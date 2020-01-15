Jan. 15-31
Afterschool programs: Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood, offers programs for kids. To register for upcoming Teen Class/Workshop, email teens@crc-sc.org or call 360-629-5257 ext. 1004. The programs are for students in 6-12 grade unless noted otherwise. Activities are held at the Community Resource Center, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
- Homework help: Students in grades 4-12 can help with homework and snacks from 2:30-5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Google Chromebooks are available onsite.
- DYI Hand Warmers: 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15. Register.
- Pudding Pictionary & Pancakes: 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22. Play Pictionary by drawing in pudding with fingers and eat pancakes.
- Cupcake in a Jar: 2:30-5 p.m. Monday, Jan 27. Register.
- Lego Robotics: 6-8 p.m. Monday, Jan 27. Kids ages 9-14 learn about building and programming with Legos on last Mondays.
- Pop-up Greeting Cards: Wednesday, Jan. 29. Join Artful Adventures and make pop-up greeting cards. Register.
Cassera Gallery: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, opening reception of sculptor, painter, lecturer, inventor and author Joseph Kinnebrew at Cassera Gallery South, 26915 102nd Dr. NW, Stanwood. Show runs through Feb. 21. He is known for surreal types of paintings.
Loco Billy’s: Live music, dancing and weekly jam/open mic are featured at the Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Big dance floor, free pool. See locobillys.com or call 425-737-5144 for details.
- Jam/Open mic: 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16.
- Dance: Jan. 17. Free, from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Country dance lessons, 8-9 p.m. $5.
- The Davanos: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. $8 cover.
Pub 282: Live entertainment is featured at Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive in Camano Plaza. Find details at pub282.com or call 360-926-8960.
- Michele D'Amour and the Love Dealers: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Jan 17. Blues.
- CD Woodbury Trio: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan 18. Blues, roots, jazz.
- Travis Nelson: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. Comedy.
Not Your Ordinary Football Bingo: Saturday, Jan. 18. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games begin at 7 p.m. Call Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, for reservations. Pay at the door: $16 for 10 games, cash or check only. Wear Seahawk gear. Tailgate Café and bar open at 6 p.m. Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island; 360-387-0222.
Family Concert: Sunday, Jan. 26. Skagit Symphony’s “Music Takes Flight” is geared to inspire children to explore instruments of the orchestra and classical music. Meet musicians and see instruments up close at 1 p.m., concert at 2 p.m. Reserved Seating is $10 for adults, $1 for students and children. Jacob Scherr, assistant conductor, will lead a 45-minute concert with pieces for the young and young-at-heart. At McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon; mcintyrehall.org; 360-416-7727 ext. 2.
Earthquakes and NW faults: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at Camano Center. Learn about our local faults, how to prepare for an earthquake and what to do in the first few minutes of a disaster that could save lives. Information: camanopreparednessgroup.org
Illuminight Winter Walk: Friday, Jan. 31. Take a 20-minute wellness walk from the Riverwalk Plaza, Mount Vernon, along the Skagit Riverwalk with a parade of magical salmon, birds, jellyfish and other handmade lanterns, and marching band leading the way.
- 3:30-5:15 p.m. Decorate a paper bag luminary, free at Tri Dee Arts, 215 S. First St.
- 5-5:30 p.m. Live Music at Riverwalk Park Plaza
- 5:30 p.m. Walk begins
February
Winter-Spring Walks: Saturday, Feb. 1. Camano Ridge Forest Preserve. Walks start at 9:50 a.m. and end by noon, rain or shine. Meet at the Camano Ridge west entrance parking, off Camano Ridge Road near Carp Lake Road. The 2.5-mile walk traverses the east and west loops, plus the Wetland Trail.
Friends of Camano Island Parks offers guided public walks the first Saturday of each month through June. Wear appropriate clothes and sturdy shoes or boots. The pace is moderate and adjusted for youngsters and adults. No dogs allowed. Visit friendsofcamanoislandparks.org.
Birds of Winter Art Walk: 2-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1. Mount Vernon will hold its first Saturday Art Walk of 2020 in conjunction with Birds of Winter: A Skagit Valley Experience. Local artists will display bird-themed art in over a dozen downtown businesses. Contact outreach@mountvernondowntown.org.
McIntyre: Friday, Feb. 7. Guitar virtuoso Martin Taylor will play at 7 p.m. at McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. Visit mcintyrehall.org.
Rug sale: Saturday, Feb. 8, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 2nd Chance Thrift Shop’s annual rug sale is at 606 Arrowhead Road Camano Island.
Ongoing
Gunter show: Fridays, 4-7 p.m. “Secrets of the Mount Vernon Culture” exhibition displayed at the firehouse next to the Camano Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island.
Art classes: Stanwood Camano Arts Guild offers art classes at A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Registration is open for the new year.
Beach 1 Gallery: Watercolorist Dru Duffy’s art show runs daily during clubhouse hours in the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island.
Guys & Dolls: Wednesdays-Sundays through Feb. 2 Village Theatre performs this this brassy, colorful award-winning musical comedy at the Everett Performing Arts Theater, 2710 Wetmore Avenue, Everett; 425-257-8600.
