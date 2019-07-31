Aug. 1-4
Pioneer Picnic: Thursday, Aug. 1, the Skagit County Pioneer Association Picnic begins at 11:15 a.m. at Pioneer Park in La Conner. Honored guest recognition begins at 12:45 p.m. – the Fisher Family of Burlington as Pioneer Family of the Year; the DeGoede Family, known for Tulip Town, as Pioneer Spirit of Skagit County. The barbecue salmon dinner costs $15, which includes four-day admission to the Skagit Valley Historical Museum.
Loco Billy’s: Live music, dancing and weekly jam/open mic are featured at the Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Big dance floor, free pool. See locobillys.com or call 425-737-5144 for details and tickets.
• Tightwad Thursdays: Aug. 1. Marlin James Band hosts all-genre jam that starts at 8 p.m. Bring instruments and voices or come to dance.
• Dance Fridays: Country dance lessons for all levels, singles or couples, by request at 8 p.m. then dance until 2 a.m. – many dance styles. $5.
• Saturday Stomps: Neon Mustang, Aug. 3, 9 p.m. Dance lessons start at 8 p.m.
Conway Muse: Live music is offered Thursdays through Saturdays in two venues at 18444 Spruce St., Conway. See conwaymuse.com or call 360-445-3000 for details and tickets.
• Open Mic — Music & Words: Aug. 1, 6:30 p.m. Lit Lab open mic with words and/or music. All are welcome.
• Randy Norris & Jeff Nicely: Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m. Blues in the parlor.
• MuseBird Cafe: Aug. 3, 7 p.m. Singer-songwriters Volkert Volkers, JW McClure and Bill Davie in the parlor.
First Friday: Aug. 2, Camano Commons Marketplace is closing late to host a free First Friday activity night with family games and live music from 5-7 p.m. at 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Dorsey Fine Art Studio will offer a coffee and canvas class for all levels of acrylic painting for a small fee.
Esary car show: Saturday, Aug. 3, the 4th annual Keep On Boostin’ Car Show is happening 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Stanwood Cinemas at the Pavilion parking lot, 6996 265th St. NW, Stanwood. Bring a new or old car to show and stay for live music, food, raffles, games and awards. Show parking costs $10; spectators admitted free. Proceeds benefit the Austin Esary Foundation, which promotes suicide awareness and scholarships or grants for students. Visit austinesaryfoundation.com to donate or more information.
Family festival: Saturday, Aug. 3, Jake’s House Church is hosting an outdoor Family Festival, open to all ages 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Legion Memorial Park, 114 N. Olympic Ave., Arlington. The party will offer live music, a picnic on the lawn, animal balloon art, face painting, art projects, and giveaways. Enjoy food trucks and games, including a 22-foot “scream” slide, a 62-foot obstacle course and a dunk tank. Arlington police and fire vehicles are expected to be on display for educational fun and exploration. Everything is free. To inquire, call 360-659-8900.
Boat, car show: Saturday, Aug. 3, the 19th annual La Conner Classic Boat & Car Show is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at La Conner Marina. Afterward, head on over to Music at MoNA, with live music and exhibits, 10:30 to 5 p.m. at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 S. First St. Lovelaconner.com or 360-466-4778.
Swinomish cruises: Sundays in August, Skagit County Historical Museum will host Skagit History Cruises, 1-3 p.m. departing from the La Conner Channel Lodge dock. North route cruises are Aug. 4 and 18; south route cruises are Aug. 11 and 25. Snacks, beverages are available on board or bring a picnic lunch. Tickets cost $39 adults, $19.50 ages 6-17, free to age 6, at whales.com. To inquire, call 360-466-3365.
Aug. 6-11
National Night Out: Tuesday, Aug. 6, all ages can join neighborhood agencies for free activities and food in two locations:
• 6-9 p.m. at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. 360-367-0222. Representatives of 23 agencies will be on hand to showcase or discuss how they benefit the community, such as amateur radio, citizen’s patrol, paramedic and other emergency and support services. Island County Sheriff Rick Felici and other key leaders will speak.
• 6-8 p.m. at the Country Store west parking lot, 27225 90th Ave. NW, Stanwood. Local agencies will offer activities and free food, live music, too. See the Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit and Search and Rescue crews and talk to representatives of assorted community organizations.
National Night Out brings neighbors together to enhance a sense of camaraderie and to help build strong police-community partnerships for safer, more caring places to live and work.
Take flight: Aug. 6-8, the 50th annual Arlington Fly-In happens at Arlington Airport, 18204 59th Ave. NE, featuring airshows, airplane rides, music, a runway movie theater and camping. Other highlights include a beer garden, tank demonstrations, kids activities, drone flying, aviation exhibits, owner and pilot workshops and forums. Airshows, Hot Air Balloon Glow and night drone light shows happen Friday and Saturday evenings. See a short take off and landing demonstration, spot landing contest and flour-bombing contest on Sunday. Find schedule, map, tickets and more at arlingtonflyin.org.
Camano prepares: Thursday, Aug. 8, Camano Preparedness Group will host Dan Wilson with a presentation on Camano Geology at 7 p.m. at the Vista Madrona Fire Station, 273 N. West Camano Drive. Stay for dessert and coffee. To inquire contact Rhonda Paulson, 360-387-9923 or rspaulson.rp@gmail.com. For upcoming preparedness programs, visit camanopreparednessgroup.org or stop by the CPG booth during National Night Out, 5-8 p.m. Aug. 6, or during the Collectors Car Show on Aug. 10, both at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road.
Silvana reunion: Aug. 8, a potluck All Classmates Reunion of Silvana School will begin at noon at Peace Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall in Silvana. Bring food to share. To inquire, call 360-652-7220.
Walk and Talk: Friday, Aug. 9, get to know a county leader during the Stepping Out walking program. Come at 11:15 a.m. for lunch at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Around 12:30 p.m., take a walk and talk with Island County Commissioner Janet St. Clair.
Summer concerts: Saturday, Aug. 10, as part of Stanwood Summer Concerts, The Davanos band plays 4-6 p.m. on the westside bricks of 101st Street NW. City of Stanwood and Stanwood Chamber of Commerce enliven the community and downtown core with free concerts, dancing, beer garden and food truck. The Chris Eger Band plays 4-6 p.m. Aug. 17 on 271st Street NW near the railroad tracks.
Car show & market: Saturday, Aug. 10, visit the 28th annual Collectors Car Show and Outdoor Market happening 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Car show registration is $15 until July 29, then $20. Outdoor market vendor registration is $35, or $45 with a table. To inquire, call 360-387-0222.
Art by the Bay Festival: Sat-Sun, Aug. 10-11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 271st Street NW, between 88th Avenue NW and the tracks. Art, activities, music in downtown Stanwood by the tracks. See accompanying article.
Small Craft Advisory: Sat-Sun, Aug. 10-11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd St., Stanwood.
Stilly pow-wow: Aug. 10-11, join the 5k Fun Run, eat at the salmon bake, see tribal drumming and dancing and listen to live music during the Stillaguamish Festival of the River, 10 a.m. to about 8 p.m. at 20416 Jordan Road, Arlington. Listen to storytellers and see the logging show and wildlife presentation both days. Fun Zone will feature kids’ crafts, zip line, petting zoo and other activities. Stillaguamish Tribe biologists will discuss salmon habitat and water quality during walks along the river. Dogs on a leash are OK. Admission and parking are free. Visit festivaloftheriver.com for more information.
Ice cream social: Sunday, Aug. 11, Camano Lutheran Church will host an Ice Cream Social during its open house, 12:30-4 p.m. at the church, 850 Heichel Road, Camano Island. Stop by for an ice cream sundae or try the giant gumball machine bouncy house for kids, the Marshmallow Golf Contest for adults, or tour the historic church. Free; donations will be accepted.
Aktion e-cycle: Saturday, Aug. 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 27001 94th Drive NW, across from Stanwood Middle School Aktion Club members will accept computers, monitors, TVs and laptops to recycle — no keyboards, printers, music equipment or appliances. Watch for signs. The e-cycle group meets 3:30-4:30 p.m. that day at the Community Resource Center, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
Beach 1 Gallery: Friday Aug. 9. Art reception is 5-8 p.m. with a wood turning demonstration for wood turners Paul Anderson and Ron Cooper. Show includes Duane Hoekstra’s wine barrel art, Valerie Spagnolo’s quilts in the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. The show runs through August. Clubhouse hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. M-W-F; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tu-Th; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat-Sun. To inquire, call 360-387-1655.
Art & sculpture: See sculptures, paintings, glass and more, inside and out, at Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. See matzkefineart.com.
• Fun with Raku: Saturday, Aug. 10. Matzke Gallery offers a 3-hour workshop to glaze, fire and smoke a bowl to take home. Instructor Brian Somme teaches the aggressive clay firing and demonstrates the Raku processes. A handcrafted bowl, brushes and glazes are provided for $50-$75, depending on bowl size. More sessions will be offered: Sept. 21, Oct. 26 and Dec. 7.
• Summer Moments: Show runs through Aug. 11 featuring artists Anne Martin McCool, Stephanie Hargrave, Don Anderson, Patricia Resseguie, Dan Freeman, Kevin Pettelle and Hiroshi Yamano. sculptures are frequently added to the park.
Aug. 13-18
Student art exhibit: Aug. 13-16, see or buy artwork by Stanwood-Camano students in Cassera Galleries inside Designs NW Architects, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Suite 102-103, Stanwood. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday, noon to 4 p.m. A kid-friendly artist reception begins at 5 p.m. Aug. 15. Entry fees go to support Freedom Park at Terry’s Corner on Camano Island.
Cassera Gallery South: Aug. 15-Sept. 10. Artist Todd Horton’s “Decadent Ground: Locality and Remediation” opens with a full moon celebration Thursday, Aug. 15, 5-9 p.m. Gallery is inside Designs NW Architects building, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Stanwood. Regular gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
SHS 1964 reunion: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 16-17. It’s time for the Stanwood High School Class of 1964 55th reunion. Meet up Friday, 6 p.m., at the American Legion Hall, 26921 88th Ave. NW, Stanwood, with no-host, light food. On Saturday, classmates meet at the Stillaguamish Grange Hall, 6521 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. A social gathering, 5-6:15 p.m., is followed at 7:30 with a potluck dinner and public entertainment by Danny Vernon’s illusion of Elvis show. Price is $35. To inquire, contact: Joyce Linn, joycelinn@comcast.net or 360-556-6396, or Janet Sicklesteel, janetsicklesteel@hotmail.com or 360-661-5268.
Kids festival: Saturday, Aug. 17, the first Camano Kids Fest is happening 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. The festival promises a day of fun, free activities and crafts for kids of all ages from. Northwest Animal Adventures offers a presentation and petting zoo at 3:30 p.m. Donations will be accepted to benefit the Freedom Park Association. Sponsors and vendors offering a kid activity are needed soon. See registration details here: forms.gle/fkzVYBpYU5oU8Yui7.
Rockin’ on the Saratoga: Saturday, Aug. 17, 3-4 p.m. at the Camano Island Yacht Club, 129 N. Sunset Drive, Camano Island. Camano Yacht Club invites the public to a membership drive and concert with Jr. Cadillac. Cash beer and wine garden. Admission includes food: $35 advance, $40 at the door; call 360-926-8554.
Midsummer Hoedown: Saturday, Aug. 17, 6-9 p.m. at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Southend String Band plays for a barbecue and dance in the Sundin Room. This down-home block party supports the Center’s programs and services. Tickets cost $35 or $65 per couple; $10 students to age 18 at Eventbrite.com, at the Center or by calling 360-387-0222.
Upcoming
Jazz Forest: Wednesday, Aug. 21, 7-9:15 p.m. at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Emmy and Grammy nominated composer Ron Jones conducts an all-star band, featuring such great soloists as Je Kashiwa, Pete Christlieb, Jared Hall, Susan Pascal, Steve Kirk, Brian Monroney, Bill Anschell. Tickets cost $20 on Eventbrite or at the Center. Free for students with student ID as space allows.
Sock hop: Saturday, Aug. 24, take in the Happy Days Sock Hop, 5-9 p.m. at the South Camano Grange, 2227 S. Camano Drive, Camano Island, and help raise money for needed lighting and building maintenance. Along with games, dancing and music, a raffle and cake walk (bring a dessert!) are planned. A meal of hamburgers and chips for $10 includes a raffle ticket. Beer, wine and other beverages will be available. To inquire about membership, contact Diana Nestor at diananestor@gmail.com.
Free park day: Sunday, Aug. 25, is a free use day denoting the National Park Service birthday in Washington State Parks, when no Discover Pass is needed for day-use visits by vehicle. An annual pass costs $30 ($10 for a one-day permit) and is required for vehicle access on other days. Visit parks.state.wa.us/281/Find-a-park.
Ongoing
Farmers markets: Two local markets open to promote the idea of shopping locally with local agricultural producers, food artisans and craftspeople.
• Camano Commons Farmers Market is open 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 24 at Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
• Stanwood Farmers Market is open 2-6 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 11 in the parking lot west of the Amtrak Station on 271st Street NW, Stanwood.
The markets make fresh local food accessible to all and cultivate long-term economic vitality for the Stanwood and Camano Island communities.
Art classes: Stanwood Camano Arts Guild offers art classes at A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood, 360-629-2787. Registration is open for fall classes. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tues-Sat, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sun.
Register cars now: 28th annual Collectors Car Show and Outdoor Market happens Saturday, Aug. 10, at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Car show registration is $15 until July 29, then $20. Market vendor registration is $35, or $45 with a table. To inquire, call 360-387-0222.
Bazaar vendors: Lost Lake Holiday Bazaar is accepting vendor applications for its Oct. 26 event on Camano Island. Table rent costs $25; deadline is Sept. 15. To inquire call Vicki 360-572-4722.
