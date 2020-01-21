January
Afterschool programs: Community Resource Center offers programs for kids. Register for upcoming Teen Classes and Workshops at teens@crc-sc.org or call 360-629-5257 ext. 1004. These are for students in 6-12 grade unless noted. Activities are held at the Community Resource Center, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
- Homework help: Students in grades 4-12 can get free snacks and help with homework 2:30-5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Google Chromebooks are available to use onsite.
- Pudding Pictionary & Pancakes: 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22. Play Pictionary by drawing in pudding with fingers and eat pancakes.
- Cupcake in a Jar: 2:30-5 p.m. Monday, Jan 27.
- Lego Robotics: 6-8 p.m. Monday, Jan 27. Kids ages 9-14 learn about building and programming with Legos on last Mondays.
- Pop-up Greeting Cards: Wednesday, Jan. 29. Join Artful Adventures and make pop-up greeting cards. Register.
Stanwood Library: Activities for kids at 9701 271st St NW, Stanwood. Visit sno-isle.org for details and preschool story times.
- Lego Construction Zone: 3:30-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24. Elementary early learners use imagination to build planes, cars, buildings and whatever you fancy. Snack provided.
- Creative Writing for Teens: 4-6 p.m. Fri, Jan. 24, for ages 11-18. Flex your brains muscles with fun writing exercises. Tea and lemonade provided.
- Origami Cool Zone: 3-5 p.m. Tue, Jan. 28. Materials are provided for all ages to fold good luck cranes for the lunar new year.
Pub 282: Live entertainment is featured at Pub 282, 370 N. East Camano Drive in Camano Plaza. Find details at pub282.com or call 360-926-8960.
- Comedy Night: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.Travis Nelson.
- Cabbages & Kings: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Jan 24. Seattle rock.
- Jimmy Wright Band: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan 25. Blues, classic rock.
- Andrew Sleighter: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. Comedy.
Loco Billy’s: Live music, dancing and weekly jam/open mic are featured at the Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Big dance floor, free pool. See locobillys.com or call 425-737-5144 for details and tickets.
- Jam/Open mic: 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.
- Dance: Jan. 24. Free, from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Country dance lessons, 8-9 p.m. $5.
From Island to Tidal Marsh: 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Camano Island Library, Terry’s Corner. Loren Brokaw, the north Puget Sound restoration projects coordinator for the Department of Fish and Wildlife, will speak on the Leque Island Estuary Restoration Project and how it benefits species that rely on estuary habitat. This is part of the Island County Sound Water Stewards Speaker Series. Information: Scott Chase, kschase80@hotmail.com.
White Birds of Winter: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the NW Stream Center in McCollum Park, 600 128th Street SE, Everett. During this slideshow presentation, Martha Jordan, executive director of NW Swan Conservation Association, will tell tales from being a surrogate “mom” to baby trumpeter swans, explain myths and facts about swan and snow geese life history, biology, and some identification tips. Show is geared to middle school students to adults. Registration: 425-316-8592; admission is $7 or $5 for Adopt A Stream Foundation members.
Dogs at Boat Show: Friday, Jan. 24-Saturday, Feb. 1. The Seattle Boat Show celebrates its 73rd year at CenturyLink Field Event Center and Chandler's Cove at South Lake Union where top-of-the-line, fully loaded vessels will be on display. Events include “Dogs on Deck,” catch and release “Family Trout Pond,” a history of the swimsuit display and kids’ activity zone. Parking discounts and a free shuttle between all locations. Visit seattleboatshow.com
Chico, Harpo, Zeppo and Groucho: Jan. 24-Feb. 9. Skagit Valley College Drama Department presents the Cocoanuts at the Phillip Tarro Theatre, Mount Vernon. This gag-filled Marx Brothers vaudeville musical features jazz-age gems by Irving Berlin. Pull up a chair in Groucho’s fleabag Florida hotel, as he tries to hawk worthless real estate to gullible Northerners. Tickets: brownpapertickets.com; $17 General, $7 Students, free for SVC students with valid ID.
Old-fashioned radio show theater: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Cama Beach State Park, 1880 W Camano Drive. Enjoy dinner and two classic radio plays, Sorry Wrong Number and Fibber McGee and Molly. Tickets $40 with dinner, or attend just the radio plays for free. Discover Pass required for parking. Call 360-387-1550.
Spiritus Winds: 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan 26. Classical Afternoon at the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Pianist Jason Suchan accompanies the young classical musicians of the quintet Spiritus Winds in a concert celebrating the 250th anniversary of the births of Ludwig van Beethoven and Antonín Reicha. Suggested donation: $15 adults. Students and youth attend free. Information from Floyd and Stanwood Area Historical Society at SAHSrh2@aol.com or 360-629-6110
Earthquakes and NW faults: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road. Learn about our local faults, how to prepare for an earthquake and what to do in the first few minutes of a disaster that could save lives. Find more at camanopreparednessgroup.org and FaceBook.
Illuminight Winter Walk: Friday, Jan. 31. Take a 20-minute wellness walk from the Riverwalk Plaza, Mount Vernon, along the Skagit Riverwalk with a parade of magical salmon, birds, jellyfish and other handmade lanterns and a marching band.
3:30-5:15 p.m. Decorate a paper bag luminary, free at Tri Dee Arts, 215 S. First St.
- 5-5:30 p.m. Live Music at Riverwalk Park Plaza
- 5:30 p.m. Walk begins
February
Winter-Spring Walks: Friends of Camano Island Parks offers guided public walks the first Saturday of each month through June. Walks start at 9:50 a.m. and end by noon, rain or shine. Snow or high winds will cancel walks. Wear appropriate clothes. The pace is moderate and adjusted for youngsters and adults. No dogs allowed. Visit friendsofcamanoislandparks.org.
- Camano Ridge Forest Preserve: Saturday, Feb. 1. Meet at the Camano Ridge west entrance parking, off Camano Ridge Road near Carp Lake Road. The 2.5-mile walk traverses the east and west loops, plus the Wetland Trail.
Back! Despite Popular Demand: Saturday, Feb. 1. The notorious South End String Band will make a rare public appearance at a benefit concert for the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Appetizers and liquid refreshments offered from 6-7 p.m. Music from 7-9 p.m. Admission is $15.
McIntyre: Friday, Feb. 7. Guitar virtuoso Martin Taylor will play at 7 p.m. at McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. Information: mcintyrehall.org; 360-416-7727 ext. 2.
Frozen, the musical: Feb. 7 – March 1. Paramount Theater offers a live production of Disney’s Broadway hit musical, “Frozen." Visit, seattle.broadway.com/shows/disneys-frozen for show details.
A special sensory-friendly performance is scheduled at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in a supportive and environment for those affected by autism or sensory issues. Visit stgpresents.org/sensory-friendly.
Rug sale: Saturday, Feb. 8, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 2nd Chance Thrift Shop holds its annual rug sale at 606 Arrowhead Road Camano Island; 360-629-6142.
Ongoing
All-ages bingo: Saturdays, 6:30 p.m. in Camano American Legion Post 207, 609 S. West Camano Drive, Camano Island. Proceeds from the public bingo game night go toward community scholarships and helping veterans. Call 360-830-6457.
Cassera Gallery: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, opening reception of sculptor, painter, lecturer, inventor and author Joseph Kinnebrew at Cassera Gallery South, 26915 102nd Dr. NW, Stanwood. Show runs through Feb. 21.
Guys & Dolls: Wednesdays-Sundays through Feb. 2 Village Theatre performs this this brassy, colorful musical comedy at the Everett Performing Arts Theater, 2710 Wetmore Avenue, Everett; 425-257-8600.
Gunter show: Fridays, 4-7 p.m. “Secrets of the Mount Vernon Culture” exhibition displayed at the firehouse next to the Camano Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island.
Art classes: Stanwood Camano Arts Guild offers art classes at A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood, 360-629-2787. Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.
Beach 1 Gallery: Watercolorist Dru Duffy’s art show runs daily during clubhouse hours in the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. Call 360-387-1655.
