktion Club members will accept computers, monitors, TVs and laptops to recycle — no keyboards, printers, music equipment or appliances. Watch for signs. The e-cycle group meets 3:30-4:30 p.m. that day at the Community Resource Center, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood
Visions of 40+ Artists: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2 at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Rd, Camano. Camano Arts Association Premier Collection showcases Camano artists’ diverse visions. Explore and compare their different approaches and visions.
Jazz Forest: 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. Camano Lutheran Church presents Ron Jones and Jazz Forest in concert with a special arrangement of tunes and orchestrations. Donations, $20 suggested, will be accepted for this fundraiser for preservation and maintenance of historical buildings, including Camano’s iconic Lutheran Church where the concert will be held, 850 Heichel Road, Camano.
Stop bleeding: 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Camano Preparedness Group presents “Water Purification & Storage” with Bill Swanders at Camano Library, 848 Sunrise Blvd. Free; stay for dessert and coffee. To inquire contact Rhonda Paulson, 360-387-9923 or rspaulson.rp@gmail.com. For upcoming preparedness programs, visit camanopreparednessgroup.org.
Peace Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Stanwood Community & Senior Center, 7430 276th St. NW, Stanwood. This 14th annual tea luncheon features Debbie Dimitre, who will tell peace tales from around the world and folk tales from different cultures that emphasize loving our neighbors and the Golden Rule. Tickets are $25, reservations are required.; call 360-629-7403
Generator 101: 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Camano Preparedness Group presents “Introduction to Generators & CERT” with Don Thompson, at Camano Library, 848 Sunrise Blvd. Free. To inquire contact Rhonda Paulson, 360-387-9923 or rspaulson.rp@gmail.com. For upcoming preparedness programs, visit camanopreparednessgroup.org.
Free day at park: Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, is the next free day at state parks. Washington offers 12 free days at state parks each year when no Discover Pass is needed for day-use visits by vehicle. Normally, a pass is required for vehicle access: $30 annually or $10 for a one-day permit. Visit parks.state.wa.us/281/Find-a-park.
Ongoing
Layers of art: “Layers” is a show of paintings, collage and sculptures by eight artists. Show runs through Nov. 10 at Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park, Fri-Sat-Sun. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 360-387-2759, matzkefineart.com.
Gunter show: Fridays, 4-7 p.m. “Secrets of the Mount Vernon Culture” exhibition displayed at the firehouse next to the Camano City Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano.
Cassera Gallery: Encaustic artist Anna Mastronardi Novak and legendary NW Coast artist Barry Herem show their work through XXX at Cassera Gallery South, 26915 102nd Dr. NW, Suite 102/103, Stanwood.
Call for vendors: Holiday Craft and Gift Bazaar is accepting vendor registration for the Saturday, Nov. 23, sale at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. The bazaar features locally handmade crafts and gifts. To inquire or register, call 360-387-0222.
Art classes: Stanwood Camano Arts Guild offers art classes at A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood, 360-629-2787. Registration is open for September classes. Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.
Beach 1 Gallery: Jill Whitmore fused glass and multimedia work is showing in the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. The show runs daily, all month, during clubhouse hours. To inquire, call 360-387-1655.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.