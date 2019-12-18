Ongoing
All-ages bingo: Saturdays, 6 p.m. Play bingo in Camano American Legion Post 207, 609 S. West Camano Drive, Camano Island. Proceeds from public bingo night go toward community scholarships and helping veterans. Call 360-830-6457.
Small works: Now through Jan. 11. “Honey, I Shrunk the Art” with 250+ pieces of glass, sculptures and paintings by 40 artists at Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. See matzkefineart.com.
Gunter show: Fridays, 4-7 p.m. “Secrets of the Mount Vernon Culture” exhibition displayed at the firehouse next to the Camano Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island.
Beach 1 Gallery: Frankie Koger’s art show runs daily during clubhouse hours in the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. Call 360-387-1655.
Dec. 18-22
Cassera Gallery: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. Opening reception. The gallery celebrates its first anniversary with more than 16 local artists in a group show. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday- Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Cassera Gallery South, 26915 102nd Dr. NW, Suite 102/103, Stanwood.
Pub 282: Live entertainment is featured at Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive in Camano Plaza. Information: pub282.com or 360-926-8960
• Band of Uncles: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20. Country-Folk-Rock-Americana
• Ireland Woods Band: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21
Loco Billy’s: Live music, dancing and weekly jam/open mic are featured at the Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Big dance floor, free pool. See locobillys.com or call 425-737-5144 for details and tickets.
Winterfest events: Cama Beach State Park activities run each Saturday in December. Hunt for a handblown glass ball all day Saturdays. See details at camabeachfoundation.org/winterfest.
6-9 p.m. Music in Cama Center: Winter’s Return plays, with appetizers and adult beverages.
Dec. 21:
• 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Artistic Impressions
• 2-4 p.m. Yule fire and storytelling on center lawn at the beach
• 6-8 p.m. Music in Cama Center: South End String Band plays, appetizers and adult beverages
Holiday dinner concert: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18. Jose "Juicy" Gonzales Trio performing Vince Guaraldi's holiday classic, “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Holiday buffet, no host bar. Tickets are $35 on Eventbrite.com. Student tickets are $15 at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island; 360-387-0222.
Children’s concert: Saturday, Dec. 21 two performances: 10 and 11:30 a.m. “Music Shine Time with Lisa & Linda-A Holiday Hooray!” at Camano Center. Sing-along to frosty favorites, accompanied by trumpet, trombone, and tuba. Move-along with miniatures from The Nutcracker and other sparkly holiday classics. Tickets are $10 per person on Eventbrite.com. Infants in arms are free.
Jingle and mingle: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. “Holiday & Harmony,” a free concert of classical music with the Beatty, Barnett and Logen Trio at Camano City Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano. Light refreshments. Donations are welcome. Information: camanoschoolhouse.com
Looking ahead
Community MessiahSing: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29. An orchestra will accompany this free community sing-along concert at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, 1318 SR 532, Camano Island. All ages and abilities are welcome. The 90-minute concert be followed by a light reception. Information: 360-629-3969
New Year’s Eve Dance with Camano Junction: 8 p.m. to midnight, Tuesday, Dec. 31. Tickets sold at the door: $25 each, student $15. Champagne or non-alcoholic toast provided. Free dance lessons 30 minutes before band begins at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island.
