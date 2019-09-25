Sept. 28
Free park day: Saturday, Sept. 28 is National Public Lands Day. It’s one of 12 free days at state parks each year when no Discover Pass is needed for day-use visits by vehicle. An annual pass costs $30 ($10 for a one-day permit) and is required for vehicle access on other days. Visit parks.state.wa.us/281/Find-a-park.
Makers & Growers Market: Saturday, Sept. 28,9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friends and neighbors offer homemade and homegrown products at Stevens Homestead LLC, 30709 68th Ave. NW, in north Stanwood. Tour a small farm and meet alpacas, sheep, chickens and bunnies or visit the farmstand. Visit stevenshomestead.com.
South-end pancakes: Saturday, Sept. 28, 8-11 a.m. Choose pancakes, French toast or biscuits and gravy for breakfast in the South Camano Grange, 2227 S. Camano Drive, Camano Island. $9 each or $10 combo, includes eggs and meat sides. Call 360-629-3276 to inquire.
Sea level rise: Saturday, Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon. Learn what local sea level rise projections mean for your community and property, explore local maps and discuss strategies in this workshop with specialists from Washington Sea Grant and the Island County Marine Resources committee. Workshop is in the Vista Madrona Fire Station, 273 N. West Camano Drive, Camano Island. RSVP at surveymonkey.com/r/Z6LVCT2.
Plastic Plant Pot Exchange: Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to noon, on Can Ku Rd, behind CASA. WSU Extension Island County Waste Wise Annual Plastic Plant Pot Exchange gives home gardeners, organizations, and volunteer give to unwanted gardening pots to those who need them. Pots should be 4 inches or larger, with no dirt, tags, or wire. No “pony packs” or flimsy starter pots or trays, please.
Oct. 5
Winter Horsekeeping Farm Tour: Saturday, Oct. 5, 9:30 a.m. to noon. Concerned about keeping your horse happy and healthy during the rainy season? Tour a farm and learn from Snohomish Conservation District farm planners to compost manure, build mud-free paddocks, and get assistance to create a clean, efficient facility on your farm. To inquire, call Kathryn at 425-377-7024. When you sign up, you’ll receive the Silvana farm address.
Pumpkin Projectiles: Saturday, Oct. 5, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate all things fall at Kristoferson Farm, 332 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Pumpkins, games, music, food, beer garden and booths.
Free Microchip Clinic: Saturday, Oct. 5, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Camano Animal Shelter Association will have a free microchip clinic for cats and dogs only at CASA, 198 Can Ku Road, Camano. Unlike collars and tags, microchips can’t be removed and help people locate lost animals. Cats must arrive in a carrier and dogs must be leashed. To inquire, call 360-387-1902.
Powwow: Saturday, October 5, noon into the evening. Skagit Valley College hosts a powwow each year in the Dave DuVall Pavilion. The SVC Powwow includes Native arts and crafts, drummers, dancers, and participants in regalia from across the United States and Canada. Grand Entry at 1and 7 p.m. includes grass dancers, fancy dancers, traditional dancers, and jingle dancers. SVC’s Early Childhood Education program will run a kids’ corner. Admission and parking are free; at the Mount Vernon Campus, 2405 E College Way, Mount Vernon.
Stop bleeding: Saturday, Oct. 12, Camano Preparedness Group presents “Stop the Bleeding,” to help others during an emergency, 10 a.m. to noon in the Camano Island Library, 848 Sunrise Blvd. Free; stay for dessert and coffee. Contact Rhonda Paulson, 360-387-9923 or rspaulson.rp@gmail.com. For upcoming preparedness programs, visit camanopreparednessgroup.org.
Ongoing
Stanwood Farmers Market: open 2-6 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 11 in the parking lot west of the Amtrak Station on 271st Street NW, Stanwood.
Bazaar vendors: Preparations for fall bazaar season are underway. Vendors should sign up soon.
- • Holiday Craft and Gift Bazaar is accepting vendor registration for the Saturday, Nov. 23, sale at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. The bazaar features locally handmade crafts and gifts. To inquire or register, call 360-387-0222.
Pacific NW talent search: Evening with the Hidden Stars organizers are looking for new talent, age 18 and older, throughout the Pacific Northwest. Auditions for all types of acts, except bands, are planned for Oct. 10, 17 and 24. Visit scgrants.org for contest and registration details.
