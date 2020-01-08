Jan. 7-11
Guys & Dolls: Wednesdays-Sundays through Feb. 2, Village Theatre performs this brassy, award-winning musical comedy at the Everett Performing Arts Theater, 2710 Wetmore Avenue, Everett; 425-257-8600. Infamous gamblers, determined missionaries, dancing showgirls and a momentous craps game converge in New York City.
Afterschool programs: Community Resource Center offers programs for kids. To inquire or register for upcoming Teen Class/Workshops please email or call teens@crc-sc.org or call 360-629-5257 ext. 1004. Davis Teen Programs are open to students in 6-12 grade and held at the Community Resource Center, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
- Homework help: Students in grades 4-12 can get free help with homework 2:30-5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Chromebooks are available to use onsite at the Community Resource Center, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
- Ninja stress balls: 2:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8. Hang out and learn how to make stress balls.
- Zentangle Art: 3:30-5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13. Learn to use various shapes and squiggles to create a beautiful picture.
- DYI Hand Warmers: 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Pub 282: Live entertainment is featured at Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive in Camano Plaza. Visit pub282.com or call 360-926-8960.
- Harry Riley: 7-8:30 p.m. today. Finalist in Seattle International Comedy Competition.
- HotRod.Red: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Jan 10. Mix rock’n’ roll, rockabilly, swing, punk and psychobilly.
- False Sense of Security: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan 11. Rock’n’ roll.
- Rod Long: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14. Comedy.
Loco Billy’s: Live music, dancing and weekly jam/open mic are featured at the Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Big dance floor, free pool. Visit locobillys.com or call 425-737-5144.
- Jam/Open mic: 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9.
- Dance: Jan. 10. Free, from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Country dance lessons, 8-9 p.m. $5.
- Megs McLean Band: Saturday, Jan. 11. $8 cover includes line dance lessons at 7:30 p.m. Band at 9 p.m.
STEM talk: 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9. AAUW Stanwood-Camano hosts tech recruiter Janelle Mastain, who covers the changing tech world and career opportunities available to women who pursue degrees in STEM. This free program is in the Camano Island Library meeting room, starting with a social at 12:30 p.m.
Writers gather: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 9. Lit Lab resumes meeting at The Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce Street, Conway, now in the front room. Bring a short, upbeat piece of writing of any genre to share.
Our State Park’s Emergency Resources: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9. Camano Preparedness hosts ranger Jeff Wheeler talking about State Park resources available in an emergency, from tools and fuel to cots and food. Camano Island Preparedness Group meets second Thursdays at the Vista Madrona Fire Station, 273 N. West Camano Drive. Contact Rhonda Paulson at 360-387-9923 or rspaulson.rp@gmail.com. Visit camanopreparednessgroup.org.
Keep animals safe: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at Fire Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW, Stanwood. Byron Wilkes talks about planning to keep pets and livestock safe during emergencies. This free meeting is sponsored by North County Community Emergency Response Team.
Orchid class: 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 11. Orchid grower Harvey Brenneise will discuss how to keep them blooming. Bring problem plants for advice. Class fee: $8. Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road, Mount Vernon, ChristiansonsNursery.com; 360-466-3821.
Prime rib dinner: Saturday, Jan. 11, 4 p.m. until food is gone at American Legion Post 92, 26921 88th Ave. NW, Stanwood. Dinner of prime rib, salad, steamed veggies, baked potato, rolls and dessert. Cost is $18 adults and $7 kids under 12. Proceeds benefit Post activities. Call 360-629-2851.
Small works: 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. Closing party for “Honey, I Shrunk the Art” with glass, sculptures and paintings by 40 artists at Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. See matzkefineart.com.
Looking ahead
Not Your Ordinary Football Bingo: Saturday, Jan. 18, at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games begin at 7 p.m. Call center for reservations, which will be held only until 6:45 p.m. Pay at the door: $16 for 10 games, cash or check only. Cards accepted for food and beverage. Wear Seahawk gear. Tailgate Café and bar open at 6 p.m. Raffle and cash prizes. Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island; 360-387-0222.
Earthquakes and NW faults: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at Camano Center. Learn about our local faults, how to prepare for an earthquake and what to do in the first few minutes of a disaster that could save lives. Visit camanopreparednessgroup.org.
Rug sale: Saturday, Feb. 8, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 2nd Chance Thrift Shop’s annual rug sale at the thrift store, 606 Arrowhead Road Camano Island; 360-629-6142.
Ongoing
Call for artists: Due Jan. 10. Birds of Winter Art Walk in downtown Mount Vernon is looking for artists display bird-themed art in 15 businesses during this Feb. 1 event. Email outreach@mountvernondowntown.org or call 360-336-3801.
Jed Dorsey: "Workshop on Color" held Feb. 4-7 at Sunnyshore Studio, 2803 SE Camano Drive, Camano Island. Register for this painting class at jeddorseyart.com/workshops.
Parks work party: Join a work party with Friends of Camano Island Parks. Meet every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Camano Island State Park ranger office. Bring lunch; beverage and dessert are provided. Visit friendsofcamanoislandparks.org.
Gunter show: Fridays, 4-7 p.m. “Secrets of the Mount Vernon Culture” exhibition displayed at the firehouse next to the Camano Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island.
Art classes: Stanwood Camano Arts Guild offers art classes at A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood, 360-629-2787. Registration is open for the new year. Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.
Beach 1 Gallery: Watercolorist Dru Duffy’s art show runs daily during clubhouse hours in the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. Call 360-387-1655.
