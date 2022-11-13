On a cold, gray Veterans Day on Friday, about 50 people showed up at the historic Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center in Stanwood to honor those who had sacrificed for their country.
The Floyd is part of the Stanwood Area Historical Society campus that includes a veterans memorial.
The event was coordinated by the Stanwood and Camano Veterans Committee, which includes founders Bill Keller and Jim Joyce.
Some in attendance had served, many had family members who had served, and others just wanted to honor U.S. veterans.
Camano Island residents Steven Knopp, 76, who served in Vietnam, and his wife Norma Knopp, 71, whose father served on a submarine in World War II, attended the festivities.
“I’m so proud of the service and sacrifice that both my husband and my dad made for our country,” Norma Knopp said. “I want to honor and thank all our veterans because they have made America the great place that it is.”
Gretchen Leaf, 71, of Camano Island, brought her three grandsons to the event.
“I have family who served in the military, including my grandfather and brother,” she said. “I want my grandsons to know how important it is to take time out to honor all who have given so much for our country.”
Before the program began, as attendees gathered to enjoy live music, cookies and coffee, there was a feeling of fellowship in 120-year-old hall.
Stanwood resident Sandra Lortz, 61, who served 6 1/2 years in the Navy, and Sue Rutledge, 66, of Camano Island, whose father was a Marine in World War II, chatted beside a military history display.
“This is my first time coming to a Veterans Day event at the Floyd,” Lortz said. “I just met Sue and we started talking about the military history of our families. It seems like this could be the beginning of a meaningful friendship.”
After local veterans posted the U.S. flag and following rousing renditions of the national anthem and "God Bless America," local historian Richard Hanks spoke about the history of Veterans Day.
“A legal holiday was set aside to honor veterans in 1938. It was known as Armistice Day, which commemorated November 11, 1918 as the day that ended World War I,” he said. “In 1954, President Eisenhower signed legislation that officially changed the name to Veterans Day.”
Hanks also talked about his 2020 collection of essays, "Solemn, The Drums Thrill: Essays on the Fallen Heroes of Stanwood Camano: World War I to Afghanistan."
“These stories of individuals who sacrificed their lives for our country pays homage to the lost and loved ones of the Stanwood and Camano area,” he said.
After Hanks finished his talk, folks lingered to chat and enjoy the displays that included a selection of quilts honoring veterans made by the local chapter of American Hero Quilts.
Cindy LaSanze hosted the exhibit.
“The mission of American Hero Quilts is to provide patriotic quilts to hospitals for our injured troops,” she said. “The quilts are a ‘hug’ of appreciation that are created by many loving hands.”
Mike Koontz, who moved to Camano Island six years ago, felt compelled to attend the Veterans Day celebration.
“I didn’t serve in the military but I wanted to come today because I believe it’s important that all Americans pause, especially today, to show our respect for those who have given so much,” he said.
