After a short pursuit from Camano Island into Stanwood, a suspect in an Everett homicde was taken into custody late Saturday, according to Stanwood and Everett police departments.
The suspect fled on foot after the pursuit that ended near the Camano Gateway Bridge, according to reports. He was later apprehended on Highway 532 near 92nd Avenue, police said.
The arrest was part of the investigation into an Aug. 31 shooting death of James R. Scannell, 56, who was inside a vehicle at Langus Riverfront Park, 411 Smith Island Rd, according to a news release from Everett Police. Witnesses told detectives that immediately after the shooting, two men ran from the victim’s vehicle and left the parking lot in a red Ford Escape, police said.
Video surveillance from a business near the Everett park yielded an image of the Ford’s license plate, and a local private tow company later impounded the Ford from a nearby apartment complex for a reason unrelated to the investigation. Detectives then seized the Ford before executing a search warrant to enter it, police said.
Evidence inside led detectives to a woman who helped identify three suspects, police said.
On Saturday, police arrested two of the suspects, including the 29 year-old man that detectives believe shot the victim. He was arrested by deputies with the Island County Sheriff’s Office and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, along with assistance from the Washington State Patrol, after a pursuit from Camano Island to Stanwood on Highway 532. The Collision Investigation Unit of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the pursuit as one of their vehicles was damaged during the pursuit.
Highway 532 was closed between 92nd and 98th avenues for several hours Saturday night.
A 26 year-old remained at-large, Everett Police said late Saturday.
