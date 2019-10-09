Oct. 10-12
OktoberFest: Thursday, Oct. 10, 3-6 p.m. in the Cardinal Center at Skagit Valley College, Mount Vernon. Cardinal Craft Brew tastings will be paired with small plates prepared by SVC Culinary Arts student chefs. Enjoy brats, spätzle, apple strudel, and more. Cardinal Craft beers will be on tap. This family friendly event is free, with $2 tasting tickets sold at the door. Attendees must bring identification to be served alcohol.
Loco Billy’s: Live music, dancing and weekly jam/open mic are featured at the Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Big dance floor, free pool. See locobillys.com or call 425-737-5144 for details and tickets.
- Tightwad Thursday: Oct. 10. Loco Billy’s hosts a jam at 8 p.m. Play, sing, dance.
- Dance Friday: Oct. 11. Dance, no cover, from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Country dance lessons, 8-9 p.m. $5, many dance styles, singles or couples,
- Saturday Stomp: Oct. 12. Megs McLean at 9 p.m. Cover: $8 includes dance lessons at 7:30 p.m.
Conway Muse: Live music is offered Thursdays through Saturdays in two venues at 18444 Spruce St., Conway. See conwaymuse.com or call 360-445-3000 for details and tickets.
- Fru Skagerrak: Thursday, Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m. Norwegian folk trio.
- Double Duo MuseBird Cafe: Friday, Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. Songwriters in the parlor.
- Prozac Mountain Boys: Friday, Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. Bluegrass in the loft.\
- • E Pruitt, Realife and Ferral Anthem: Saturday, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m. Songwriters in the parlor.
- MoJo Cannon Band and the 13th St Horns: Saturday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m. R&B and blues in the loft.
Sunnyshore show: Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jed Dorsey’s one-man show, “Radiant Landscapes,” will on display at Sunnyshore Gallery, 2803 S. East Camano Drive, Camano Island.
Prime rib dinner: Saturday, Oct. 12, 4 p.m. until food is gone at American Legion Post 92, 26921 88th Ave. NW, Stanwood. Public dinner of prime rib, salad, steamed veggies, baked potato, rolls and dessert. Cost is $18 adults and $7 to age 12. Proceeds benefit Post activities. Call 360-629-2851 to inquire.
Holidays on the way: Oct. 11-12.2nd Chance Thrift Shop’s Annual Everything Christmas Sale Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Call for details, 360-629-6142.
Stop bleeding: Saturday, Oct. 12, Camano Preparedness Group presents “Stop the Bleeding,” to help others during an emergency, 10 a.m. to noon in the Camano Island Library, 848 Sunrise Blvd. Free; stay for dessert and coffee. To inquire contact Rhonda Paulson, 360-387-9923 or rspaulson.rp@gmail.com. For upcoming preparedness programs, visit camanopreparednessgroup.org.
Spirit of Love, a Musical Exploration: Saturday, Oct. 12, 7-9 p.m. Joy Shepard Baldridge and Dan Munko are accompanied by pianist Andy Carr in a performance of duets and solos from the worlds of musical theatre, classical crossover, and popular classical music. Reserve tickets, $20, at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island or by phone: 360-387-0222.
Oct 16-20
Native bees: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 7-9 p.m. Camano Wildlife Habitat Project hosts Kathryn Lindsay presenting “Native Bees,” in the blue Island County Multipurpose Center, 141 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Free for all ages, courtesy Friends of Camano Island Parks. For information, call 360-387-2236, visit camanowildlifehabitat.org or email camanowildlifehabitat@gmail.com.
Entre Mundos Jazz Quarteto: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m. EntreMundos Quarteto is a high-energy, infectiously joyful band that infuses traditional Brazilian music with jazz, funk, soul and world influences. Reserve tickets, $20, at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island or by phone: 360-387-0222.
Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills: Thursday, Oct. 17, 10:17 a.m. Millions of people worldwide will practice how to “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” at on during Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills. Families, businesses and organization can learn how to be prepared to survive and recover quickly from big earthquakes wherever they live, work, or travel. Learn tips on how to get “2 Weeks Ready” and make emergency kits. Those who can’t hold a drill on Oct. 17 can select another day when registering. Visit shakeout.org/washington to learn more and register.
Nordic Fair: Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Daughters of Norway, Ingeborg Lodge 43, brings its annual Nordic Fair with Scandinavian food, vendors, crafts, baked goods, art and history to the Stillaguamish Grange Hall, 6521 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a holiday picture taken with the Norwegian Nisse, a special Scandinavian tradition. Lunch features open-faced sandwiches, split pea soup and desserts, including rømmegrøt, fruktsoppa and pie. In keeping with the Scandinavian tradition of Velkommen, coffee and tea will be available, along with plenty of space to sit and visit with neighbors or make new friends.
Dessert social: Saturday, Oct. 19, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Viking Hall in Silvana will hold an open house and dessert social with homemade goodies to raise funds and volunteers to keep the hall a vital part of the community. They will hold raffles of gift baskets. Organizers invite all to drop by and see the hall’s improvements to the hall, 1331 Pioneer Hwy, Stanwood. 360-631-9050.
Not Your Ordinary Halloween Bingo: Saturday, Oct. 19, with Sylvia O’Stayformore. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and games begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com or at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island or by phone: 360-387-0222. Costumes are encouraged. Bingo cards sold at the door: $16 for 10 games, cash and checks only for bingo cards. Credit cards accepted for food and drink. Cash prizes.
Talkin’ turkey: Sunday, Oct. 20, 11:30 a.m to 3 p.m. Utsalady Ladies Aid turkey dinner includes turkey, dressing, potatoes, gravy, vegetables, rolls and homemade pie for dessert at the Utsalady Ladies Aid building, 78 Utsalady Road, Camano Island. Meal costs $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-10, free for kids under 5. Carryout available.
Hors d’oeuvres & History: Sunday, Oct. 20, Old Camano Barns Slide Show. In this series by Stanwood Area Historical Society, speaker Jerry Magelssen presents the results of photographing area barns for many decades, which include many barns that are no longer standing. The presentation runs 4-6 p.m. in the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood; 360-629-6110 or sahs-fncc.org. Program is free, but donations are accepted.
Ongoing
Cassera Gallery South: Tue-Fri Until Oct. 17 12-4 p.m. Ancient Visions by Marcia K. Moore. Show runs in gallery, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Stanwood.
Gunter show: Fridays, 4-7 p.m. “Secrets of the Mount Vernon Culture” exhibition at the firehouse next to the Camano Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island.
Beach 1 Gallery: Philip Laneis’s watercolor, oils and pencil work is displayed daily all month in the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. To inquire, call 360-387-1655.
Call for vendors: Holiday Craft and Gift Bazaar is accepting vendor registration for the Saturday, Nov. 23, sale at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. The bazaar features locally handmade crafts and gifts. To inquire or register, call 360-387-0222.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.