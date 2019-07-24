July 24-27
Walk and Talk: Wednesday, July 24, get to know Camano Island Chamber President Jim Ayers during the Stepping Out walking program. Come at 11:15 a.m. for lunch at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. After lunch, around 12:30 p.m., take a walk and talk with Ayers. Coming Friday, Aug. 9, walk and talk with Island County Commissioner Janet St. Clair.
Community picnic: Friday, July 26, Stanwood United Methodist Church will host the annual Neighborhood BBQ Picnic, 5:30-7:30 p.m. outside the church, 27128 102nd Drive NW, Stanwood. Music, a bouncy house and other activities are planned. Everyone is welcome.
South-end pancakes: Saturday, July 27, pancakes are on the breakfast menu, 8-11 a.m. in the South Camano Grange, 2227 S. Camano Drive, Camano Island. Or choose toast, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs and sausage. Call 360-629-3276 to inquire.
Makers & Growers Market: Saturday, July 27. Friends and neighbors offer homemade and homegrown products 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stevens Homestead LLC, 30709 68th Ave. NW, in north Stanwood. Tour a small farm and meet alpacas, sheep, chickens and bunnies or visit the farmstand. Visit stevens homestead.com.
Lavender festival: Saturday, July 27, make a lavender wand or see a distillation demo for making lavender treats during the Ananda Farm Lavender Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 732 Haven Place, Camano Island. Meet farm animals, too.
Silvana Fair: Saturday, July 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in and around Viking Hall, 1331 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. This one-day family country fair started in 1947 to help local youth prepare for showing animals at larger fairs. It continues to attract large numbers of youth and adult participants and offers ribbons, organized games, auction, greased pole contest, vendors, demonstrations and indoor exhibits. Vendor registration has been extended to Thursday, July 25. Find details at silvanafair.com.
Quilts on the Beach: Saturday, July 27. Cama Beach Quilters hosts its 10th outdoor display featuring 60 quilts, quilted art and sewing activities for all ages, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cama Center, 1880 S. West Camano Drive, Camano Island. Handmade quilts and other items will be for sale. Lunch and ice cream will be available. Tickets cost $1, for the handmade quilt raffle.
Getting there: A Discover Pass is required to park at Cama Beach State Park. (A one-day pass is $10; annual pass is $30 at the Cama Welcome Center, by phone 360-387-1550 or online at discoverpass.wa.gov.)
Or take the bus: Island Transit is offering a free, guided tour from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. of the colorful quilts flying in the breeze. Play Transit Trivia on the way. To RSVP email Travel@IslandTransit.org or call 360-678-9536.
AUGUST
Pioneer Picnic: Thursday, Aug. 1, the Skagit County Pioneer Association Picnic begins at 11:15 a.m. at Pioneer Park in La Conner. Honored guest recognition begins at 12:45 p.m. The barbecue salmon dinner costs $15, which includes four-day admission to the Skagit Valley Historical Museum.
First Friday: Aug. 2, Camano Commons Marketplace is closing late to host a free First Friday activity night with family games and live music from 5-7 p.m. at 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Dorsey Fine Art Studio will offer a coffee and canvas class for all levels of acrylic painting for a small fee.
Boat, car show: Saturday, Aug. 3, the 19th annual La Conner Classic Boat & Car Show is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the La Conner Marina. Afterward, head on over to Music at MoNA, with live music and exhibits, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 S. First St. Lovelaconner.com or 360-466-4778.
Family festival: Saturday, Aug. 3, Jake’s House Church is hosting an outdoor party called Family Festival, open to all ages 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Legion Memorial Park, 114 N. Olympic Ave., Arlington.
The festival will offer live music, a picnic on the lawn, animal balloon art, face painting, art projects, and giveaways. Enjoy food trucks and games, including a 22-foot “scream” slide, a 62-foot obstacle course and a dunk tank. Arlington police and fire vehicles are expected to be on display for educational fun and exploration. Everything is free. To inquire, call 360-659-8900.
National Night Out: Tuesday, Aug. 6, all ages can join local agencies for free activities and free food in two locations:
• 6-9 p.m. at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. 360-367-0222.Representatives of 23 agencies will be on hand to showcase or discuss how they benefit the community.
• 6-8 p.m. at the Country Store west parking lot, 27225 90th Ave. NW, Stanwood. Local agencies will offer activities and free food, live music, too. See the Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit and Search and Rescue crews and talk to representatives of assorted community organizations.
National Night Out brings police and neighbors together to help build strong partnerships for safer, more caring places to live and work. Free.
Take flight: Aug. 6-8, the 50th annual Arlington Fly-In happens at Arlington Airport, 18204 59th Ave. NE, featuring airshows, airplane rides, music, a runway movie theater and camping. Other highlights include a beer garden, tank demonstrations, kids activities, drone flying, aviation exhibits, owner and pilot workshops and forums. Airshows, Hot Air Balloon Glow and night drone light shows happen Friday and Saturday evenings. A short take off and landing demonstration, spot landing contest and flour-bombing contest happen on Sunday. Find schedule, map, tickets and more at arlingtonflyin.org.
Island geology: Thursday, Aug. 8, Camano Preparedness Group will host Dan Wilson with a presentation on Camano Geology at 7 p.m. at the Vista Madrona Fire Station, 273 N. West Camano Drive. Stay for dessert and coffee. To inquire contact Rhonda Paulson, 360-387-9923 or rspaulson.rp@gmail.com. For upcoming preparedness programs, visit camanopreparednessgroup.org.
Car show & market: Saturday, Aug. 10, visit the 28th annual Collectors Car Show and Outdoor Market happening 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Car show registration is $15 until July 29, then $20. Outdoor market vendor registration is $35, or $45 with a table. To inquire, call 360-387-0222.
Aktion e-cycle: Saturday, Aug. 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 27001 94th Drive NW, Stanwood, Aktion Club members will accept computers, monitors, TVs and laptops to recycle — no keyboards, printers, music equipment or appliances. Watch for signs. The e-cycle group meets 3:30-4:30 p.m. that day in the Community Resource Center, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
Butterfly Habitat: Wednesday, Aug. 21, Camano Wildlife Habitat Project hosts Julie McDonald presenting “Butterflies & Garden Habitat,” 7-9 p.m. in the Island County Multipurpose Center, 141 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Free for all ages, courtesy Friends of Camano Island Parks. For information, call 360-387-2236, visit camanowildlifehabitat.org or email camanowildlifehabitat@gmail.com.
Sock hop: Saturday, Aug. 24, take in the Happy Days Sock Hop, 5-9 p.m. at the South Camano Grange, 2227 S. Camano Drive, Camano Island, and help raise money for needed lighting and building maintenance. Along with games, dancing and music, a raffle and cake walk (bring a dessert!) are planned. A meal of hamburgers and chips for $10 includes a raffle ticket. Beer, wine and other beverages will be available. To inquire about membership, contact Diana Nestor at diananestor@gmail.com.
Free park day: Sunday, Aug. 25, is a free use day denoting the National Park Service birthday in Washington State Parks, when no Discover Pass is needed for day-use visits by vehicle. An annual pass costs $30 ($10 for a one-day permit) and is required for vehicle access on other days. Visit parks.state.wa.us/281/Find-a-park.
Ongoing
Farmers markets: Two local markets open to promote the idea of shopping locally with local agricultural producers, food artisans and craftspeople.
- Camano Commons Farmers Market is open 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays through September at Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
- Stanwood Farmers Market is open 2-6 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 11 in the parking lot west of the Amtrak Station on 271st Street NW, Stanwood.
The markets cultivate long-term economic vitality for the Stanwood and Camano Island communities.
Swinomish cruises: Sundays in July and August, Skagit County Historical Museum will host Skagit History Cruises, 1-3 p.m. departing from the La Conner Channel Lodge dock. North route cruises are Aug. 4 & 18 with on-board host Carl Molesworth; south route cruises are July 28 and Aug. 11 & 25 with on-board host Jesse Kennedy. Snacks, beverages available on board or bring a picnic lunch. Tickets cost $39 adults, $19.50 ages 6-17, free to age 6, at whales.com. To inquire, call 360-466-3365.
Bazaar vendors: Lost Lake Holiday Bazaar is accepting vendor applications for its Oct. 26 event on Camano Island. Tables are $25; deadline is Sept. 15. To inquire, call Vicki, 360-572-4722.
