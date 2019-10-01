Oct. 2-6
Coffee with a Cop: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 9-10 a.m. Chat with Stanwood police over coffee at Starbucks in Stanwood Town Center, 26802 92nd Ave NW, Stanwood.
Loco Billy’s: Live music, dancing and weekly jam/open mic at the Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Big dance floor, free pool. See locobillys.com or call 425-737-5144 for details and tickets.
- Tightwad Thursday: Oct. 3. Loco Billy’s hosts a jam at 8 p.m. Play, sing, dance, free.
- Dance Friday: Oct. 4. Dance, no cover, from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Country dance lessons, 8-9 p.m. $5, many dance styles, singles or couples,
- Saturday Stomp: Oct. 5. Me and Mae at 9 p.m. Cover: $8 includes dance lessons at 7:30 p.m.
Start a Successful Business: Thu, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. in Camano Island Library. This Business Pros teaches the important elements necessary to start a business, including legal state requirements.
Conway Muse: Live music Thu-Sat in two venues at 18444 Spruce St., Conway. See conwaymuse.com or call 360-445-3000 for details and tickets.
- Back Room Lit Lab: Thursday, Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m. Local authors read and discuss their work.
- Nathaniel Talbot: Friday, Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. Folk.
- Randy Norris and Jeff Nicely: Saturday, Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m. Blues.
Beach 1 Gallery: Friday, Oct. 4, at 5-8 p.m. Art reception with Philip Laneis in the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island, 360-387-1655. Laneis works in watercolor, oils and pencil. Show runs all month during daily clubhouse hours.
Family games: Oct. 4, Camano Commons Marketplace is closing late to host a free First Friday activity night with family games and live music from 5-7 p.m. at 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Dorsey Fine Art Studio will offer a coffee and canvas class for all levels of acrylic painting for a small fee
Glassblowing: Sat-Sun, Oct. 5-6, 12-13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pumpkinfest features glassblowing demos in seasonal shapes like pumpkins, black cats and pumpkins at Glass Quest Studio, 31808 West Lake Ketchum Road, Stanwood; 360-629-7005.
Endangered Habitats: Saturday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. to noon in Camano Library. Robert Pelant from the Pacific Rim Institute discusses how one organization is working to restore degraded agricultural land into a healthy and diverse ecosystem.
Matzke art auction: Fri-Sat, Oct. 4-5, at Matzke Fine Art Gallery, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Preview 95 pieces in all media by many artists. People can purchase art at full price or leave an absentee bid; matzke@camano.net or 360-387-2759.
- Auction party: Saturday, Oct. 5. Auction party starts at 4 p.m. with food and drink, live auction at 5 p.m. Auction admission is $25.
Aktion e-cycle: Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 27001 94th Drive NW, across from Stanwood Middle School. Bring computers, monitors, TVs and laptops to recycle — no keyboards, printers, music equipment or appliances. Watch for signs.
Sunnyshore show: Jed Dorsey’s one-man show, “Radiant Landscapes,” Saturdays, Oct. 5 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sunnyshore Gallery, 2803 S. East Camano Drive, Camano Island.
Camano Pumpkin Project: Saturday, Oct. 5, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Celebrate all things fall at Kristoferson Farm, 332 NE Camano Drive, Camano Island. Pumpkins star in this family-friendly event with music, food, beer garden, games, booths and a trebuchets competition sending pumpkins in flight. Music includes Jeremy Abbot, Nick Vigarino and the Joe Cook Blues Band. Tickets are $10 for one day or $15 for two. Kids five and under are free. Proceeds support local charities.
Powwow: Saturday, Oct. 5, noon into the evening. Skagit Valley College hosts a powwow in the Dave DuVall Pavilion that includes Native arts and crafts, drummers, dancers, and participants in regalia from across the U.S. and Canada. Grand Entry at 1 and 7 p.m. includes grass dancers, fancy dancers, traditional dancers, and jingle dancers. SVC will run a kids’ corner. Admission and parking are free; at SVC, 2405 E. College Way, Mount Vernon.
Seals and the Salish Sea: Sat. Oct. 5, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Learn about sharing the shore with seals. Meet at the store at Cama Beach State Park, 1880 S. West Camano Dr., Camano. Discover Pass is needed for parking.
Spooky Saturday Films: Saturdays, Oct. 5, 19; at 4-6 p.m. at Stanwood Library for all ages.
Camera basics: Saturdays, Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26, Jo Jones offers “DSLR: Camera Basics for Beginners” workshop, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Visit the gallery or call 360-629-2787 to sign up.
Smile: Saturday, Oct. 5, 5-7 p.m. is the opening reception for the Stanwood-Camano Arts Guild Premier Photographer’s Show at Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St., Stanwood. Show runs through Oct. 13. Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tue-Sat, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.
Oct. 7-12
Healthy Aging: Monday, Oct. 7, 10 to noon at Stanwood Senior Center. Everett Clinic brings experts to share knowledge: health coaches give senior health talks, an insurance agent answers Medicare questions, a physical therapist demonstrates fall prevention exercises. Drop in for one talk, or stay for the whole day. Free.
Narcan Night: Thu, Oct. 10 at 6-8 p.m. Island County Opioid Outreach Team offers an informal presentation at Camano Library.
Board Game Freeplay: Fri, Oct. 13 at 4-7 p.m. in Stanwood library. Join others in a monthly board game night and solve a mystery, time travel and more. Games and snacks provided.
Only once a year: 2nd Chance Thrift Shop’s Annual Everything Christmas Sale Friday, Oct. 11, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 12, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Call for details, 360-629-6142.
Improv Workshop: Friday, Oct. 11, 6-9 p.m. Matt Smith, improvisational actor and filmmaker from Seattle, will lead a fun, improv workshop for adults at Camano City Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road. Food and drink provide; donations happily accepted towards preservation of the historic 1906 schoolhouse and firehouse. For details, call Tracy Gilroy, 360-969-9094.
Cleaning headstones: Saturday, Oct. 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Camp Fire Leader Raylene Levi hopes to clean all markers in Anderson Cemetery by Veterans Day. She welcomes others to help. She’ll bring soap but can use more buckets and brushes. Contact Levi at betterdaze32@hotmail.com.
Stop the bleeding: Saturday, Oct. 12, Camano Preparedness Group presents “Stop the Bleeding,” to help others during an emergency, 10 a.m. to noon in the Camano Island Library, 848 Sunrise Blvd. Free; stay for dessert and coffee. To inquire contact Rhonda Paulson, 360-387-9923 or rspaulson.rp@gmail.com. For upcoming preparedness programs, visit camanopreparednessgroup.org.
Preservation brunch: Saturday, Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. All are invited to the 7th Annual Heritage Preservation Award Benefit Breakfast at Camano City Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road. Don Hopkins and family will be honored for their dedication to preserving historic structures, including painting the Utsalady Ladies Aid building and Camano City Schoolhouse. Donations are accepted for further preservation work. Make reservations at camanoschoolhouse.com or call Chuck Durland at 360-387-4598.
Spirit of Love, a Musical Exploration: Saturday, Oct. 12, 7-9 p.m. at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road. Tickets at the Center or call 360-387-0222.
Ongoing
Parks work party: Join a work party with Friends of Camano Island Parks. Meet Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. at the Camano Island State Park ranger office. Bring lunch; beverage and dessert are provided. Visit friendsofcamanoislandparks.org.
Stanwood Farmers Market: Fridays through Oct. 11, at 2-6 p.m. in the parking lot west of the Amtrak Station on 271st Street NW, Stanwood.
Cassera Gallery South: Tue-Fri Until Oct. 17 12-4 p.m. Ancient Visions by Marcia K. Moore. Show runs in gallery, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Stanwood.
Gunter show: Fridays, 4-7 p.m. “Secrets of the Mount Vernon Culture” exhibition at the firehouse next to the Camano Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano.
Looking ahead
Camano Center: Get tickets now for two events.
Entre Mundos Jazz Quarteto: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m. at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road. EntreMundos Quarteto is a high-energy, infectiously joyful band that infuses traditional Brazilian music with jazz, funk, soul and world influences. Tickets, $20, at the Center, 360-387-0222 or Eventbrite.com.
Not Your Ordinary Halloween Bingo: Saturday, Oct. 19, with Sylvia O’Stayformore. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Games at 7 p.m. Costumes encouraged but not required.
Evening with the Hidden Stars: Auditions for all types of acts, except bands, held Oct. 10, 17 and 24. Visit scgrants.org for contest and registration details.
Call for vendors: Holiday Craft and Gift Bazaar is accepting vendor registration for the Saturday, Nov. 23, sale at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. The bazaar features locally handmade crafts and gifts. To inquire or register, call 360-387-0222.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.