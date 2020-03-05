On Thursday, Washington state health officials identified an 11th death and about 30 more infections of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, including an Everett Community College student. There are now more than 210 confirmed cases across the country.
As of noon Thursday, Everett Community College has closed all offices and classes at all EvCC locations after a student tested positive for COVID-19 through Seattle & King County Public Health. The campus will remain closed through the weekend for cleaning, according to a statement from the school.
Meanwhile, the Northwest Athletic Conference basketball tournament at EvCC was cut short Thursday and postponed.
Find updates at everettcc.edu/coronavirus.
Stanwood-Camano schools and the city of Stanwood are closing their facilities to outside groups to use, such as youth sports, meetings and activities. Local schools remain open.
Local senior centers in close contact with medical resources
Stanwood Community and Senior Center has been closed to the public since Monday as a preventative measure to protect its residents.
Stanwood Center has closed programs, the thrift store, and lunch for Friday and Monday to limit exposure from the pubic to the residents, said Terri Riffle, administrative assistant. On Monday, the center will reassess going forward into the week.
Camano Center remains open. Karen Conway said they are closely watching recommendations from Island County officials and healthcare experts before acting.
We've updated our blog and frequently asked questions document. Find them at https://t.co/q625wJR5Gw.
