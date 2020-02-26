Feb. 18-24
Pub 282: Live entertainment is featured at Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive in Camano Plaza. pub282.com or 360-926-8960
- Comedy: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. Rod Long
- Trivia: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26
- Karaoke: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27
- Funky Rumpus: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. R&B, blues reggae
- New Venture: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Acoustic popular music
Loco Billy’s: Live music, dancing and weekly jam/open mic at 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Big dance floor, free pool. locobillys.com or 425-737-5144
- Jam/Open mic: Thursday, Feb. 27. Free, 8 p.m.
- Dance: Friday, Feb. 28. Free, 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Country dance lessons, 8 p.m. $5
- Dance: Saturday, Feb. 29. Free, 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Line dance lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 25- March 3
Inspirational Splatter Art: 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26. Students in 6-12 grade create art with a twist. Community Resource Center, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood; 360-629-5257
Septic field landscaping: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb 26. Sound Water Stewards present Scott Chase speaking about landscaping choices that can protect your septic tank and drain field. This free talk covers basic septic system and drain field maintenance. Camano Library.
Children's films: Feb. 27-March 8. Children’s Film Festival Seattle is cinematic extravaganza at Northwest Film Forum, 1515 12th Ave., Seattle on Capitol Hill. Showing 175 films from 47 countries plus hands-on workshops. childrensfilmfestivalseattle.org
Creative Writing for Teens: 4-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. For ages 11-18. Stanwood Library; 360-629-3132; sno-isle.org
Ride to women’s show: Saturday, Feb. 29. Spend a day of spirit and style at NW Women’s Show in Tacoma and leave the driving to Stanwood Community and Senior Center, $70 for transportation and admission. Register at stanwoodseniorcenter.org/trips
Sun fun: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Find out about sunspots, solar flares and coronal mass ejections. Camano Library; 360-387-5150; sno-isle.org
Living on an Island: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 1. This free open house invites people to learn “Camano 101” from 16 local organizations about Camano Island’s public beaches and parks, how to enjoy and protect our island and find volunteer opportunities. Refreshments. Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road; 360-639-4608 or jerilyn.ritzman@wsu.edu.
Salish Sea Early Music series: Sunday, March 1 and Tuesday, March 3. Pianist and harpsichordist Hans-Jürgen Schnoor from Lubeck, Germany and cellist and viola da gambist Susie Napper from Montreal for two programs in La Conner and Conway.
- 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1. Celebrate Beethoven’s 250th birthday with Schnoor’s performance of sonatas from 1820 on a copy of one of the finest pianos from Beethoven's lifetime. Jeffrey Cohan joins in on an eight-keyed flute made in 1820 with variations on folk songs composed in 1819. Email salishseafestival@aol.com for address in La Conner; seating is limited.
- 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. A musical portrayal of the travels of Charles Burney in 1770 features cellist Napper, harpsichordist Schnoor and one-keyed baroque flutist Cohan. Donation of $15-$25 is suggested at Fir-Conway Lutheran Church at 18101 Fir Island Road, Conway. salishseafestival.org/skagit or 360-445-5396
All about bats: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2. Meg Lunnum, wildlife rehabilitator specializing in bats, will speak at Sound Water Stewards’ meeting at Cama Center, at Cama Beach State Park. Free, but a Discover Pass is required to park. soundwaterstewards.org
Origami Cool Zone: 3-5 p.m. Tue, March 3. Materials are provided for all ages to fold a ninja star that transforms from a smooth disc to an eight-pointed star. Stanwood Library; 360-629-3132; sno-isle.org
March 4-8
Cycle group: Noon, Wednesday, March 4. Lawrence Baum and Gene Baker will use their cycle experience to lead local rides starting March 4. Meet at the YMCA to sign in and carpool. Bring regular ID, bicycle, helmet, water and snacks. camanosail@camano.net or genebaker1941@gmail.com
Internet for Beginners: 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. Register to learn the basics in this hands-on adult class. Camano Library; 360-387-5150; sno-isle.org
Cassera Gallery: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, March 5, opening reception for artist Barbara Silverman Summers. Show runs through March 27 at Cassera Gallery South, 26915 102nd Dr. NW, Stanwood.
Dancing with Suzie: 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, March 5 – April 23. Suzie Gaffney’s eight-week dance class of fitness, dance and creativity explores movement combinations with various music. For all skill levels, ages 14 to 100. Cost is $5 per session or $30 for the series, drop-ins welcome. camanoschoolhouse.com. Camano City Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road; 425-399-0923
Beach 1 Gallery: 5-7 p.m. March 6. First Friday art reception for the Friday Girls who meet at the clubhouse to make art — Marjorie Ridley, Sherri Hall, Linda Boyd, Jan Morris. Beach 1 Gallery celebrates its first birthday with cake. Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. Show runs daily during clubhouse hours. 360-387-1655
The Paperboys: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6. Canadian band plays a blend of country-folkceltic-bluegrass-rock with a bit of traditional Mexican music. McIntyre Hall, 2501 East College Way, Mount Vernon; 866-624-6897; mcintyrehall.org
Barn Fire Safety: 9:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 7. This workshop covers risk reduction, improved access for helpers and emergency workers and getting animals to safety. It’s presented by Adam Farnham, forensic engineer and horse owner, and Michael Hipp, Snohomish Conservation District farm planner. Camano Multipurpose Center, 141 East Camano Drive. Register at snocd.org/barnfire or srocero@snohomishcd.org; 425-377-7025.
Winter-Spring Walks: Friends of Camano Island Parks offers guided public walks the first Saturday of each month through June. Walks start at 9:50 a.m. and end by noon, rain or shine. Snow or extremely high winds will cancel. Wear sturdy shoes. No dogs. friendsofcamanoislandparks.org
- Cama Beach State Park to Camano Island State Park: Saturday, March 7. Park at the intersection of Ivy Road and Dry Lake Road for this 3.5-mile downhill hike, following trails through two state parks. A shuttle will return drivers to parking.
Let’s Have a Playdate: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7. This musical adventure goes on three playdates: a friend’s house, the park and a concert. Kids will bounce, march and sing along to the music of Brahms accompanied by a woodwind quartet. Infants in arms are free. Tickets are $10 each; on Eventbrite.com or at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road; 360-387-0222.
Women’s Work Productions: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7. For Women’s History month, preview “Carried by the Current,” an award-winning play about the Women's Commonwealth of Belton, Texas. In 1866, in a bid for independence, these women built and ran The Central Hotel and changed the perception of women's role in society. Refreshments. Suggested $10 donation for the preservation of historic buildings. Camano City Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano; 425-399-0923
Vintage Watercolorists: 3-5 p.m. Saturday, March 7, is the opening reception for the Jack Dorsey 3rd Invitational Show of six celebrated Washington watercolorists. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 7, 14, 21. This year’s group includes John Ebner, Carla O'Connor, Joan Pinney, Joan Reeves, Tony Turpin and Jack Dorsey. Sunnyshore Studio, 2803 S. East Camano Drive, Camano; 317-209-6768
Funds for youth: 6 p.m. March 7. A fundraiser dinner, dessert dash and auction to benefit Stilly Valley Youth Dynamics’s programs, serving youth and young adults in Stanwood, Arlington and Darrington through two drop-in centers: The Spot and The Mud Hut, open after school and on Saturday nights. will be held at Arlington Free Methodist Church. Music with Brian Lake. Free childcare. Tickets are $25 each or a table of eight for $175 at bit.ly/YDDiscover2020 or at the door. 360-435-0170 or jronhaar@yd.org
Knitting, yoga and lunch: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8. “On a Lark” colorwork knitting workshop includes instruction for Twisted German Cast On, Stranded Colorwork Knitting and Kitchener Grafting Stitch. Cost is $95. Pick Ravelry.com pattern: Moonwake Cowl by Andrea Mowry or Peavine Hat by Gudrun Johnson (not included in the workshop fee). Register by March 2 at camanoschoolhouse.com. Information: 928-814-9209 or Onalark2017@gmail.com
Historic storms: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 8. Lectures at the Floyd presents: “Storm Warning: Historic Weather in the Evergreen State.” Humanities Washington speaker Felix Banel explores our region’s darkest weather days and most infamous storms and how they revive our shared humanity. Sponsored by Stanwood Area Historical Society and Stanwood Library at Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood.
March 10-16
Come together: 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, March 13. Enjoy favorite Beatles hits at the Come Together benefit concert with the Lonely Hearts Club on at Floral Hall, 802 E. Mukilteo Blvd., Everett. Tickets are $10 online, by calling 425-257-8300 ext. 2, or at the door. everettwa.gov/lonelyhearts
Heads up: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Stanwood Coin Club’s 59th Annual Show and Sale offers free appraisals, hourly drawings. Beginners and experienced collectors buy, sell, trade and learn. Food is available. Free admission, donations accepted for the food bank. Stanwood Senior Center, 7430 276th St. NW, Stanwood
Women painters: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Meet the artists at a gala reception for “Present Tense” exhibit to celebrate Woman Painters of Washington’s 90th anniversary. Show runs through April 12. Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island; 360-387-2759; matzkefineart.com/current-show
St. Patrick’s dance: 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. South End String Band plays for a St. Patrick’s Day Dance that features leprechauns, appetizers and a no-host bar. Get $20 tickets at eventbrite.com, Camano Center or at the door. 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island; 360-387-0222
Bingo a-gogo: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 21. Dress up and represent your favorite decade at "Not Your Ordinary Decades Bingo." Games begin at 7 p.m. Contact the center for seating reservations, which are held until 6:45 p.m. Pay at the door: $16 for 10 games of bingo — cash or check. The disco lounge and bar takes credit/debit cards. Raffle and cash prizes. Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road; 360-387-0222
Stop the Bleed: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 21. Robert Mitchell of the Disaster Medicine Project will present a Stop the Bleed course at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 27201 99th Ave. NW, Stanwood. Learn how to act quickly during accidents to stop critical bleeding. Register: nelsonimp@msn.com
Jovino Santos Neto Trio: 7 p.m. March 25. Jovino’s music blends contemporary harmonies and improvisations with a rich variety of Brazilian rhythmic languages. The trio includes Jovino Santos Neto on piano, flute, melodica and percussion, with bassist Tim Carey and percussionist Jeff Busch. Tickets: $20 on eventbrite.com and Camano Center; 606 Arrowhead Road; 360-387-0222
Call to artists: March 21 deadline. Stanwood-Camano Arts Guild and the Guilded Gallery are calling for entries for a juried show open to all artists in the region. The show runs April 25 to June 18. Information: The Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood, or stanwoodcamanoart.com/guild; click the graphic.
Call to vendors: The 12th Annual Women’s Expo is accepting vendor applications for April 25 event. The event is an opportunity for women to learn about products, programs, and services, with beauty, food, and fitness demos. Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road; 360-387-0222
Ongoing
Gunter show: Fridays, 4-7 p.m. “Secrets of the Mount Vernon Culture” exhibition displayed at the firehouse next to the Camano Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island.
Beach 1 Gallery: Impressionist oil painter Linda Demetre’s art show runs daily in February during clubhouse hours at the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. 360-387-1655
