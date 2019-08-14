Aug. 15-18
Student art exhibit: Thursday, Aug. 15, a kid-friendly artist reception begins at 5 p.m. The show runs Aug. 13-16. See or buy artwork by Stanwood-Camano students in Cassera Galleries inside Designs NW Architects, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Suite 102-103, Stanwood. Regular gallery hours are Tues-Fri, noon to 4 p.m. Entry fees go to support Freedom Park at Terry’s Corner on Camano Island.
Cassera Gallery South: Thursday, Aug. 15, 5-9 p.m. Artist Todd Horton’s “Decadent Ground: Locality and Remediation” opens with a full moon celebration. The show runs Aug. 15-Sept. 10. Gallery is inside Designs NW Architects building, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Stanwood. Gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tues-Fri.
Loco Billy’s: Live music, dancing and weekly jam/open mic are featured at the Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Big dance floor, free pool. See locobillys.com or call 425-737-5144 for details and tickets.
- Tightwad Thursday: Aug. 15. Steve Raible hosts all-genre jam that starts at 8 p.m. Play, sing, dance.
- Dance Friday: Aug. 16. Country dance lessons for all levels, $5, many dance styles, singles or couples, at 8 p.m. Dance until 2 a.m. no cover.
- Saturday Stomp: Megs McLean, Aug. 17, 9 p.m. Dance lessons start at 8 p.m. country Party & Dance, no cover.
Conway Muse: Live music is offered Thursdays through Saturdays in two venues at 18444 Spruce St., Conway. See conwaymuse.com or call 360-445-3000 for details and tickets.
- Paul Klein: Thursday, Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m. Jazz, R&B, blues and classical.
- Woodstock 50th Anniversary Tribute: Friday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m. Live stage “Rockumentary” in the loft.
- Duo Musebird: Friday, Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m. Two singer-songwriter duos, Raveis Kole and Free Harmony in the parlor.
- Great American Trainwreck: Saturday, Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m. Southern Rock, blues and bluegrass in the parlor.
Walk and talk: Friday, Aug. 16, get to know a county leader during the Stepping Out walking program. Come at 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Around 12:30 p.m., take a walk and talk with Jill Johnson, Island County Commissioner for District 2.
SHS 1964 Reunion: Aug. 16-17, Stanwood High School Class of 1964 is holding its 55th reunion. Meet up Friday, 6 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 26921 88th Ave. NW, Stanwood, with no-host, light food. On Saturday, classmates meet at the Stillaguamish Grange Hall, 6521 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. A social gathering, 5-6:15 p.m., will follow at 7:30 with a potluck dinner and public entertainment by Danny Vernon’s illusion of Elvis show. Price is $35. To inquire, contact: Joyce Linn, joycelinn@comcast.net or 360-556-6396, or Janet Sicklesteel, 360-661-5268 or janetsicklesteel@hotmail.com.
Kids festival: Saturday, Aug. 17, the first Camano Kids Fest is happening 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. The festival promises a day of fun, free activities and crafts for kids of all ages. Northwest Animal Adventures offers a presentation and petting zoo at 3:30 p.m. Donations benefit the Freedom Park Association.
CASA Dog Wash: Saturday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Camano Animal Shelter, 198 Can Ku Road (corner of East Camano Drive), Camano Island. A bath costs $8 to $12, and manicures cost an additional fee. Leashes are required. All proceeds benefit the shelter. To inquire, call 360-387-1902.
Junior Cadillac concert: Saturday, Aug. 17, stop by for a public concert with Jr. Cadillac and membership drive, 3-7 p.m. at the Camano Island Yacht Club, 129 N. Sunset Drive, Camano Island. Cash beer and wine garden. Admission includes food, $35 advance, $40 at the door; call 360-926-8554.
Stanwood Summer Concerts: Saturday, Aug. 17, the Chris Eger Band plays 4-6 p.m. in eastside downtown at 271st Street NW near the railroad tracks. City of Stanwood and Stanwood Chamber of Commerce enliven the community and downtown core with free concerts, dancing, beer garden and food truck.
Generators 101: Saturday, Aug. 17, Camano Preparedness Group will host Don Thompson with a presentation on “Intro to Generators” and “CERT” at 3 p.m. in the Camano Island Library. Stay for dessert and coffee. To inquire contact Rhonda Paulson, 360-387-9923 or rspaulson.rp@gmail.com. For upcoming preparedness programs, visit camanopreparednessgroup.org or stop by the CPG booth during the CIFR Open House, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Terry’s Corner Fire Station.
Dems picnic: Sunday, Aug. 18, Camano Island Democrats annual picnic will be held 2-5 p.m. at South Camano Grange. Expected picnic guests are Helen Price Johnson, newly announced state Senate candidate, and other local elected officials. Gary Kanter, Greg Deer, JW McClure, Wayne Lovegrove, Julie Campbell and Mike Hilley will play music. Admission costs $10; children are free. Email camanoislanddemocrats@gmail.com for more information.
Aug. 21-25
Jazz Forest: Wednesday, Aug. 21, Jazz at the Center features Emmy- and Grammy-nominated composer Ron Jones conducting an all-star band, 7-9:15 p.m. at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Soloists Je Kashiwa, Pete Christlieb, Jared Hall, Susan Pascal, Steve Kirk, Brian Monroney and Bill Anschell are featured. Tickets cost $20 on Eventbrite or at the Center. Students are admitted free with student ID as space allows.
Butterfly habitat: Wednesday, Aug. 21, Camano Wildlife Habitat Project hosts Julie McDonald presenting “Butterflies & Garden Habitat,” 7-9 p.m. in the Island County Multipurpose Center, 141 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Free for all ages, courtesy Friends of Camano Island Parks. For information, call 360-387-2236, visit camanowildlifehabitat.org or email camanowildlifehabitat@gmail.com.
SHS 2009 Reunion: Saturday, Aug. 24, Stanwood High School Class of 2009 is holding its 10-year reunion, 4-9 p.m. in the Bonnie Cole Building at the Stanwood Fairgrounds, 6431 Pioneer Highway. Purchase tickets in advance; contact Maggie Chappel, reunion2009shs@gmail.com or 360-820-5149.
Stanwood Summer Concerts: Saturday, Aug. 24, Mark DuFresne band plays 4-6 p.m. on the westside bricks of 101st Street NW. City of Stanwood and Stanwood Chamber of Commerce enliven the community and downtown core with free concerts, dancing, beer garden and food truck.
UnCorked: Saturday, Aug. 24, noon to 8 p.m. the Uncorked Wine and Music Festival happens at Bertelsen Winery in Mount Vernon. Four-legged buddies are welcome. The Aaron Crawford Band will play at 6:30 p.m.; other bands and soloists will perform during the day. Police dog demonstrations; CGC testing, agility, frisbee and fly ball demonstrations; a runway pet show and an art walk are planned. Proceeds support NOAH, 31300 Brandstrom Road, Stanwood. Tickets cost $38 at thenoahcenter.org or 360-629-7055.
Free park day: Sunday, Aug. 25, is a free use day denoting the National Park Service birthday in Washington State Parks, when no Discover Pass is needed. An annual pass costs $30 ($10 for a one-day permit) and is required for vehicle access on other days. Visit parks.state.wa.us/281/Find-a-park.
Ongoing
Art classes: Stanwood Camano Arts Guild offers art classes at A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood, 360-629-2787. Registration is open for August classes. Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.
Farmers markets: Two local markets open to promote the idea of shopping locally with local agricultural producers, food artisans and craftspeople. The markets make fresh local food accessible and cultivate long-term economic vitality for the Stanwood and Camano Island communities.
- Camano Commons Farmers Market is open 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 24 at Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
- Stanwood Farmers Market is open 2-6 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 11 in the parking lot west of the Amtrak Station on 271st Street NW, Stanwood.
Pacific NW talent search: Evening with the Hidden Stars organizers are looking for new talent throughout the Pacific Northwest. The community talent show raises funds administered by the nonprofit Re/Max Community Grant Chest to assist local community organizations and projects. Re/Max Associate Brokers and Loco Billy’s Wild Moon Saloon are sponsors. Auditions for all types of acts, except bands, are planned for Oct. 10, 17 and 24. Participants must be age 18 or older. Check out the contest and registration details online at scgrants.org.
Bazaar vendors: Lost Lake Holiday Bazaar is accepting vendor applications for its Oct. 26 event on Camano Island. Table rent costs $25; deadline is Sept. 15. To inquire call Vicki 360-572-4722.
