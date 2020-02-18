Feb. 18-24
Pub 282: Live entertainment is featured at Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive in Camano Plaza. pub282.com or 360-926-8960
- Comedy: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. Michael Harrison
- Trivia: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19
- Karaoke: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20
- Heartstrings: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. Clever originals, twisted covers
- Scratch Daddy: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Country, folk, rock
- Comedy: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, 25. Rob Long
Loco Billy’s: Live music, dancing and weekly jam/open mic at 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Big dance floor, free pool. locobillys.com or 425-737-5144
- Jam/Open mic: Thursday, Feb. 20. Free, 8 p.m.
- Dance: Friday, Feb. 21. Free, 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Country dance lessons, 8 p.m. $5
- Dance: Saturday, Feb. 22. Free, 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Line dance lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Ice cream and cards: 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19. Students in 6-12 grade eat ice cream sundaes and learn how to play Spoons card game. Community Resource Center, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood; 360-629-5257
Firewise Gardening & Habitats: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19. Habitat restoration specialist Kristin Marshall, Snohomish Conservation District, will teach how to reduce risk of wildfire damage to your home and protect backyard wildlife habitat. This free Camano Wildlife program is held in the Island County Multipurpose Center, 141 N. East Camano Drive. 360-387-2236; camanowildlifehabitat.org
Kits for girls: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. Work with Stanwood-Camano Island Days for Girls on first and third Fridays to create hygiene kits for women in Third World countries, enabling girls to stay in school. No sewing skills necessary. Stanwood Camano Island Sewing Space, 8910 Viking Way, behind Stanwood Thai, Viking Village, Stanwood; 425-212-7595
Lego Construction Zone: 3:30-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Stanwood Library. Elementary early learners use imagination to build planes, cars and buildings. Snacks provided. 360-629-3132; sno-isle.org
Fame, the Musical: Feb. 21-March 7. META production brings the highs and lows of students at New York City's illustrious High School for the Performing Arts from 1980-84, packed with drama, hope, music and dance. Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon; lincolntheatre.org; 360-336-8955
Saturday night movie: 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Stanwood Library. “Clueless,” is a contemporary spin on Jane Austen’s book Emma. All ages. 360-629-3132; sno-isle.org
Happy Hour at the Center: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Heavy appetizers and samples of Bluewater Distilling products. Tickets are $35 at Eventbrite.com and at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island; 360-387-0222
Snow Goose Festival: Feb. 22-23. Expert lectures, classes and tours show people why Puget Sound shores and waters are internationally recognized as crucial habitat for birds. This free event has talks, tours and information tables at the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center and across the street at the Camanio Masonic Lodge. No children's activities are planned this year. Registration is required for guided tours, $5 per seat. Information: snowgoosefest.org
Traditional tales: 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Stanwood Library. Tulalip storyteller Lois Landgrebe tells stories of regional birds as part of the Snow Goose Festival. 360-629-3132; sno-isle.org
Lego Robotics: 6-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24. Ages 9-14 learn about building and programming. Community Resource Center, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood; 360-629-5257
Feb. 25- March 3
Inspirational Splatter Art: 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26. Students in 6-12 grade create art with a twist. Community Resource Center, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood; 360-629-5257
Children's films: Feb. 27-March 8. Children’s Film Festival Seattle is cinematic extravaganza at Northwest Film Forum, 1515 12th Ave., Seattle on Capitol Hill. The best and brightest in international films for children will be shown: 175 films from 47 countries, including animation, feature length films, short films, plus hands-on workshops. Films are tailored for youth, families, and educators. childrensfilmfestivalseattle.org
Creative Writing for Teens: 4-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. For ages 11-18. Flex your brains muscles with fun writing exercises. Stanwood Library; 360-629-3132; sno-isle.org
Ride to women’s show: Saturday, Feb. 29. Spend a day of spirit and style at NW Women’s Show in Tacoma and leave the driving to Stanwood Community and Senior Center, $70 for transportation and admission. Register at stanwoodseniorcenter.org/trips
Sun fun: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Find out about sunspots, solar flares and coronal mass ejections. Camano Library; 360-387-5150; sno-isle.org
March 4-8
Origami Cool Zone: 3-5 p.m. Tue, March 3. Materials are provided for all ages to fold a ninja star that transforms from a smooth disc to an 8-pointed star. Stanwood Library; 360-629-3132; sno-isle.org
Internet for Beginners: 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. Register now to learn the basics in this hands-on adult class. Camano Library; 360-387-5150; sno-isle.org
Salish Sea Early Music series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. A musical portrayal of the travels of Charles Burney in 1770 features cellist Susie Napper, harpsichordist Hans-Jürgen Schnoor and one-keyed baroque flutist Jeffrey Cohan. Donation of $15-$25 is suggested at Fir-Conway Lutheran Church at 18101 Fir Island Road, Conway. salishseafestival.org/skagit or 360-445-5396
Cycle group: Noon, Wednesday, March 4. Lawrence Baum and Gene Baker will use their cycle experience to lead local rides starting March 4. This community program meets at the YMCA to sign in and carpool. Bring regular ID, bicycle, helmet, water and snacks. camanosail@camano.net or genebaker1941@gmail.com
Winter-Spring Walks: Friends of Camano Island Parks offers guided public walks the first Saturday of each month through June. Walks start at 9:50 a.m. and end by noon, rain or shine. Snow or extremely high winds will cancel. Wear sturdy shoes. No dogs. friendsofcamanoislandparks.org
- Cama Beach State Park to Camano Island State Park: Saturday, March 7. Park at the intersection of Ivy Road and Dry Lake Road for this 3.5-mile downhill hike, following trails through Cama Beach State Park to the south beach area of Camano Island State Park. A shuttle will return drivers to parking site.
Vintage Watercolorists: 3-5 p.m. Saturday March 7 is the opening reception for the Jack Dorsey 3rd Invitational Show of six celebrated Washington watercolorists. The show is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 7, 14, 21. This year’s group includes John Ebner, Carla O'Connor, Joan Pinney, Joan Reeves, Tony Turpin and Jack Dorsey. Sunnyshore Studio, 2803 S. East Camano Drive, Camano; 317-209-6768
Women’s Work Productions: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7. For Women’s History month, preview “Carried by the Current,” an award-winning play about the Women's Commonwealth of Belton, Texas. In 1866, in a bid for independence, these women sold eggs, butter and cheese, formed a Common Fund, and then started doing the town's laundry. This angered the townspeople, so the women moved in together, built and ran The Central Hotel and changed the perception of women's role in society. Refreshments. Suggested $10 donation toward the preservation of historic buildings. Camano City Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano; 425-399-0923
Historic storms: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 8. Lectures at the Floyd presents: “Storm Warning: Historic Weather in the Evergreen State.” Humanities Washington speaker Felix Banel explores our region’s darkest weather days and most infamous storms and how they revive our shared humanity. Sponsored by Stanwood Area Historical Society and Stanwood Library at Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood.
Women painters: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Meet the artists at a gala reception for “Present Tense” exhibit to celebrate Woman Painters of Washington’s 90th anniversary. Show runs through April 12. Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island; 360-387-2759; matzkefineart.com/current-show
St. Patrick’s dance: 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. South End String Band plays for a St. Patrick’s Day Dance that features leprechauns, appetizers and a no-host bar. Get $20 tickets at eventbrite.com, Camano Center or at the door. 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island; 360-387-0222
Ongoing
Great NW Glass Quest: Through Feb. 23. Businesses and parks throughout Camano and Stanwood hide plastic clue balls. In this free treasure hunt, participants search for clue balls with the hope of winning a hand-blown glass ball. See thegreatnwglassquest.com for rules, registration and updates.
Cassera Gallery: Sculptor, painter, lecturer, inventor and author Joseph Kinnebrew shows a pastiche of surrealism at Cassera Gallery South, 26915 102nd Dr. NW, Stanwood. Show runs through Feb. 21.
Gunter show: Fridays, 4-7 p.m. “Secrets of the Mount Vernon Culture” exhibition displayed at the firehouse next to the Camano Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island.
Beach 1 Gallery: Impressionist oil painter Linda Demetre’s art show runs daily in February during clubhouse hours at the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. 360-387-1655
