JULY 10-14
Walk and Talk: The Stepping Out walking program at Camano Center gives the public a chance to get to know Island County officials. Come at 11:15 a.m. for lunch at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. After lunch, around 12:30 p.m., take a walk and talk with a leader.
• Wednesday, July 10: Fire Chief Levon Yengoyan
• Friday and Saturday, July 12 and 13: Sheriff Rick Felici
• Friday, July 19: Island County Commissioner Jill Johnson
Pet first aid: Thursday, July 11, the Camano Preparedness Group will host Kelly Hill presenting “Pet Emergency First Aid” at 7 p.m. at the Vista Madrona Fire Station, 273 N. West Camano Drive. Learn from Hill how to help your furry friends when they get hurt. Stay for dessert and coffee. To inquire contact Rhonda Paulson, 360-387-9923 or rspaulson.rp@gmail.com. For upcoming preparedness programs, visit camanopreparednessgroup.org.
Conway Muse: Live music is offered Thursdays through Saturdays in two venues at 18444 Spruce St., Conway. See conwaymuse.com or call 360-445-3000 for details and tickets.
• Stephen Pilolla and Friends: Friday, July 11, 7:30 p.m. Jazz in the parlor.
• Prozac Mountain Boys: Friday, July 12, 7:30 p.m. Bluegrass in the parlor.
• Old Town Tonic: Friday, July 12, 7 p.m. Alternative Rock in the loft.
• MuseBird Cafe: Saturday, July 13, 7:30 p.m. Singer songwriters Amber Sweeney, Donald Kellogg & Eric Robert Kosarot in the parlor.
Cassera Gallery: Curator David Cassera offers fine art in his gallery in Designs NW Architects, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Suite 102-103, Stanwood. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday, noon to 4 p.m.
• Richard Nash: Artist reception is Friday, July 12, 5-9 p.m. Richard Nash is an abstract painter and sculptor. His show runs through Aug. 9 and features his acrylic paintings and corten steel sculptures.
Cama Beach: Cama Beach State Park offers all kinds of family activities during the summer, including science, toy boat building, music and dance. See the calendar at camabeachfoundation.org.
• Tunes on the Beach: Friday, July 12, 8:30-10 p.m. Join the Fret Collective to jam on the beach as the sun sets.
• Family Dance: Saturday, July 13, 7-9 p.m. Kick up your heels and dance with the Fret Collective, no dance experience necessary. A caller teaches the moves for circle, square, and contra dances to traditional tunes. The dance is outdoors, weather permitting, otherwise in the boathouse.
ART OPEN HOUSE: Saturday and Sunday, July 12-13, A Guilded Gallery celebrates seven years of unique and creative gifts of art with an open house art show. Stanwood Camano Arts Guild offers art classes in the adjoining workroom. Join artists for refreshments at 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. To inquire, visit stanwoodcamanoart.com or call 360-629-2787.
Art, music and grapes: Friday-Sunday, July 12-14. Stanwood Camano Arts Festivals presents Summer Arts Jam in the streets of east downtown Stanwood. It’s a weekend of art, music, kids activities, a silent auction plus a beer garden for adults and a root beer garden for kids. More than 80 artists in booths will display their work from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The music stage features popular bands all three days, 2-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. See the music lineup, map and more in the Summer Arts Jam insert in today’s Stanwood Camano News. Parents can bring children to the Kids Discover Art area for activities Friday and Saturday, hosted by the YMCA. KAFE radio 104.1 FM will broadcast a live show 3-5 p.m. Friday and award Amtrak Cascades train tickets. Saturday’s grape-stomping contest at 3 p.m. will feature surprise contestants dressed as iconic music entertainers. Anyone wanting to attend Sip & Paint sessions to learn about painting should register right away. For details, visit artsfestivals.org/festivals/sip-paint.
Pancakes for Meals on Wheels: Saturday, July 13, start your day with pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, fruit and beverage, 8-10 a.m. at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, and shop for bargains at the Community Trunk Sale on site. Breakfast proceeds will support the Meals on Wheels program on Camano Island, which serves residents age 60 or older who cannot leave their home without assistance and are unable to prepare meals themselves. Cost is $7. To inquire, call 360-387-0222 or visit camanocenter.org.
Trunk sale: Saturday, July 13, Camano Center’s Community Trunk Sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Admission is free. A pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. is available to benefit Meals on Wheels. To inquire, call 360-387-0222.
Founder’s Day: Saturday, July 13, help the Stanwood Camano Food Bank and Thrift Store celebrate food bank founder Jeannie Ovenell, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the store, 27030 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. The store is holding a 50% off everything that day. 360-629-2789 or stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org.
Skagit City School Picnic: Sunday, July 14, 1-4 p.m. Help celebrate placing the bell in the cupola at a family picnic with live music and games on Fir Island at Skagit City School, 17508 Moore Road, Mount Vernon. Tickets: $22, $5 to age 10, at the Museum, or call 360-466-3365 or at my360tix.com/events/skagit-city-school-picnic. Kelley’s BBQ will cater lunch. To inquire, call 360-466-3365 or visit skagitcounty.net/museum.
Art & Sculptures: See sculptures, paintings, glass and more, inside and out, at Matze Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays; weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. See matzkefineart.com.
• Fun with Raku: Saturday, July 13. Matzke Gallery offers a 3-hour workshop to glaze, fire and smoke a bowl to take home. A handcrafted bowl, brushes and glazes are provided for $50-$75, depending on bowl size. Four more sessions are offered: Aug. 10, Sept. 21, Oct. 26 and Dec. 7.
• Summer Moments: Show runs through Aug. 11 featuring artists Anne Martin McCool, Stephanie Hargrave, Don Anderson, Patricia Resseguie, Dan Freeman, Kevin Pettelle and Hiroshi Yamano. Sculptures are frequently added to the park.
JULY 17-20
Jazz at the Center: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17. Trish Hatley plays at Camano Center. Tickets, $20, are on sale now at the Center and Eventbrite.com. Free with student ID as space allows. Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Call 360-387-0222 to inquire.
Backyard beavers: Wednesday, July 17, Camano Wildlife Habitat Project hosts Jeff Wheeler, presenting “Beavers in Cama Beach’s Backyard,” 7-9 p.m. in the Island County Multipurpose Center, 141 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Free for all ages, courtesy Friends of Camano Island Parks. Call 360-387-2236, visit camanowildlifehabitat.org or email camanowildlifehabitat@gmail.com.
Stanwood Summer Concerts: Saturday, July 20. Blues Playground plays on the eastside on 271st Street NW, 4-6 p.m. near the railroad tracks. City of Stanwood and Stanwood Chamber of Commerce enliven the community and downtown core with free summer concerts with dancing, beer garden and food.
Enter the parade: The Rotary Club is accepting applications until July 22 for the Aug. 3 Stanwood Camano Rotary Parade. See stanwoodrotary.org, or call 360-722-7811.
Earthquakes & faults: Saturday, July 20, Camano Preparedness Group will present “Earthquakes & the NW Faults,” a free, public home preparedness program, 7-8 p.m. in the Camano Historic Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island. Learn how the Earth works, what makes it shake and the different kinds of earthquakes. Also hear what to expect when a large earthquake occurs in our area — how soon to expect services to resume and how to prepare. Free. To inquire, contact Sue Ryan, KK6SUE@arrl.net, or Rhonda Paulson, 360-387-9923, rspaulson.rp@gmail.com, or visit camanopreparednessgroup.org.
Costume bike ride: Saturday, July 20, is the Seersucker Summer Social ride. Think “Downton Abbey” while leisurely riding a bicycle through the lightly trafficked Skagit flatlands. The bike ride begins at Orange Rainbow & Espresso, 602 First St, La Conner, and meets at Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road, Mount Vernon, for a riddle-themed scavenger hunt. End the day raising a glass of cheer at Hellam’s Vineyard in La Conner. Register at sprocketscience.com/summer-seersucker. To inquire, visit ChristiansonsNursery.com or call 360-466-3821.
Upcoming
Register cars now: 28th Annual Collectors Car Show and Outdoor Market happens Saturday, Aug. 10 at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Car Show registration is $15 until July 29 then $20. Outdoor market vendor registration is $35 or $45 with a table. To inquire, call 360-387-0222.
Swinomish cruises: Sundays in July and August, Skagit County Historical Museum will host Skagit History Cruises, 1-3 p.m. departing from the La Conner Channel Lodge dock. North route cruises are July 7 & 21 and Aug. 4 & 18 with on-board host Carl Molesworth; south route cruises are July 14 & 28 and Aug. 11 & 25 with on-board host Jesse Kennedy. Snacks, beverages available on board or bring a picnic lunch. Tickets cost $39 adults, $19.50 ages 6-17, free to age 6, at whales.com. To inquire, call 360-466-3365.
Community picnic: Friday, July 26, Stanwood United Methodist Church will host the annual Neighborhood BBQ Picnic, 5:30-7:30 p.m. outside the church, 27128 102nd Drive NW, Stanwood. Music, a bouncy house and other activities are planned. Everyone is welcome.
Quilts on the Beach: Saturday, July 27. Cama Beach Quilters hosts an outdoor display of quilted art and sewing activities for all ages, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cama Center at Cama Beach State Park. Quilts and other handmade items will be for sale, along with raffle tickets, $1, for a handmade quilt; the winning ticket will be drawn at the Harvest Festival in October. A Discover Pass is required for parking (one-day pass is $10; annual pass is $30 at the Cama Welcome Center. Call 360-387-1550 or visit discoverpass.wa.gov.
