Ongoing
Small works: Now through Jan. 11. “Honey, I Shrunk the Art” with 250+ pieces of glass, sculptures and paintings by 40 artists at Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. See matzkefineart.com.
Gunter show: Fridays, 4-7 p.m. “Secrets of the Mount Vernon Culture” exhibition displayed at the firehouse next to the Camano Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island.
Beach 1 Gallery: 5-8 p.m. Jan 3. First Friday art reception for Dru Duffy is in the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. The show runs daily during clubhouse hours. To inquire, call 360-387-1655. Frankie Koger’s work will be displayed through December.
Cassera Gallery: The gallery celebrates its first anniversary with 16 local artists in a group show through Jan. 4. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday- Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Cassera Gallery South, 26915 102nd Dr. NW, Stanwood.
Art classes: Stanwood Camano Arts Guild offers art classes at A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood, 360-629-2787. Registration is open for 2020 classes. Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.
Pub 282: Live entertainment is featured at Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive in Camano Plaza. Find details at pub282.com or call 360-926-8960.
• Band of Uncles: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27. Country-Folk-Rock-Americana.
• Joe Cook: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28. Blues.
Loco Billy’s: Live music, dancing and weekly jam/open mic are featured at the Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Big dance floor, free pool. See locobillys.com or call 425-737-5144 for details and tickets.
• Tightwad Thursday: Dec 26. Cookie & the Cutters host a jam/open mic at 8 p.m.
• Dance Friday: Dec. 27. Dance, free, from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Country dance lessons, 8-9 p.m. $5.
• Two bands: Saturday,Dec. 28. Cookie & the Cutters start at 9 p.m. Me and Mae starts at 10 p.m. Cover is $8.
• New Year’s Eve Bash: Tuesday, Dec. 31. Harvey Creek plays 8:30 p.m. Party includes dancing, buffet, midnight champagne toast and party favors. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Find details at locobillys.com.
Winterfest events: Cama Beach State Park activities run each Saturday in December. Hunt for a handblown glass ball all day Saturdays. Events are open to all ages, except gingerbread house and wreath and swag crafting on Dec. 7. See details at camabeachfoundation.org/winterfest.
Dec. 28:
2:30 to 4 p.m. Sarvey Raptor Program
6 to 9 p.m. The Waverly Brothers, Appetizer plates and adult beverages offered by Cama Beach Café.
Dec. 29:
2-3 p.m. Santa and Sparky Fire Truck food drive
Community MessiahSing: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29. An orchestra will accompany this free community sing-along concert at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, 1318 SR 532, Camano Island. All ages and abilities are welcome. Sing or sit back and listen. A freewill offering will be taken to support refugee communities. The 90-minute concert be followed by a light reception. For details, call 360-629-3969.
New Year’s Eve Dance with Camano Junction: 8 p.m. to midnight, Tuesday, December 31. Tickets sold at the door: $25 each, student $15. Champagne or non-alcoholic toast provided. Free dance lessons 30 minutes before band begins at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island.
January 2020
Polar plunge: The tenth annual Polar Plunge will begin at noon on New Year’s Day with an icy dip in Puget Sound. Meet at noon at Forte MDA, 1095 Essex St. A-1, Camano Island, and walk to Utsalady Beach and help tidy up the shoreline. Then plunge in for a thrilling, chilling dip or cheer on those who do. Bring a towel and protective footwear. Afterwards warm up with chili, cornbread, hot drinks and friends at Forte Studio 360-572-9262.
Family games: 5-7 p.m. Jan. 3. Camano Commons Marketplace closes late to host a free First Friday activity night with family games and live music at 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Dorsey Fine Art Studio will offer a coffee and canvas class for all levels of acrylic painting for a small fee.
Aktion e-cycle: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at 27001 94th Drive NW, across from Stanwood Middle School Aktion Club members will accept computers, monitors, TVs and laptops to recycle — no keyboards, printers, music equipment or appliances. Watch for signs. The e-cycle group meets 3:30-4:30 p.m. that day at the Community Resource Center, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
Winter-Spring Walks: Friends of Camano Island Parks offers guided public walks the first Saturday of each month through June. Walks start at 9:50 a.m. and end by noon, rain or shine. Snow or extremely high winds will cancel walks. Wear appropriate clothes and sturdy shoes or boots. The pace is moderate and adjusted for youngsters and adults. Learn the unique features of each park. No dogs are allowed. Visit friendsofcamanoislandparks.org.
• Camano Island State Park: Saturday, Jan. 4. Meet at the picnic shelter near the boat ramp. The walk includes two steep sections, but the rest of the walk is fairly level. The 2.6-mile hike features excellent views of Saratoga Passage and Elger Bay, including a walk through a beautiful fern grotto and ravine.
Helping neighbors: 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. Gimme Shelter, a Solidarity Shindig, will be raising funds for a shelter for refugee women and children in Tijuana, Mexico, where Camano resident Meg Hozack travels to volunteer. “The intention of our event is to raise friends as much as it is to raise funds,” she said.This festive event features Loteria, or Mexican bingo, and music with bluesman Nick Vigarino, Sky Colony and Los Solecitos Mexican Folk Dance Group. Seattle DJ, John Maynard, serves as emcee and art auctioneer. A taco truck will be on hand. Event is at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. 1st Street, Mount Vernon.
Writers gather: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 9. Lit Lab resumes meeting at The Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce Street, Conway, now in the front room. Bring a short, upbeat piece of writing of any genre to share.
