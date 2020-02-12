Sign up
Beginner Guitar Class: Sign up for a five-week class that starts 2:45-3:45 Friday, Feb. 28, for students in grades 6-12. Register at teens@crc-sc.org. Community Resource Center; 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood; 360-629-5257
Chilly Hilly: Join bicyclists Feb. 23 for the Chilly Hilly, a 33-mile route around Bainbridge Island begins with a scenic early morning ferry ride across Puget Sound from Seattle, or join the crowd directly on Bainbridge Island. Registration includes a free food stop at Battle Point Park and a chili feed at the finish line benefiting Bainbridge Island Senior Community Center. Registration closes Feb. 19 at 11:59 p.m. cascade.org/rides-events
Basics of Novel Writing: 4-6 p.m. Saturdays. Feb. 22, 29 and March 7, 14 at Camano Library. Writer Seth Riley shares four free classes that make novel writing feasible. Register at sno-isle.org/locations/camanoisland
- 1: Intro/ Becoming a Novelist / Character and Setting
- 2: Point of View / Narrative Trajectories / Emotional Realization
- 3: Surviving the Midgame Doldrums / Language
- 4: Land the Plane / Editing and Revision / Now What?
Snow Goose tours: Registration is open for Snow Goose Festival guided tours, Feb. 22-23, $5 per seat. Information: snowgoosefest.org
February
Pub 282: Live entertainment is featured at Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive in Camano Plaza.pub282.com or 360-926-8960
- Comedy: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. Kermet Apio
- Trivia: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12
- Karaoke: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13
- Criminal Squirrel Orchestra: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. Clever originals, twisted covers
- Band of Uncles: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. Country, folk, rock
Kids Explore: 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. Make Valentine crafts at Stanwood Library. Choose your project: mod bracelet, Danish woven heart bracelet, origami locket, or your own design. For elementary and middle tweens. 360-629-3132; sno-isle.org
Women in leadership: 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at Camano Island Library. Shaina Holbeck, president of Stanwood Chamber of Commerce and a ReMax Realtor will speak at American Association of University Women’s meeting, discussing her role with the chamber and women-owned businesses.
Board Game Free Play: 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at Stanwood Library. Join the monthly board game night where you can solve a mystery, travel through time and more. Snacks provided. All ages. 360-629-3132; sno-isle.org
Mason hearts: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. Camanio Masonic Center Valentine’s event offers free dinner for ladies and to others by donation. Speaker Richard Kovak will tell how St. Valentine’s Day is celebrated around the world. 27205 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood. RSVP: 425-263-6808 or augustarms@aol.com
Airlift Northwest: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. Camano Preparedness hosts Mikaela Hagberg, a flight nurse and Arlington Outreach coordinator. She will discuss what Airlift Northwest does and emergency/disaster plans to evacuate injured and sick. The public is at Camano Island Preparedness Group meetings on second Thursdays at the Vista Madrona Fire Station, 273 N. West Camano Drive. 360-387-9923 or rspaulson.rp@gmail.com. Visit camanopreparednessgroup.org.
Loco Billy’s: Live music, dancing and weekly jam/open mic at 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Big dance floor, free pool. locobillys.com or 425-737-5144
- Jam/Open mic: Thursday, Feb. 13. Free, 8 p.m.
- Dance: Friday, Feb. 14. Free, 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Country dance lessons, 8 p.m. $5
- Dance: Saturday, Feb. 15. Free, 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Line dance lessons, 7:30 p.m. $5
My Circus Valentine: Feb. 13-17. Bellingham Circus Guild presents circus artists and special guests for a celebration of the many shapes love takes at the Cirque Lab, 1401 6th Street, Bellingham. The show offers gravity-defying aerialists, dreamy magic, delectable treats and artisanal chocolates. Some shows are for all ages and some are cabaret shows for adults age 21 and older. Feb. 13 is a sliding scale show for all ages at 7 p.m. mycircusvalentine2020.bpt.me or mycircusvalentine@gmail.com
Tingstad & Rumbel: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. Valentine’s concert features Grammy Award-winning artists playing Americana finger-style guitar, double reeds and ocarina. $35 includes dessert. Ticket: Eventbrite.com and at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road; 360-387-0222
Great NW Glass Quest: Feb. 14-23. Businesses and local parks throughout Camano and Stanwood hide plastic clue balls. In this free treasure hunt, participants search for the clue balls with the hope of winning a hand-blown glass ball. See thegreatnwglassquest.com for rules, registration and updates.
Birds of prey: 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 15. Get a close look at raptors from Sarvey Wildlife Center. Camano Island Library, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd.; 360-387-5150; sno-isle.org
2020 Census — Everyone counts: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Stanwood Library. Learn how an accurate count benefits communities. For adults. 360-629-3132; sno-isle.org
Valentine’s Dance: Saturday, Feb. 15. Camano Junction Big Band plays this dance with a free class at 6:30 p.m. Band plays 7-10 p.m. Pay at the door: adults $10, students $8. Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road; 360-387-0222
Winterstock ’20: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Valentine’s Day concert with Kuinka and Sway Wild. Kuinka plays folk-rock originals. Sway Wild blends folk-rock, pop and funk.Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon; lincolntheatre.org; 360-336-8955
Firewise Gardening & Habitats: 7 p.m.Wednesday, Feb. 19. Habitat restoration specialist Kristin Marshall, Snohomish Conservation District, will teach how to reduce risk of wildfire damage to your home and protect backyard wildlife habitat. This free Camano Wildlife program is held in the blue Island County Multipurpose Center, 141 N. East Camano Drive. 360-387-2236; camanowildlifehabitat.org
Lego Construction Zone: 3:30-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Stanwood Library. Elementary early learners use imagination to build planes, cars, buildings and whatever you fancy. Snack provided. 360-629-3132; sno-isle.org
Saturday night movie: 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Stanwood Library. “Clueless,” is a contemporary spin on Jane Austen’s book Emma. All ages. 360-629-3132; sno-isle.org
Snow Goose Festival: Feb. 22-23. Expert lectures, classes and tours show people why Puget Sound shores and waters are internationally recognized as crucial habitat for birds. This free event has talks, tours and information tables at the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center and across the street at the Camanio Masonic Lodge. No children's activities are planned this year. Registration is required for guided tours, $5 per seat. Information: snowgoosefest.org
Traditional tales: 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Stanwood Library. Tulalip storyteller Lois Landgrebe tells stories of regional birds as part of the Snow Goose Festival. 360-629-3132; sno-isle.org
Creative Writing for Teens: 4-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Stanwood Library for ages 11-18. Flex your brains muscles with fun writing exercises. 360-629-3132; sno-isle.org
Sun fun: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Camano Library. Find out about sunspots, solar flares and coronal mass ejections. 360-387-5150; sno-isle.org
Ongoing
Cassera Gallery: Sculptor, painter, lecturer, inventor and author Joseph Kinnebrew shows a pastiche of surrealism at Cassera Gallery South, 26915 102nd Dr. NW, Stanwood. Show runs through Feb. 21.
Gunter show: Fridays, 4-7 p.m. “Secrets of the Mount Vernon Culture” exhibition displayed at the firehouse next to the Camano Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island.
Beach 1 Gallery: Impressionist oil painter Linda Demetre’s art show runs daily in February during clubhouse hours at the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. 360-387-1655
Afterschool programs: Community Resource Center offers programs for kids. For Teen Class/Workshops, email teens@crc-sc.org or call 360-629-5257 ext. 1004. Programs are for students in 6-12 grade unless noted otherwise, at the Community Resource Center, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
- Homework help: Students in grades 4-12 can get free snacks and help with homework 2:30-5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
