Several signature events have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Stanwood Camano Community Fair, setting the stage for a quiet summer.
“Cancellations have a huge impact on our retail stores and restaurants,” Stanwood Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Elaine Traversi said. “These events bring thousands of people into our community. And for these stores and vendors and artists, it’s their livelihoods. They’re losing a huge chunk of money.”
Many events, big and small, made the decision last week to cancel after Gov. Jay Inslee detailed his four-phase reopening plan. Some small events could take place later in summer if coronavirus case data, testing ability and other health benchmarks are met.
Snohomish County officials said in a news conference last week that event planners should be cautious about making plans that extend beyond what is currently allowable. Organizers should also remain flexible, as guidance may need to be revised in the coming weeks and months, they said. Organizers will need plans for enhanced social distancing, sanitation and hygiene measures.
“The governor’s phased approach for reopening Washington shows events with more than 50 people being not being allowed until Phase 4, which likely won’t happen here until mid- to late-summer,” said Dr. Chris Spitters, health officer for the Snohomish Health District. “I encourage people to cancel or postpone events like fairs, festivals, large weddings and overnight camps.”
The data shows that social distancing is working to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Washington, health officials noted in an online post.
“Obviously people are disappointed, but these events take three to six months or more to plan,” Camano Island Chamber of Commerce director Jessica McCready said. “These groups have to make these decisions now.”
A few events are still planned for the summer, including farmers markets, the Crab Dash fun run and possibly the Art By the Bay festival.
Some organizations are now looking at hosting their events — or alternative events — later in the year, possibly as early as September.
“Many groups are looking more toward fall to see if we can have any level of gatherings,” Traversi said. “We just have to switch gears and go that direction. And in the meantime, keep supporting local businesses and the local economy.”
Stanwood Area Historical Society officials, which have canceled the Fourth of July Parade and Ice Cream Social, are discussing a new type of history tour for September.
“We have no idea of what will be allowed, but we’ll be prepared to flip the switch ... to go to a virtual or self-driving tour,” Treasurer Robin Hanks said.
The money raised from events is a vital means to support the organization.
“It’s been devastating financially not to have our events,” Hanks said.
Some city-sponsored events in Stanwood are canceled while others might be retooled.
The popular Touch-a-Truck event and Movies in the Park are canceled, but the Summer Concert Series is still up in the air, Stanwood City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson said.
National Night Out may just become neighborhood events, while complying with the the state's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" rules, Ferguson said.
“Stanwood relies on our tourism industry with people coming into town and spending money in our businesses, Ferguson said. “Unfortunately, 2020 is not an event year. I’m saddened that we have to reengineer ourselves, but we’ll come back bigger ... and stronger.”
That’s the plan for the Stanwood Camano Community Fair, which canceled for the first time in its 87-year history and now turns its attention toward 2021.
“The Fair Board did not want to hold a fair this year and then look back and realize they should not have,” Fair Manager Belinda Royal said, noting that this year’s theme was "Hindsight is 20/20."
Royal said there's no way to know if county or state regulations will make holding the event impossible.
Organizers work year round on the fairs and start on the next year's event before the current year's begins. Plans for 2021 are already underway.
The Stanwood Camano Community Fair is the largest community fair in Washington, drawing 14,000 attendees each year, Fair Board President Gale Sobolesky said.
The three-day event showcases the community with more than 3,000 entries from more than 1,000 exhibitors who present history, livestock, produce, baked goods, flowers, arts and crafts.
What would have been the 73rd consecutive Silvana Fair has also been called off.
“This is the year to be flexible,” Silvana Fair Board President Mary Fuentes said.
Many children have been raising animals to show at the fairs all over. They work their way up from the small fairs like in Silvana, to the Stanwood Camano Community Fair and beyond.
This was to be Fuentes’ niece's first year to hit the big time: the Evergreen State Fair. But it also was canceled, for the first time since World War II.
Silvana Fair organizers said they are looking at ways to foster community and let youths display their projects and show their animals in some other forum.
Other popular local events, such as the Twin City Idlers car show and the Stanwood Camano Soap Box Derby also won’t get a green light this season.
Owners of the Arrowhead Ranch, Randy and Marla Heagle, announced recently that the event would be canceled.
“Arrowhead Ranch is a place for people to be safe, have fun and dream big. The Soap Box Derby is a big part of that and a huge part of the community, but with COVID-19, we cannot safely host the event,” Randy Heagle said.
Last year, the 12th annual event included a record-breaking 93 racers and more than 2,500 spectators.
However, the Arrowhead Ranch will support three local racers — Addison Inman, Ronan Johnson and Bella Siddle — who qualified through rally races last season. They will compete at the All American Soap Box Derby, which is still scheduled to take place later this summer in Akron, Ohio.
The 18th annual Show and Shine Classic, Antique and Custom Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show put on by Twin City Idlers won’t take place in July.
Typically, colorful cars, pickups and motorcycles line several downtown Stanwood blocks, attracting upward of 10,000 spectators over the weekend.
Other downtown events have also been canceled, including the three-day Summer Arts Jam featuring local art, music, food, vendors and demonstrations. More than 80 artists in booths displayed their work last year, attracting thousands of visitors.
“The cancellations have had a huge impact already,” said Traversi with the Stanwood Chamber of Commerce. “Luckily we can still have the farmers markets. That will help get some community spirit out there.”
Still happening
Farmers markets
Farmers markets are still on, but with new state-mandated health protocols.
“We’re moving forward as planned. Most of our vendors are approved because they’re farm or food workers, and approved to sell under farmers markets,” Stanwood Farmers Market manager Sarah Dylan Jensen said. “We ‘re really excited to be able to have it and be able to support our local businesses and farmers.”
Booths will be farther apart, and there will be more handwashing stations. Shoppers should practice social distancing. Masks are requested, Jensen said.
Camano Commons Farmers Market will have new rules, different spacing and handwashing stations.
“It’ll be a little bit different, but it’ll be good still,” said Brandon Ericson, owner of Camano Commons Marketplace.
Market organizers ask people not to touch the goods, let vendors bag items and pay with a credit card or exact change. Officials also ask that shoppers leave pets at home, make a list to get in and out of the market quickly, use face coverings, wash hands and keep social distance. No live music is allowed.
The Stanwood Farmers Market runs 2-6 p.m. on Fridays, starting June 5 in the parking lot west of the Amtrak platform on 271st Street NW, Stanwood.
The Camano Commons Farmers Market runs 3-7 p.m. on Tuesdays, starting June 2 at Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
Crab Dash
Camano Center has canceled many events, concerts and fundraisers. However, it will still hold the Camano Crab Dash fun run and a Trunk Sale.
“It’s happening no matter what. It will be a virtual race if we can’t do it in person,” Director Bonnie Eckley said.
Organizers hope the ninth annual 5K/10K Crab Dash will be held in person, with people walking and running. If not, the event will become a virtual race so participants can race independently, completing a 5K or 10K over a period of one month and upload their results online.
If the race is live, medals will be awarded for the top three female and male runners and ribbons for top three finishers in each age group. The walk is noncompetitive.
Trunk Sale
Camano Center’s annual Trunk Sale is scheduled for Saturday, July 18, as a thrift store and garage sale in the parking lot. Details will be worked out for safety.
Art by the Bay Festival
The Stanwood Camano Arts Guild members have been making art as they shelter in place in their studios. They plan to reopen the Guilded Gallery in downtown Stanwood on June 2, depending on guidelines. Face masks will be required, and classes start in September.
Their annual Art by the Bay Festival is still planned for Aug. 8-9 in downtown east Stanwood.
Stanwood High senior prom
The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce is supporting high school seniors as well as local businesses by selling a “Virtual Prom in a Bag.” The bag contents will help local students throw their own virtual senior prom, including flowers, prom-themed cupcakes and gift certificates from local businesses. For information, visit https://tinyurl.com/y7z65tla or see this story at SCnews.com for a link.
