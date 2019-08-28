Aug. 30-31
South-end pancakes: Saturday, Aug. 31, choose pancakes, French toast, biscuits and gravy – or a combination – for breakfast, 8-11 a.m. in the South Camano Grange, 2227 S. Camano Drive, Camano Island. Call 360-629-3276 to inquire.
Car & motorcycle show: Saturday, Aug. 31, check out the Community Car & Motorcycle Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Stanwood Senior Center, 7430 267th St. NW. Kids’ pedal car class, food, music and prizes, too. See muscle and stock cars, street and hot rods, motorcycles, trucks and off-road vehicles. Free to spectators. Vehicle registration costs $15 advance, $20 day of. Stanwoodseniorcenter.org or 360-629-7403.
Makers & Growers Market: Saturday, Aug. 31. Friends and neighbors offer homemade and homegrown products 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stevens Homestead LLC, 30709 68th Ave. NW, in north Stanwood. Tour a small farm and meet alpacas, sheep, chickens and bunnies or visit the farmstand. Visit stevenshomestead.com.
Trunk sale: Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, Grocery Outlet will host a community trunk sale noon-5 p.m. at the store, 26905 92nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Sell items out of your car’s trunk or truck bed or bring a folding table. Email stanwood@groceryoutlet.com to participate.
Sept. 4-8
Save money: Financial Peace University presents workshops on using Biblical principles for financial management, 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 5-Oct. 31, in Stanwood. Learn how to get out of debt in baby steps and take control of your money, how to budget and save. Contact Patti Connolly, 425-766-1630 or patticonnolly@me.com or register at Financial Peace University at FPU.com/1097409.
Family games: Sept. 6, Camano Commons Marketplace is closing late to host a free First Friday activity night with family games and live music from 5-7 p.m. at 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Dorsey Fine Art Studio will offer a coffee and canvas class for all levels of acrylic painting for a small fee.
Books for kids: Saturday, Sept. 7, Grocery Outlet will host the first Shop With a Celebrity fundraiser 1-3 p.m. at the store, 26905 92nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Once a month a local celebrity will work for two hours at a store check stand; 5% of the receipts will be donated to Imagination Library, a Stanwood Camano Rotary Club literacy program that provides a book a month to area preschoolers. Mayor Leonard Kelley has volunteered as the first celebrity checker.
Aktion e-cycle: Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 27001 94th Drive NW, across from Stanwood Middle School Aktion Club members will accept computers, monitors, TVs and laptops to recycle — no keyboards, printers, music equipment or appliances. Watch for signs. The e-cycle group meets 3:30-4:30 p.m. that day at the Community Resource Center, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
Sept. 11-15
Parks work party: Join a work party with Friends of Camano Island Parks. Meet every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Camano Island State Park ranger office. Bring lunch; beverage and dessert are provided. Learn about FOCIP at friendsofcamanoislandparks.org.
Walk in peace: Wednesday, Sept. 11, take a moment to contemplate during the 9/11 Community Labyrinth Walk, 5-6 p.m. at Stanwood City Hall Park, 10220 270th St. NW. Bring children, friends, neighbors.
Calling 911: Thursday, Sept. 12, Camano Preparedness Group will host Tammy Dennis, 911 dispatch supervisor, with a public presentation on “ICOM 911” at 7 p.m. in the Vista Madrona Fire Station, 273 N. West Camano Drive, Camano Island. Dennis will discuss the information Island County Emergency Services dispatchers need when Camano residents call 911 (and what happens behind the scenes after we call. Stay for dessert and coffee. To inquire, contact Rhonda Paulson, 360-387-9923 or rspaulson.rp@gmail.com.
For upcoming preparedness programs, stop by the CPG booth during the CIFR Open House, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Terry’s Corner Fire Station or visit camanopreparednessgroup.org.
DNA software: Saturday, Sept. 14, Skagit Valley Genealogical Society will host DNA genealogy expert Barbara Johnson presenting a new software program called “DNA Painter: A Cool New Tool for Genealogists” that can help find a common shared ancestor in a DNA match. The meeting runs 1-3 p.m. in the Burlington Public Library, 820 Washington Ave. Visit skagitvalleygenealogy.org or email genealogy0715@gmail.com.
Prime rib dinner: Saturday, Sept. 14, 4 p.m. until food is gone at American Legion Post 92, 26921 88th Ave. NW, Stanwood. Public dinner of prime rib, salad, steamed veggies, baked potato, rolls and dessert. $18 adults and $7 to age 12. Call 360-629-2851 to inquire.
Bazaar vendors: Lost Lake Holiday Bazaar is accepting vendor applications for its Oct. 26 event on Camano Island. Table rent costs $25; deadline is Sept. 15. To inquire call Vicki 360-572-4722.
Sept. 17-29
Bat habitat: Wednesday, Sept. 18, Camano Wildlife Habitat Project hosts Meg Lunnum presenting “Bats,” 7-9 p.m. in the Island County Multipurpose Center, 141 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Free for all ages, courtesy Friends of Camano Island Parks. For information, call 360-387-2236, visit camanowildlifehabitat.org or email camanowildlifehabitat@gmail.com.
Purify water: Saturday, Sept. 21, Camano Preparedness Group is presenting a free “Water Purification and Storage” program with Bill Swander at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in the Camano Island Library, 848 Sunrise Blvd. What will you do if an earthquake contaminate your well water? Stores might run out of bottled water in a matter of hours. Learn how to purify your water in an emergency or disaster situation and how to build your own water filter system for under $100. Free. To inquire, contact Rhonda Paulson – 360-387-9923, rspaulson.rp@gmail.com or Sue Ryan – 760-390-2436, artistsue@yahoo.com. See camanopreparednessgroup.org.
Leadership Day: Monday, Sept. 23, Leadership Snohomish County will hold the annual fundraising Leadership Day breakfast at Angel of the Winds Arena. The nonprofit helps connect and develop community leaders. Visit leadershipsc.org for more information or eventbrite.com to buy tickets. 425-508-5872.
Makers & Growers Market: Saturday, Sept. 28. Friends and neighbors offer homemade and homegrown products 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stevens Homestead LLC, 30709 68th Ave. NW, in north Stanwood. Tour a small farm and meet alpacas, sheep, chickens and bunnies or visit the farmstand. Visit stevenshomestead.com.
South-end pancakes: Saturday, Sept. 28, choose pancakes, French toast, biscuits and gravy – or a combination – for breakfast, 8-11 a.m. in the South Camano Grange, 2227 S. Camano Drive, Camano Island. Call 360-629-3276 to inquire.
October
Camera basics: Saturdays, Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26, Jo Jones offers “DSLR: Camera Basics for Beginners” workshop, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Instruction will cover Digital Single Lens Reflex camera settings, composition, light sources, terminology, black and white and more. Not for point-and-shoot or phone cameras. Cost is $160. Visit the gallery or call 360-629-2787 to sign up.
Stop bleeding: Saturday, Oct. 12, Camano Preparedness Group presents “Stop the Bleeding,” to help others during an emergency, 10 a.m. to noon in the Camano Island Library, 848 Sunrise Blvd. Free; stay for dessert and coffee. To inquire contact Rhonda Paulson, 360-387-9923 or rspaulson.rp@gmail.com. For upcoming preparedness programs, visit camanopreparednessgroup.org.
Native bees: Wednesday, Oct. 16, Camano Wildlife Habitat Project hosts Kathryn Lindsay presenting “Native Bees,” 7-9 p.m. in the blue Island County Multipurpose Center, 141 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Free for all ages, courtesy Friends of Camano Island Parks. For information, call 360-387-2236, visit camanowildlifehabitat.org or email camanowildlifehabitat@gmail.com.
Nordic Fair: Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Daughters of Norway, Ingeborg Lodge 43, brings its annual Nordic Fair with Scandinavian food, vendors, crafts, baked goods, art and history to the Stillaguamish Grange Hall, 6521 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a holiday picture taken with the Norwegian Nisse, a special Scandinavian tradition. Lunch features open-faced sandwiches, split pea soup and desserts, including rømmegrøt, fruktsoppa and pie. Coffee and tea will be available.
Spot the weather: Thursday, Oct. 24, Camano Preparedness Group will host a free National Weather Service presentation on “SkyWarn,” 6-8 p.m. in the Camano Island Library, 848 Sunrise Blvd. Become a weather spotter and learn how to make timely and accurate reports and help meteorologists keep communities safe. Manual can be downloaded at skywarn.org. To inquire, contact Rhonda Paulson – 360-387-9923, rspaulson.rp@gmail.com or Sue Ryan – 760-390-2436, artistsue@yahoo.com.
Ongoing
Farmers markets: Two local markets open to promote the idea of shopping locally with local agricultural producers, food artisans and craftspeople. The markets make fresh local food accessible to all and cultivate long-term economic vitality for the Stanwood and Camano Island communities.
- Camano Commons Farmers Market is open 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 24 at Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
- Stanwood Farmers Market is open 2-6 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 11 in the parking lot west of the Amtrak Station on 271st Street NW, Stanwood.
