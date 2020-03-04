Sign up
Call to artists: March 21 deadline. Stanwood-Camano Arts Guild and the Guilded Gallery are calling for entries for a juried show open to all artists in the region. The show runs April 25 to June 18. Information: The Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood, or stanwoodcamanoart.com/guild.
Call to vendors: The 12th Annual Women’s Expo is accepting vendor applications for the April 25 event. Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road; 360-387-0222
March 3-9
Pub 282: Live entertainment is featured at Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive in Camano Plaza. Information: pub282.com or 360-926-8960
- Comedy: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. Mike Geeter
- Trivia: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4
- Karaoke: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, March 5
- Ireland Woods Band: 7-10 p.m. Friday, March 6.
- Cabbages & Kings: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, March 7.
Loco Billy’s: Live music, dancing and weekly jam/open mic at 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Big dance floor, free pool. locobillys.com or 425-737-5144
- Jam/Open mic: Thursday, March 5. Free, 8 p.m.
- Dance: Friday, March 6. Country dance lessons, 8 p.m. $5
- The Davanos: Saturday, March 7. 8:30 p.m. $8. Rock.
Salish Sea Early Music series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. A musical portrayal of the travels of Charles Burney in 1770 features cello, harpsichord and one-keyed baroque flute. Donation of $15-$25 is suggested at Fir-Conway Lutheran Church at 18101 Fir Island Road, Conway. salishseafestival.org/skagit
Cycle group: Noon, Wednesday, March 4. Lawrence Baum and Gene Baker will lead local. Meet at the YMCA to sign in and carpool. Bring regular ID, bicycle, helmet, water and snacks. camanosail@camano.net or genebaker1941@gmail.com
Internet for Beginners: 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. Register to learn the basics in this hands-on adult class. Camano Library; 360-387-5150; sno-isle.org
Kits for girls: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, March 5 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 6. Work with Stanwood-Camano Island Days for Girls on first and third Fridays to create menstrual hygiene kits for women in Third World countries, enabling girls to stay in school. No sewing skills necessary. Stanwood Camano Island Sewing Space, 8910 Viking Way, behind Stanwood Thai, Viking Village, Stanwood; 425-212-7595
Cassera Gallery: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, March 5, opening reception for artist Barbara Silverman Summers's new work: Remixing Mysticism. Show runs through March 27 at Cassera Gallery South, 26915 102nd Dr. NW, Stanwood. “My paintings are textured by applying many layers of paint and using extensive excavations on the canvas surface. Beginning with color patterns then scraping, revealing and alternating to create harmony and balance from chaos. I have worked to achieve emotional and intellectual meaning through this process to allow the viewer to enter the painting and experience their own interpretation.”
Lit Lab: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5. Lit Lab meets first Thursdays at The Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce Street, Conway. All writers are invited to bring short writings to read. The theme is “Love and Friendship.” $5 suggested donation.
Dancing with Suzie: 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, March 5 – April 23. Suzie Gaffney’s eight-week dance class of fitness, dance and creativity explores movement combinations with various music. For all skill levels, ages 14 to 100. Cost is $5 per session, drop-ins welcome or $30 for the series. camanoschoolhouse.com. Camano City Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road; 425-399-0923
Fame, the Musical: March 5-7. META production brings the highs and lows of students at New York City's illustrious High School for the Performing Arts from 1980-84, packed with drama, hope, music and dance. Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon; lincolntheatre.org; 360-336-8955
Art of photography: Friday, March 6, 5-7 p.m. Opening reception. Hiatt Studios presents the film photography work of Robert Anthony DeFreest. Show runs through March, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday or by appointment. 7430 276th St. NW, Stanwood
Beach 1 Gallery: 5-7 p.m. March 6. First Friday art reception for the Friday Girls who meet at the clubhouse to make art — Marjorie Ridley, Sherri Hall, Linda Boyd, Jan Morris. Beach 1 Gallery celebrates its first birthday with cake. Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. Show runs daily during clubhouse hours. 360-387-1655
Oils and ceramics: 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 6, during the Anacortes Gallery walk is the opening reception for Camano Island artist Susan Cohen Thompson, who will show oil paintings and hand-built ceramics at Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. Show runs to March 31.
Godspell: 7 p.m. March 6, 7, 12-14. Stanwood High School presents its spring musical, Godspell, in the performing arts center. The musical is presented as a series of parables based on the Gospel of Matthew and features the songs “Day by Day” and “Turn Back O Man.” Tickets at the door: $10 adults, $8 students
Barn Fire Safety: 9:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 7. This workshop covers risk reduction, improved access for helpers and emergency workers and getting animals to safety. It’s presented by Adam Farnham, forensic engineer and horse owner, and Michael Hipp, Snohomish Conservation District farm planner. Camano Multipurpose Center, 141 East Camano Drive. Register at snocd.org/barnfire or srocero@snohomishcd.org; 425-377-7025.
Winter-Spring Walks: Friends of Camano Island Parks offers guided public walks the first Saturday of each month through June. Walks start at 9:50 a.m. and end by noon, rain or shine. Snow or extremely high winds will cancel. Wear sturdy shoes. No dogs. friendsofcamanoislandparks.org
- Cama Beach State Park to Camano Island State Park: Saturday, March 7. Park at the intersection of Ivy Road and Dry Lake Road for this 3.5-mile downhill hike, following trails through two state parks. A shuttle will return drivers to parking.
Trucks up close: 10 a.m. to noon March 7. YMCA School Age Care presents Touch-A-Truck at Twin City Elementary, 26211 72nd Ave NW, Stanwood. Suggested donation $10 per family.
Let’s Have a Playdate: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7. This musical adventure goes on three playdates: a friend’s house, the park and a concert. Kids will bounce, march and sing along to the music of Brahms accompanied by a woodwind quartet. Infants in arms are free. Tickets are $10 each; on Eventbrite.com or at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road; 360-387-0222.
Women’s Work Productions: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7. For Women’s History month, preview “Carried by the Current,” an award-winning play about the Women's Commonwealth of Belton, Texas. In 1866, in a bid for independence, these women built and ran The Central Hotel and changed the perception of women's role in society. Refreshments. Suggested $10 donation for the preservation of historic buildings. Camano City Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano; 425-399-0923
Shop with a Celeb: Saturday, March 7, 1-3 p.m. Bob Cole, lawyer, philanthropist and community leader will run the till during the Shop with a Celebrity fundraiser at Grocery Outlet, 26905 92nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Each month a local celebrity works a check stand; 5% of the receipts are donated to Imagination Library, a Stanwood Camano Rotary Club literacy program that provides a book a month to area preschoolers.
Vintage Watercolorists: 3-5 p.m. Saturday, March 7, is the opening reception for the Jack Dorsey 3rd Invitational Show of six celebrated Washington watercolorists. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 7, 14, 21. This year’s group includes John Ebner, Carla O'Connor, Joan Pinney, Joan Reeves, Tony Turpin and Jack Dorsey. Sunnyshore Studio, 2803 S. East Camano Drive, Camano; 317-209-6768
Watercolors: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, is the opening reception for Camano Island artist Bobbie Mueller, who will show her watercolor works, “In My Mind’s Eye” along with Tom Hoffman’s abstract watercolors at Fountainhead Gallery, 6265 W. McGraw St., Seattle. The show runs to March 28.
Funds for youth: 6 p.m. March 7. A fundraiser dinner, dessert dash and auction to benefit Stilly Valley Youth Dynamics’s programs, serving youth and young adults in Stanwood, Arlington and Darrington through two drop-in centers: The Spot and The Mud Hut, open after school and on Saturday nights. will be held at Arlington Free Methodist Church. Music with Brian Lake. Free childcare. Tickets are $25 each or a table of eight for $175 at bit.ly/YDDiscover2020 or at the door. 360-435-0170 or jronhaar@yd.org
Historic storms: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 8. Lectures at the Floyd presents: “Storm Warning: Historic Weather in the Evergreen State.” Humanities Washington speaker Felix Banel explores our region’s darkest weather days and most infamous storms and how they revive our shared humanity. Sponsored by Stanwood Area Historical Society and Stanwood Library at Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood.
Study today’s issues: noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8. “The Ripple Effect of Mental Illness” Panel features a presentation from National Alliance on Mental Illness. Stanwood United Methodist Church hosts weekly forums of social and human interest. It’s open to the public with a free lunch provided. Future topics cover gender, immigrants and white nationalism.
Blood drive on Camano: Bloodworks Northwest will have a mobile bus in Camano Center’s parking lot at 606 Arrowhead Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, March 9. Register at 800-398-7888 or schedule.bloodworksnw.org and enter code 3443.
Warm arctic affects snow geese: 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 9. Russian biologist Vasiliy Baranyuk studies snow geese in their summering grounds in the Russian Arctic. He will present, "Warming in the Arctic: Snow Geese & Other Wildlife of Wrangel Island, Russia," and show stunning photographs. His research includes the effects of climate change on these birds that we and the Russians call "mine." Burlington Community Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave, Burlington; 360-202-0415
March 10-16
Board Game Free Play: 3-6 p.m. Thursday, March 12 in the Stanwood Library meeting room. Join the monthly board game night where you can solve a mystery, travel through time and more. Snacks provided. All ages. 360-629-3132
Come together: 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, March 13. Enjoy favorite Beatles hits at the Come Together benefit concert with the Lonely Hearts Club on at Floral Hall, 802 E. Mukilteo Blvd., Everett. Tickets are $10 online, by calling 425-257-8300 ext. 2, or at the door. everettwa.gov/lonelyhearts
Heads up: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Stanwood Coin Club’s 59th Annual Show and Sale offers free appraisals, hourly drawings. Beginners and experienced collectors buy, sell, trade and learn. Food is available. Free admission, donations accepted for the food bank. Stanwood Senior Center, 7430 276th St. NW, Stanwood
Tech petting zoo: 11 a.m. to noon. Take a self-guided tour of gadgets. Make a fruit and veggie keyboard and a marble-powered computer. Explore Snap Circuit kits and build a Morse Code generator or touch lamp. Program a microcomputer. Camano Library, 360-387-5150
Celebrate Pi Day: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Drop in for fun math activities based on this irrational number. Exercise your brain, create art, play math games and enjoy pi-themed refreshments. Stanwood Library, 360-629-3132
Women painters: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Meet artists at a gala reception for “Present Tense” exhibit to celebrate Woman Painters of Washington’s 90th anniversary. Show runs through April 12. Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island; 360-387-2759; matzkefineart.com/current-show
Study today’s issues: noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15. “The Science of Gender” Linden Jordan, PFLAG Mount Vernon explains the science behind gender identification and how this adds light to understanding transgender. Stanwood United Methodist Church hosts weekly forums of social and human interest. It’s open to the public with a free lunch provided. Future topics cover immigrants and white nationalism.
March 17-23
Kids Explore: 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. Leprechaun Makerspace. Design a leprechaun trap, mix up golden glitter slime and create Celtic knot art in various media. For kids 8 and up. Stanwood Library, 360-629-3132
St. Patrick’s dance: 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. South End String Band plays for a St. Patrick’s Day Dance that features leprechauns, appetizers and a no-host bar. Get $20 tickets at eventbrite.com, Camano Center or at the door. 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island; 360-387-0222
YMCA yard sale: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 20-21. The YMCA Health & Wellness department will hold its annual yard sale in the Community Room. Take items to donate to the YMCA from noon to 6 pm. Thursday, March 19. No electronics.
Lego Construction Zone: 3:30-5 p.m. Friday, March 20. Elementary early learners use imagination to build planes, cars, buildings and whatever you fancy. Snack provided. Stanwood Library, 360-629-3132
The Music Man: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturdays March 20-April 5 Sundays at 2 p.m. Theater Arts Guild presents Meredith Willson's classic, “The Music Man,” with a cast of more than 40 in a full-ensemble stage production with big tap numbers and dance choreography, a barbershop quartet, live orchestra and one of the most famous romances in all of musical theater. Tickets start at $15. Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon; lincolntheatre.org; 360-336-8955
Firearms safety class set: North Whidbey Sportsmen’s Association will offer “NRA Basics of Pistol Shooting” March 20-21 at the NWSA range, 886 Gun Club Road, Oak Harbor. Class is held from 6-9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Class includes safety, skills and attitude necessary for owning and using a pistol safely. Class includes shooting on the NWSA Pistol Range. This basic course helps prepare students for other NRA courses. Cost is $35. Registration: NRAinstructors.org or 360-675-8397
YMCA pancakes: Saturday, March 21, 8-11 a.m. YMCA hosts its annual Pancake Feed fundraiser with pancakes, sausage/bacon, fruit, milk, juice, and coffee. Suggested donation is $5 per person or $20 per family. Proceeds fund many free programs.
Bingo a-gogo: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 21. Dress up and represent your favorite decade at "Not Your Ordinary Decades Bingo." Games begin at 7 p.m. Contact the center for seating reservations, which are held until 6:45 p.m. Pay at the door: $16 for 10 games of bingo — cash or check. The disco lounge and bar takes credit/debit cards. Raffle and cash prizes. Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road; 360-387-0222
Stop the Bleed: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 21. Robert Mitchell of the Disaster Medicine Project will present a Stop the Bleed course at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 27201 99th Ave. NW, Stanwood. Learn how to act quickly during accidents to stop critical bleeding. Registration: nelsonimp@msn.com
Whidbey Camano Land Trust spring work parties: The first Saturday work party of the Whidbey Camano Land Trust will be March 21 at Strawberry Point Preserve on North Whidbey, followed on April 11 at Possession Sound Preserve, south of Clinton. On May 16, the Land Trust will be at Saratoga Woods County Preserve near Langley. All three work parties are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register at wclt.org/get-involved/volunteer or call 360-222-3310.
Study today’s issues: noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 22. “Are Immigrants Welcome Here?” Attorney Carol Edward will speak about current immigration policies and changes needed. Stanwood United Methodist Church hosts weekly forums of social and human interest. It’s open to the public with a free lunch.
March 24-31
Jovino Santos Neto Trio: 7 p.m. March 25. Jovino’s music blends contemporary harmonies and improvisations with a rich variety of Brazilian rhythmic languages. The trio includes Jovino Santos Neto on piano, flute, melodica and percussion, with bassist Tim Carey and percussionist Jeff Busch. Tickets: $20 on eventbrite.com and Camano Center; 606 Arrowhead Road; 360-387-0222
Creative Writing for Teens: 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 27, for ages 11-18. Flex your brains muscles with fun writing exercises. Tea and lemonade provided, at Stanwood Library, 360-629-3132
Glacier Peak and Mt. Baker: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 28. WSU presents “Our Earth, Our Home: Cascade Volcanoes.” The Cascade Range hosts some 4,000 volcanic vents and eruptive styles. Scientists monitor activity and prepare for future eruptions. Camano Library, 360-387-5150
Study today’s issues: noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 29. “The Rise of White Nationalism” – David Neiwert, journalist and author of “Alt-America,” explains how the far right has steadily adopted its outlook and ideas. Stanwood United Methodist Church hosts weekly forums of social and human interest. It’s open to the public with a free lunch.
Ongoing
Gunter show: Fridays, 4-7 p.m. “Secrets of the Mount Vernon Culture” exhibition displayed at the firehouse next to the Camano Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island.
